Total Reclaim Inc., a Kent, Washington-based company that recycles electronics and regulated end-of-life materials, has transitioned ownership. Bobby Farris, the CEO of the company and its EcoLights NW LLC subsidiary since 2019, has acquired a majority interest in the company from previous owners, Craig Lorch and Jeffrey Zirkle. Farris has 25 years of experience in managing electronics recycling, appliance recycling and universal waste recycling companies, including TerraCycle's division that collects and recycles regulated end-of-life materials, such as lighting, batteries and electronics.

KENT, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO