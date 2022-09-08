ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goleta, CA

crimevoice.com

Man Arrested for Stealing an Ambulance and Going on Joyride

Emergency medical vehicles are not generally considered transportation “of choice” as they’re either on their way to the scene of a medical crisis or they’re headed to a hospital emergency room. As readily-identifiable, emblazoned with eye-catching colorful paint jobs and flashing lights aft and forward, to the reasonable mind the choice of an ambulance for a joyride would be a poor one.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Nonprofit Partners Invite the Community to Walk Against Abuse

Every hour of every day in the United States alone, hundreds of people and their companion animals suffer abuse. Animal cruelty is strongly correlated with violence against people, and pets are often used as “pawns” in domestic violence situations to prevent family members from speaking up or leaving the abusive relationship. In fact, survivors stay on average two years longer in a violent home if there’s a family pet involved.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Baby rescued from hot car in Carpinteria

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - A mother and her baby were reunited Thursday thanks to a traffic controller working nearby who sprung into action. According to officials, the traffic controller heard the mother's cries for help, pleading with someone to help her get her baby out of the locked car in the parking lot.
CARPINTERIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Female inmate found dead at Santa Barbara County Jail

A 35-year-old female inmate was found dead in her cell at the Santa Barbara County Jail on Friday evening. Deputies arrested Kristina Marie Chermak of Santa Barbara on March 5 for burglary and possession of stolen property. The court ordered her to remain in custody pending transportation to the Department of State Hospitals for restoration of mental.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Multiple Suspects Sought in Home-Invasion Robbery in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara Police were investigating a home-invasion robbery that occurred Sunday afternoon. At about 12:30 p.m., multiple officers responded to the incident at an apartment building in the middle of the 1800 block of Bath Street, according to Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale. “It seems there were several suspects that entered an...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
crimevoice.com

Murder Charge for Providing Lethal Fentanyl Dose

The scourge of fatalities connected to the tsunami of fentanyl flooding the nation appears to continue unabated. Evidence of that surfaced once again on April 29, 2022 when Santa Barbara Police Department officers were called to the scene of an apparent drug overdose and found 30-year-old Santa Barbara resident Matthew Justin Dyet dead. According to SBPD spokesman Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale, Dyet “was discovered with narcotics and drug paraphernalia in his possession” and the cause of death was ultimately determined to have been “acute fentanyl intoxication.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Inmate Dies in North County Jail

On Friday, September 9, 2022, at 10:48 pm., 35-year-old Kristina Marie Chermak of Santa Barbara, died at the Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail. Chermak was arrested by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office in Isla Vista on March 5, 2022, for burglary (felony), and possession of stolen property (misdemeanor). Chermak was ordered by the Court to remain in custody pending transportation to the Department of State Hospitals for restoration of mental competency to stand trial.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Anonymous Tip Leads to Weapons, Drugs, Elder Abuse Arrest

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department apparently operates a highly effective “Crime Stoppers” program wherein $1000 rewards are offered to members of the public for information leading to the arrest of those wanted on criminal charges. Evidence of that came with the September arrest of Camarillo resident Allen...
CAMARILLO, CA
crimevoice.com

Seven-month Investigation Nabs Burglary Pair

Photo: COVER – Stock Image; IN-STORY – Evidence Collected (Courtesy Thousand Oaks Police Special Enforcement Unit) Since February of this year, a pair of out-of-area residential burglars have managed to conduct their illegal business throughout Ventura County while avoiding apprehension and arrest. That all came to an end on September 7th , however, with the arrest of 22-year-old Palmdale resident Lewis McCants.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Four Busted Bringing Drugs into County Jail

September 8, 2022 – Ventura County, Ca. – Perhaps hoping that the aroma of bad news is somehow mitigated if the public doesn’t get a whiff of it for a month or more, on September 7th Ventura County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Deputy Cody Sulflow finally announced the early August arrests of four individuals suspected of multiple criminal offenses involving the importation of controlled narcotics into the Ventura County Jail over the preceding three months.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

