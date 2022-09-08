Read full article on original website
crimevoice.com
Man Arrested for Stealing an Ambulance and Going on Joyride
Emergency medical vehicles are not generally considered transportation “of choice” as they’re either on their way to the scene of a medical crisis or they’re headed to a hospital emergency room. As readily-identifiable, emblazoned with eye-catching colorful paint jobs and flashing lights aft and forward, to the reasonable mind the choice of an ambulance for a joyride would be a poor one.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Nonprofit Partners Invite the Community to Walk Against Abuse
Every hour of every day in the United States alone, hundreds of people and their companion animals suffer abuse. Animal cruelty is strongly correlated with violence against people, and pets are often used as “pawns” in domestic violence situations to prevent family members from speaking up or leaving the abusive relationship. In fact, survivors stay on average two years longer in a violent home if there’s a family pet involved.
After girlfriend suffers heat exhaustion in Santa Barbara wilderness, man dies while trying to get help
A man from Ventura was found dead in the mountains of southern Santa Barbara County Thursday morning following a dayslong search after he left his girlfriend behind to get help when she began suffering heat exhaustion. The body of 29-year-old Tim Sgrignoli was found around 9:30 a.m. Thursday near Gaviota State Park along Highway 101, […]
foxla.com
Baby rescued from hot car in Carpinteria
CARPINTERIA, Calif. - A mother and her baby were reunited Thursday thanks to a traffic controller working nearby who sprung into action. According to officials, the traffic controller heard the mother's cries for help, pleading with someone to help her get her baby out of the locked car in the parking lot.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Heal the Ocean Rallies to Remove Washed Ashore Boat Near Stearns Wharf
Harry finally made contact with earthlings. Patriot is coming down to empty the oil, gas etc. Borgatello coming at 6 am tomorrow to crunch it up. Harry met the owner. No insurance. He paid $20K for the boat (which is what HTO is prepared to pay Borgatello). This is the...
calcoastnews.com
Noozhawk
Multiple Suspects Sought in Home-Invasion Robbery in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Police were investigating a home-invasion robbery that occurred Sunday afternoon. At about 12:30 p.m., multiple officers responded to the incident at an apartment building in the middle of the 1800 block of Bath Street, according to Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale. “It seems there were several suspects that entered an...
Lompoc fire adds newcomers to force ahead of the anniversary of 9/11
The Lompoc City Fire Department added three new firefighters to the force and promoted a new captain in a badge-pinning ceremony Friday. The post Lompoc fire adds newcomers to force ahead of the anniversary of 9/11 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
crimevoice.com
Murder Charge for Providing Lethal Fentanyl Dose
The scourge of fatalities connected to the tsunami of fentanyl flooding the nation appears to continue unabated. Evidence of that surfaced once again on April 29, 2022 when Santa Barbara Police Department officers were called to the scene of an apparent drug overdose and found 30-year-old Santa Barbara resident Matthew Justin Dyet dead. According to SBPD spokesman Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale, Dyet “was discovered with narcotics and drug paraphernalia in his possession” and the cause of death was ultimately determined to have been “acute fentanyl intoxication.”
Santa Barbara Edhat
Inmate Dies in North County Jail
On Friday, September 9, 2022, at 10:48 pm., 35-year-old Kristina Marie Chermak of Santa Barbara, died at the Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail. Chermak was arrested by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office in Isla Vista on March 5, 2022, for burglary (felony), and possession of stolen property (misdemeanor). Chermak was ordered by the Court to remain in custody pending transportation to the Department of State Hospitals for restoration of mental competency to stand trial.
crimevoice.com
Anonymous Tip Leads to Weapons, Drugs, Elder Abuse Arrest
The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department apparently operates a highly effective “Crime Stoppers” program wherein $1000 rewards are offered to members of the public for information leading to the arrest of those wanted on criminal charges. Evidence of that came with the September arrest of Camarillo resident Allen...
crimevoice.com
Seven-month Investigation Nabs Burglary Pair
Photo: COVER – Stock Image; IN-STORY – Evidence Collected (Courtesy Thousand Oaks Police Special Enforcement Unit) Since February of this year, a pair of out-of-area residential burglars have managed to conduct their illegal business throughout Ventura County while avoiding apprehension and arrest. That all came to an end on September 7th , however, with the arrest of 22-year-old Palmdale resident Lewis McCants.
kvta.com
Tragic End To Search For Ventura Man Missing On Santa Barbara County Hike
(Photos courtesy SBCFPIO) Updated--A tragic end to the search for a Ventura man missing on a hike with his girlfriend in Santa Barbara County last weekend. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office says the body of 29-year-old Tim Sgrignoli was found Thursday morning around 9:30 AM between the Trespass Trail and Highway 101 in the Gaviota area.
Santa Barbara Independent
Suspected DUI Collision in Santa Barbara Leaves Three Injured; Driver Arrested
A driver — reportedly under the influence of alcohol — crashed his Ford Focus into a retaining wall while exiting the freeway at a “high rate of speed” early Friday morning, leaving himself and two passengers injured, according to Santa Barbara Police spokesperson Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale.
AOL Corp
Update: CHP identifies Caltrans worker injured on Highway 101 in SLO County
The California Highway Patrol has identified a Caltrans employee who was hit by a vehicle and suffered serious injuries Friday afternoon on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo County. At about 1:30 on Friday afternoon, Alexander Ayala, 29, of Santa Maria was traveling southbound on Highway 101 just north of...
crimevoice.com
Four Busted Bringing Drugs into County Jail
September 8, 2022 – Ventura County, Ca. – Perhaps hoping that the aroma of bad news is somehow mitigated if the public doesn’t get a whiff of it for a month or more, on September 7th Ventura County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Deputy Cody Sulflow finally announced the early August arrests of four individuals suspected of multiple criminal offenses involving the importation of controlled narcotics into the Ventura County Jail over the preceding three months.
