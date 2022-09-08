The scourge of fatalities connected to the tsunami of fentanyl flooding the nation appears to continue unabated. Evidence of that surfaced once again on April 29, 2022 when Santa Barbara Police Department officers were called to the scene of an apparent drug overdose and found 30-year-old Santa Barbara resident Matthew Justin Dyet dead. According to SBPD spokesman Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale, Dyet “was discovered with narcotics and drug paraphernalia in his possession” and the cause of death was ultimately determined to have been “acute fentanyl intoxication.”

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO