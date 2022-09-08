ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

#Lsu Football#Lsu Tigers#American Football#College Football#Florida State University
Baton Rouge grocery store turns into beer cooler for LSU home opener

LSU football takes priority over everything on Saturdays. Those who live in Baton Rouge understand that better than most. One of the local university grocery stores on campus made sure to be well-equipped for the Tigers' home opener against Southern, turning its salad bar into a massive beer cooler. Just across the street from Tigers Stadium, the store tossed the salad to the side to make room for brews galore.
Vandals strike on LSU campus prior to Southern game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Graffiti has been found on LSU's campus. The Mike the Tiger statue was vandalized along with other areas on the campus. Sometime overnight, "several locations on LSU's Campus received damage from graffiti, including areas of Tiger Stadium, the Shaquille O'Neal statue and the tiger statue outside Mike the Tiger's Habitat," […]
Wreckin' Rams throw second QB into the mix during rout of Sulphur

SCOTT — Acadiana showed some familiar schemes in its dominant 49-0 win over Sulphur Friday. The Wreckin' Rams ran out of their traditional veer and it was extremely effective as most Rams fans have grown used to. Acadiana ate up the clock in the first half en route...
Teurlings claims bizarre win; STM, Carencro keep on rolling

Teurlings Catholic coach Dane Charpentier saw the film, so he had a pretty good feeling how the matchup with Avoyelles would go. Once the game was played, it might have been even worse … except of course for the final score with his Rebels rolling to a 41-12 victory over Avoyelles on Friday.
