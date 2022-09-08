Tributes From World Leaders Are Pouring In For The Queen & Here's What They Have To Say

Queen Elizabeth II died at age 96 earlier today, and the world is now paying tribute to the longest reigning monarch in the history of the United Kingdom.

The Royal Family announced the queen's death on their social media accounts and confirmed that she "died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon."

"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," said the tweet.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in his statement, said that Canada will always remember Queen Elizabeth II's "wisdom, compassion and warmth."

Queen Elizabeth II's reign lasted 70 years, during which she witnessed many historical events, including the passing of batons among diplomatic power centres.

Statements regarding her death have poured in from leaders world-over, and here's what they have had to say.

U.S. President Joe Biden

American President Joe Biden released a statement expressing his "deepest condolences to the Royal Family, who are not only mourning their Queen, but their dear mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother."

In his statement, he referred to the queen as more than a monarch. "She defined an era," he said.

Biden recalled his first ever meeting with the queen during a trip to the U.K. in 1982, and also his first meeting with her as the president of the United States in 2021.

He also remembered her achievements and support in the days following the 9/11 attacks.

During her long reign, the queen met with a total of 14 American presidents and left behind a long legacy not only in British history but all over the world, said Biden.

"Today, the thoughts and prayers of people all across the United States are with the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in their grief," he concluded.

Former U.S. president Bill Clinton also paid tribute to the queen on his Twitter, stating "My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family and all the people Her Majesty inspired throughout her lifetime of service."

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin

Despite their turbulent history as feuding neighbours, the prime minister of Ireland, Micheál Martin, also paid tribute to the queen.

"On behalf of the Government of Ireland, I would like to convey my deepest sympathy to His Majesty King Charles, the Royal Family, the UK Government and the British people on the loss of their beloved monarch, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth," read his statement.

Martin labelled the moment "the end of an era" and recalled the queen's previous visits to his country.

"To her grieving family and people, the Irish Government join with you in mourning the loss of an exceptional woman who led by quiet and dignified example and who touched so many lives over her exceptionally long reign," continued his statement.

"Our world is a poorer place for her passing but a far richer and better place as a result of her long life and enduring contribution."

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also expressed New Zealanders' "deep sadness" over the queen's death, in a statement.

"I know that I speak for people across New Zealand in offering our deepest sympathy to members of the Royal Family at the passing of the Queen (sic)," Ardern said.

"To us she was a much admired and respected monarch, to them she was a mother and grandmother."

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley

The prime minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley, also paid tribute to the queen and tweeted, "My thoughts and those of all Barbadians are with the British people and the Royal Family during this most difficult period."

"Her Majesty The Queen holds a special place in our hearts and we in Barbados are wishing her the best and hoping for Her Majesty’s complete recovery," she said.

Barbados officially cut ties with the British royal family in November 2021 after being under the country's rule for almost 400 years.

It decided to remove Queen Elizabeth as the head of state and declared Rihanna a national hero.

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi, the prime minister of India, shared images of him and the queen and recalled her "warmth and kindness" when he met the monarch.

"During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding," he recalled in his tweet. "I will always cherish that gesture."

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of the UK in this sad hour," he concluded.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shebaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shebaz Sharif of Pakistan also paid tribute to the queen on Twitter.

"Deeply grieved at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Pakistan joins the UK & other Commonwealth nations in mourning her death," read his tweet.

"My heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family, people & government of the UK."

French President Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron also tweeted about the queen's death.

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation's continuity and unity for over 70 years. I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century."

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutt

The prime minister of The Netherlands, Mark Rutte, tweeted his statement, featuring an image of the queen and highlighting her "exceptionally long reign."

"She was a beacon of calm and stability for her country and the world, even at moments of the greatest historical upheaval," he said.

"Today our thoughts are first and foremost with her children and grandchildren."

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Despite being in the middle of a war, the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, took the time to pay tribute to the queen on Twitter.

"It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the [Ukrainian] people, we extend sincere condolences," he tweeted.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with you."

