Prince Harry Just Missed Queen Elizabeth II's Death & Meghan Markle Wasn't With Him

News cameras spotted Prince Harry arriving at Balmoral Castle about an hour after Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, as he appears to have missed the chance to say one last goodbye to his grandmother.

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, happened to be in the U.K. this week when the queen's health suddenly declined. She ultimately died on Thursday afternoon at 96 years old.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said earlier in the day that both of them would make the trip to Balmoral in Scotland to see the queen amid her failing health, but in the end, it seems that Meghan did not go with him.

It's unclear what Meghan was doing. Her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, also missed the queen's death to be in London for her children's first day of school.

Prince William and his uncles, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, arrived at Balmoral earlier in the day, before the announcement of the queen's death went out. Princess Anne and then-Prince Charles were also there, BBC News reports.

Harry and Meghan did not immediately issue a full statement about the queen's death. Their charity's website, the Archewell Foundation, replaced its homepage with a black screen and a simple message.

"In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," it said. "1926-2022."

Other members of the royal family, including Will and Kate, also haven't put out any individual messages of their own. Instead, they shared the same statement from King Charles III.

Harry and Meghan currently live in California with their two children but were in the U.K. for a charity event.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Harry and Meghan will head back to the U.S. or remain in the country for the queen's funeral, which will likely happen on September 18 or 19, according to the long-standing plan.