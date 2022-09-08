ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Comments / 0

Related
targetedonc.com

Lower-Dose Trastuzumab Deruxtecan Shows Favorable Efficacy in HER2-Mutated NSCLC

Trastuzumab deruxtecan at 5.4mg/kg demonstrated clinically meaningful benefit in patients with HER2-mutated non–small cell lung cancer. Trastuzumab deruxtecan (Enhertu) demonstrated clinically meaningful benefit and a favorable safety profile at the lower of 2 dose levels in patients with HER2-mutated non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), according to interim results of the DESTINY-Lung02 trial (NCT04644237) presented at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress.1.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Enzalutamide/Abiraterone Acetate/Prednisolone Combo in mHSPC Not Recommended

Androgen deprivation therapy plus abiraterone acetate and prednisolone resulted in a clinically meaningful overall survival benefit, but this in combination with enzalutamide fell short in patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer. Treatment with enzalutamide (Xtandi) plus abiraterone acetate (Zytiga) and prednisolone (AAP) could not be recommended in patients with metastatic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

Olaparib Maintenance Therapy Benefits Newly Diagnosed Advanced, BRCA+ Ovarian Cancer

Findings from the phase 3 SOLO1/GOG-3004 trial presented at ESMO 2022 support maintenance therapy with olaparib in women with newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer. After 7 years of follow-up, maintenance therapy with olaparib (Lynparza) for 2 years reduced risk for death by 45% vs placebo in patients with newly diagnosed advanced, BRCA-positive ovarian cancer, according to data from the phase 3 SOLO1/GOG-3004 trial (NCT01844986) presented at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress.1-2.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Naporafenib Combinations with Several Therapies Prove Effective in NRAS-Mutant Unresectable/Metastatic Melanoma

Naporafenib, in combination with several therapies, showed strong efficacy for patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma. Naporafenib exhibited favorable efficacy in combination with rineterkib, trametinib (Mekinist), or ribociclib (Kisqali) in patients with previously treated, unresectable or metastatic melanoma, according to results from a phase 2 trial (NCT04417621) presented at the ESMO Congress 2022.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orphan Drug#Cancer Treatment#Linus Colorectal Cancer#Diseases#General Health#Avacta Group Plc#Fap
targetedonc.com

PFS in Progressing Desmoid Tumors Improved with Nirogacestat vs Placebo

Data from the Defi trial shows that nirogacestat had a significant reduction in the risk of disease progression for patients with progressive desmoid tumors. Findings from the phase 3 DeFi trial (NCT03785964) showed that nirogacestat led to a 71% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death vs placebo in patients with progressive desmoid tumors, according to data presented at the 2022 ESMO Congress.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Adjuvant Atezolizumab Did Not Improve Outcomes in RCC

Atezolizumab given post-resection did not improve patients’ with renal cell carcinoma, at increased risk for recurrence, clinical outcomes compared to placebo. Adjuvant atezolizumab (Tecentriq), given post-resection, did not improve clinical outcomes vs placebo in patients with renal cell carcinoma (RCC) at increased risk of recurrence, according to findings from the phase 3 IMmotion010 trial presented at the 2022 ESMO Congress.1,2.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

Nivolumab With or Without Relatlimab Displays Feasibility in Resectable NSCLC

The phase 2 NEOpredict trial of nivolumab with or without relatilmab met its primary end point of feasibility of treatment in patients with resectable non–small cell lung cancer. The primary end point of feasibility was met in the phase 2 NEOpredict trial (NCT04205552) with preoperative nivolumab (Opdivo) plus or...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Adding Oleclumab to Durvalumab and Chemotherapy Does Not Reach Clinical Benefit in Advanced TNBC

Oleclumab plus durvalumab and chemotherapy did not increase clinical benefit rate for patients with advanced triple-negative breast cancer, according to results from the phase 2 SYNERGY trial. The addition of oleclumab to durvalumab (Imfinzi) and chemotherapy did not increase clinical benefit rate in patients with advanced triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC)...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
targetedonc.com

MEDI5752 Plus Chemotherapy Produces Long DOR, But High Dose Comes With High Toxicity

Chemotherapy added to 1500 mg of MEDI5752, a PD-1/CTLA-4 bispecific monoclonal antibody, led to a doubling in duration of response compared with pembrolizumab and chemotherapy in patients with treatment-naïve nonsquamous non–small cell lung cancer. Chemotherapy added to 1500 mg of MEDI5752, a PD-1/CTLA-4 bispecific monoclonal antibody, led to...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Lenvatinib/Pembrolizumab Benefit Maintained in Advanced Endometrial Cancer

After extended follow-up, continued benefit was seen with the combination of lenvatinib and pembrolizumab in patients with advanced endometrial cancer who previously received platinum chemotherapy, updated efficacy and safety findings from the phase 3 Study 309/KEYNOTE-775 trial showed. After extended follow-up, continued benefit was seen with the combination of lenvatinib...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Benefit of Maintenance Rucaparib in Ovarian Cancer Seen Across Subgroups

Maintenance rucaparib (Rubraca) induced a progression-free survival (PFS) improvement in patients with newly diagnosed ovarian cancer compared with placebo, which was also seen across all prespecified subgroups. Maintenance rucaparib (Rubraca) induced a progression-free survival (PFS) improvement in patients with newly diagnosed ovarian cancer compared with placebo, which was also seen...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Neoadjuvant T-VEC Demonstrates Consistent Efficacy Improvements in Resectable Melanoma at 5 Years

The oncolytic virus T-VEC showed consistent improvements at 5 years for patients with stage IIIB to IVM1a melanoma. The use of oncolytic virus T-VEC (talimogene laherparepvec; Imlygic) as a neoadjuvant treatment demonstrated consistent efficacy improvements at 5 years vs surgery alone for patients with stage IIIB to IVM1a melanoma, according to long-term results from a phase 2 study (NCT02211131) presented at ESMO Congress 2022.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Addition of Tremelimumab to Durvalumab/Chemo Continues to Improve OS in Metastatic NSCLC

Adding a limited course of tremelimumab to durvalumab plus chemotherapy induced long-term OS in patients with metastatic NSCLC, even when stratified by histology and mutation status. Following approximately 4 years of follow-up, the addition of a limited course of tremelimumab to durvalumab (Imfinzi) plus chemotherapy continued to yield durable, long-term...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Camrelizumab/Rivoceranib Improves PFS, OS Vs Sorafenib for Unresectable HCC

Findings presented at ESMO 2022 show the survival benefits of camrelizumab plus rivoceranib in patients with unresectable HCC. The combination use of the PD-1 inhibitor camrelizumab and the VEGFR2 TKI rivoceranib significantly improved both progression-free (PFS) and overall survival (OS) compared with sorafenib (Nexavar) for patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), according to findings from a phase 3 study (NCT03764293) presented at the ESMO Congress 2022.1.
SCIENCE
targetedonc.com

Autologous T-Cell Therapy Shows Antitumor Responses Across MAGE-A4+ Unresectable or Metastatic Tumor Types

ADP-A2M4CD8, an autologous T-cell therapy, showed promising antitumor activity in several solid tumor types including ovarian, gastric, and urothelial cancer. ADP-A2M4CD8, a next-generational autologous T-cell receptor designed to patients with solid tumors, may be an effective therapy in MAGE-A4-positive disease, based on results from an updated analysis of the phase 1 SURPASS trial (NCT04044859).
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Long-Term Follow-Up Confirms Survival Benefit from Second-Line Cemiplimab for Recurrent/Metastatic Cervical Cancer

With 30 months additional follow-up on the EMPOWER-Cervical 1 trial, cemiplimab monotherapy showed efficacy in patients with metastatic cervical cancer. Cemiplimab (Libtayo) continued to improve overall survival (OS) compared with chemotherapy for patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer after first-line treatment with platinum-based chemotherapy, according to results presented from the long-term survival analysis of the phase 3 EMPOWER-Cervical 1 study (NCT03257267).
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Only Numerical Improvement in Survival Seen in Locally Advanced HNSCC With Pembrolizumab Plus Chemoradiation

Patients with locally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma did not show statistically significant improvement in event-free survival with pembrolizumab plus chemoradiation vs chemoradiation alone. Results from the phase 3 KEYNOTE-412 trial (NCT03040999) in patients with locally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) showed pembrolizumab (Keytruda) plus...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Improved Recurrence-Free Survival is not Seen with Perioperative Nivolumab in RCC

Perioperative nivolumab in patients with RCC, at high risk for recurrence, did not see an improved RFS, but analyses within the phase 3 trial could inform future research. In a phase 3 trial evaluating perioperative nivolumab (Opdivo) in patients with renal cell carcinoma (RCC) at high risk for recurrence did not show improved recurrence-free survival (RFS), although various analyses within the trial may help to inform future research.1.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Xevinapant Plus CRT in Locally Advanced HNSCC Shows Continued Benefit

Improvement in overall survival for patients with locally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma was demonstrated with xevinapant plus standard chemoradiotherapy vs matched placebo at the 5-year mark. Overall survival (OS) at 5 years and duration of response (DOR) at 3 years were improved with xevinapant (Debio 1143) plus...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy