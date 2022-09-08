Read full article on original website
Related
targetedonc.com
Lower-Dose Trastuzumab Deruxtecan Shows Favorable Efficacy in HER2-Mutated NSCLC
Trastuzumab deruxtecan at 5.4mg/kg demonstrated clinically meaningful benefit in patients with HER2-mutated non–small cell lung cancer. Trastuzumab deruxtecan (Enhertu) demonstrated clinically meaningful benefit and a favorable safety profile at the lower of 2 dose levels in patients with HER2-mutated non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), according to interim results of the DESTINY-Lung02 trial (NCT04644237) presented at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress.1.
targetedonc.com
Enzalutamide/Abiraterone Acetate/Prednisolone Combo in mHSPC Not Recommended
Androgen deprivation therapy plus abiraterone acetate and prednisolone resulted in a clinically meaningful overall survival benefit, but this in combination with enzalutamide fell short in patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer. Treatment with enzalutamide (Xtandi) plus abiraterone acetate (Zytiga) and prednisolone (AAP) could not be recommended in patients with metastatic...
targetedonc.com
Olaparib Maintenance Therapy Benefits Newly Diagnosed Advanced, BRCA+ Ovarian Cancer
Findings from the phase 3 SOLO1/GOG-3004 trial presented at ESMO 2022 support maintenance therapy with olaparib in women with newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer. After 7 years of follow-up, maintenance therapy with olaparib (Lynparza) for 2 years reduced risk for death by 45% vs placebo in patients with newly diagnosed advanced, BRCA-positive ovarian cancer, according to data from the phase 3 SOLO1/GOG-3004 trial (NCT01844986) presented at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress.1-2.
targetedonc.com
Naporafenib Combinations with Several Therapies Prove Effective in NRAS-Mutant Unresectable/Metastatic Melanoma
Naporafenib, in combination with several therapies, showed strong efficacy for patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma. Naporafenib exhibited favorable efficacy in combination with rineterkib, trametinib (Mekinist), or ribociclib (Kisqali) in patients with previously treated, unresectable or metastatic melanoma, according to results from a phase 2 trial (NCT04417621) presented at the ESMO Congress 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
targetedonc.com
PFS in Progressing Desmoid Tumors Improved with Nirogacestat vs Placebo
Data from the Defi trial shows that nirogacestat had a significant reduction in the risk of disease progression for patients with progressive desmoid tumors. Findings from the phase 3 DeFi trial (NCT03785964) showed that nirogacestat led to a 71% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death vs placebo in patients with progressive desmoid tumors, according to data presented at the 2022 ESMO Congress.
targetedonc.com
Adjuvant Atezolizumab Did Not Improve Outcomes in RCC
Atezolizumab given post-resection did not improve patients’ with renal cell carcinoma, at increased risk for recurrence, clinical outcomes compared to placebo. Adjuvant atezolizumab (Tecentriq), given post-resection, did not improve clinical outcomes vs placebo in patients with renal cell carcinoma (RCC) at increased risk of recurrence, according to findings from the phase 3 IMmotion010 trial presented at the 2022 ESMO Congress.1,2.
targetedonc.com
Nivolumab With or Without Relatlimab Displays Feasibility in Resectable NSCLC
The phase 2 NEOpredict trial of nivolumab with or without relatilmab met its primary end point of feasibility of treatment in patients with resectable non–small cell lung cancer. The primary end point of feasibility was met in the phase 2 NEOpredict trial (NCT04205552) with preoperative nivolumab (Opdivo) plus or...
targetedonc.com
Adding Oleclumab to Durvalumab and Chemotherapy Does Not Reach Clinical Benefit in Advanced TNBC
Oleclumab plus durvalumab and chemotherapy did not increase clinical benefit rate for patients with advanced triple-negative breast cancer, according to results from the phase 2 SYNERGY trial. The addition of oleclumab to durvalumab (Imfinzi) and chemotherapy did not increase clinical benefit rate in patients with advanced triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC)...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
targetedonc.com
MEDI5752 Plus Chemotherapy Produces Long DOR, But High Dose Comes With High Toxicity
Chemotherapy added to 1500 mg of MEDI5752, a PD-1/CTLA-4 bispecific monoclonal antibody, led to a doubling in duration of response compared with pembrolizumab and chemotherapy in patients with treatment-naïve nonsquamous non–small cell lung cancer. Chemotherapy added to 1500 mg of MEDI5752, a PD-1/CTLA-4 bispecific monoclonal antibody, led to...
targetedonc.com
Lenvatinib/Pembrolizumab Benefit Maintained in Advanced Endometrial Cancer
After extended follow-up, continued benefit was seen with the combination of lenvatinib and pembrolizumab in patients with advanced endometrial cancer who previously received platinum chemotherapy, updated efficacy and safety findings from the phase 3 Study 309/KEYNOTE-775 trial showed. After extended follow-up, continued benefit was seen with the combination of lenvatinib...
targetedonc.com
Benefit of Maintenance Rucaparib in Ovarian Cancer Seen Across Subgroups
Maintenance rucaparib (Rubraca) induced a progression-free survival (PFS) improvement in patients with newly diagnosed ovarian cancer compared with placebo, which was also seen across all prespecified subgroups. Maintenance rucaparib (Rubraca) induced a progression-free survival (PFS) improvement in patients with newly diagnosed ovarian cancer compared with placebo, which was also seen...
targetedonc.com
Neoadjuvant T-VEC Demonstrates Consistent Efficacy Improvements in Resectable Melanoma at 5 Years
The oncolytic virus T-VEC showed consistent improvements at 5 years for patients with stage IIIB to IVM1a melanoma. The use of oncolytic virus T-VEC (talimogene laherparepvec; Imlygic) as a neoadjuvant treatment demonstrated consistent efficacy improvements at 5 years vs surgery alone for patients with stage IIIB to IVM1a melanoma, according to long-term results from a phase 2 study (NCT02211131) presented at ESMO Congress 2022.
targetedonc.com
Addition of Tremelimumab to Durvalumab/Chemo Continues to Improve OS in Metastatic NSCLC
Adding a limited course of tremelimumab to durvalumab plus chemotherapy induced long-term OS in patients with metastatic NSCLC, even when stratified by histology and mutation status. Following approximately 4 years of follow-up, the addition of a limited course of tremelimumab to durvalumab (Imfinzi) plus chemotherapy continued to yield durable, long-term...
targetedonc.com
Camrelizumab/Rivoceranib Improves PFS, OS Vs Sorafenib for Unresectable HCC
Findings presented at ESMO 2022 show the survival benefits of camrelizumab plus rivoceranib in patients with unresectable HCC. The combination use of the PD-1 inhibitor camrelizumab and the VEGFR2 TKI rivoceranib significantly improved both progression-free (PFS) and overall survival (OS) compared with sorafenib (Nexavar) for patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), according to findings from a phase 3 study (NCT03764293) presented at the ESMO Congress 2022.1.
targetedonc.com
Autologous T-Cell Therapy Shows Antitumor Responses Across MAGE-A4+ Unresectable or Metastatic Tumor Types
ADP-A2M4CD8, an autologous T-cell therapy, showed promising antitumor activity in several solid tumor types including ovarian, gastric, and urothelial cancer. ADP-A2M4CD8, a next-generational autologous T-cell receptor designed to patients with solid tumors, may be an effective therapy in MAGE-A4-positive disease, based on results from an updated analysis of the phase 1 SURPASS trial (NCT04044859).
targetedonc.com
Novel ULK Inhibitor Considered Safe for Solid Tumors Harboring RAS or RAF Mutations
DCC-3116 demonstrated safety and tolerability across various dose levels in patients with solid tumors harboring a RAS or RAF mutation, according to findings from a phase 1/2 trial presented at the 2022 ESMO Congress. DCC-3116 demonstrated safety and tolerability across various dose levels in patients with solid tumors harboring a...
targetedonc.com
Long-Term Follow-Up Confirms Survival Benefit from Second-Line Cemiplimab for Recurrent/Metastatic Cervical Cancer
With 30 months additional follow-up on the EMPOWER-Cervical 1 trial, cemiplimab monotherapy showed efficacy in patients with metastatic cervical cancer. Cemiplimab (Libtayo) continued to improve overall survival (OS) compared with chemotherapy for patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer after first-line treatment with platinum-based chemotherapy, according to results presented from the long-term survival analysis of the phase 3 EMPOWER-Cervical 1 study (NCT03257267).
targetedonc.com
Only Numerical Improvement in Survival Seen in Locally Advanced HNSCC With Pembrolizumab Plus Chemoradiation
Patients with locally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma did not show statistically significant improvement in event-free survival with pembrolizumab plus chemoradiation vs chemoradiation alone. Results from the phase 3 KEYNOTE-412 trial (NCT03040999) in patients with locally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) showed pembrolizumab (Keytruda) plus...
targetedonc.com
Improved Recurrence-Free Survival is not Seen with Perioperative Nivolumab in RCC
Perioperative nivolumab in patients with RCC, at high risk for recurrence, did not see an improved RFS, but analyses within the phase 3 trial could inform future research. In a phase 3 trial evaluating perioperative nivolumab (Opdivo) in patients with renal cell carcinoma (RCC) at high risk for recurrence did not show improved recurrence-free survival (RFS), although various analyses within the trial may help to inform future research.1.
targetedonc.com
Xevinapant Plus CRT in Locally Advanced HNSCC Shows Continued Benefit
Improvement in overall survival for patients with locally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma was demonstrated with xevinapant plus standard chemoradiotherapy vs matched placebo at the 5-year mark. Overall survival (OS) at 5 years and duration of response (DOR) at 3 years were improved with xevinapant (Debio 1143) plus...
Comments / 0