Data from the Defi trial shows that nirogacestat had a significant reduction in the risk of disease progression for patients with progressive desmoid tumors. Findings from the phase 3 DeFi trial (NCT03785964) showed that nirogacestat led to a 71% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death vs placebo in patients with progressive desmoid tumors, according to data presented at the 2022 ESMO Congress.

CANCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO