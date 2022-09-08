ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

247Sports

Everything Matt Campbell said after Iowa State's big win

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell has led the Cyclones to plenty of success during his tenure, thus far. Tonight, he added to it as ISU beat the Hawkeyes on the road. Campbell broke things down the media after the victory. On watching his team run across the field and...
AMES, IA
247Sports

Why it hasn't worked at Nebraska for Scott Frost

Following another loss — the second in Scott Frost’s tenure to a Sun Belt team — it seems increasingly likely a change is coming in Lincoln. It seems hard to remember but when Frost arrived in Lincoln there was plenty of celebration as a Nebraska native was returning to lift a once proud program back into the national spotlight. What has followed has been the worst era of Nebraska football since the 1950s.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Everything Beamer said following the loss to Arkansas

South Carolina could not secure its second win of the season as it struggled to slow down Arkansas' offense while also struggling to run the ball offensively as it fell 44-30. The Gamecocks (1-1) finished the game with 411 total yards compared to the Razorbacks' (2-0) 457 yards. Arkansas also...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

National reaction to Scott Frost's firing as head coach

Nebraska officially parted ways with Scott Frost on Sunday afternoon after four years as head coach. Frost's tenure at Nebraska will end with a 16-31 record and no bowl trips since his first year in 2018. Along the way, the Huskers lost a startling number of close games – 5-22 in one-score affairs. If for a while sometimes viewed as a signal the Huskers were close to breaking through, the narrow defeats happened with such consistency that it became impossible to dismiss it as not being something more.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

College football rankings: Georgia, Ohio State edge Alabama among Kirk Herbstreit's top six teams for Week 3

Two weeks into the 2022 college football season, Kirk Herbstreit has updated his rankings of the nation's top six teams with enough sample size to warrant takeaways. Coming off opening weekend and Georgia's domination of Oregon, Herbstreit continues to pound the drum for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs, who haven't allowed a touchdown this fall despite losing eight starters off their defense to the NFL Draft.
NFL
247Sports

Louisville Football: Commitment Update

Here's our weekly update on #FlyVille23 after a few weeks of the high school football season. There is a ton of excitement surrounding this University of Louisville football recruiting class in the Class of 2023. The current list of commitments for the '23 class stands at 14 prospects and is not only ranked among the top 20 recruiting classes in the country but is on pace to be the best recruiting class in U of L school history.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Three observations from KU football's win over WVU

Kansas football entered Saturday’s game against West Virginia as a near-two-touchdown underdog. But the Jayhawks pulled off the upset, 55-42, thanks to an impressive offensive display and some timely stops on the defensive side of the ball. Overall, KU’s offense gained 6.4 yards per play while rushing for 5.6 yards per carry. Defensively, KU struggled to stop West Virginia and the Mountaineers averaged 6.4 yards per play.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Auburn opens as home underdog against Penn State

Auburn's out for revenge. Looking to even one of the bigger home-and-home series in its recent history, Auburn hosts No. 22 Penn State next Saturday (2:30 p.m. CST, CBS). On Sunday afternoon, the Tigers opened as a 1-point underdog in the SEC vs. Big Ten clash, according to VegasInsider.com. The line rose to Penn State -1.5 over the course of the day.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Everything Josh Heupel said after No. 24 Tennessee's OT win at No. 17 Pitt

PITTSBURGH — Everything head coach Josh Heupel said after No. 24 Tennessee's 34-27 win over No. 17 Pitt in the Johnny Majors Classic on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium:. “Man, it’s a big win for our football team in just, to me, the steps that we took and the ability to compete as hard and as long as we possibly can. There’s so much that we’ve got to do better — coaches and players alike — in particular on offense and special teams. I thought our defense absolutely battled (in the) second, third and fourth quarters and got put in a bunch of sudden-change situations. Handled that really well for the most part and just were relentless all night long.Awesome to come out on top in this one against a really good football team. Players and staff need to enjoy this one tonight on the way back, then we have to grow and learn from it here when we get back in the building Sunday and Monday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Lane Kiffin talks quarterback performances and what's next

Lane Kiffin did not end the quarterback battle Saturday night, but Jaxson Dart may have. Dart came on in relief of injured starter Luke Altmyer and completed 10-of-16 passes for two touchdowns and no interceptions, as Ole Miss whipped FCS member Central Arkansas 59-3. Altmyer, who started the game on fire, left in the second quarter with what was described as an upper body injury. He could be seen tugging and pulling on his right shoulder. His last pass was an interception straight into the hands of a UCA defender.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Iowa lands 2024 four-star dual-threat quarterback James Resar

After a disappointing Saturday night, Iowa fans woke up to some huge recruiting news as four-star dual-threat quarterback James Resar announced that he would be joining Iowa's 2024 class. Resar visited Iowa earlier this summer for a visit and earned an offer from the Hawkeyes. He also held offers from Indiana, Georgia Tech, and Wake Forest, among others.
IOWA CITY, IA
