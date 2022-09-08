Read full article on original website
Scott Frost fired: Nebraska football coach's buyout doubles due to Huskers' early decision
Nebraska fired coach Scott Frost Sunday following a loss to Georgia Southern. After Frost's contract restructuring after the 2021 season, the Huskers owe him $15 million in buyout money. He will likely be paid $5 million for the 2022 season, and $2.5 million for each year that was on his contract after that. Frost's contract extended through the 2026 season.
Everything Matt Campbell said after Iowa State's big win
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell has led the Cyclones to plenty of success during his tenure, thus far. Tonight, he added to it as ISU beat the Hawkeyes on the road. Campbell broke things down the media after the victory. On watching his team run across the field and...
Spencer Rattler hasn't changed at South Carolina and neither has K.J. Jefferson at Arkansas
Arkansas and South Carolina affirmed their identities in their SEC opener. South Carolina and Spencer Rattler need help along the offensive line, which means more frustrating performances are in store from the former Oklahoma quarï¿½
Neal Brown contract, buyout: WVU football coach owed $16 million if fired by Mountaineers after 2022 season
Neal Brown's contract and buyout made for a hot topic after WVU football lost 55-42 to Kansas in overtime Saturday and the Mountaineers dropped to 0-2 entering Week 3. Brown is owed $16 million if West Virginia fires the fourth-year head coach after the 2022 season, according to CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd.
Why it hasn't worked at Nebraska for Scott Frost
Following another loss — the second in Scott Frost’s tenure to a Sun Belt team — it seems increasingly likely a change is coming in Lincoln. It seems hard to remember but when Frost arrived in Lincoln there was plenty of celebration as a Nebraska native was returning to lift a once proud program back into the national spotlight. What has followed has been the worst era of Nebraska football since the 1950s.
Everything Beamer said following the loss to Arkansas
South Carolina could not secure its second win of the season as it struggled to slow down Arkansas' offense while also struggling to run the ball offensively as it fell 44-30. The Gamecocks (1-1) finished the game with 411 total yards compared to the Razorbacks' (2-0) 457 yards. Arkansas also...
Live from Kyle Field: Jimbo Fisher talks Appalachian State loss
Follow along with gigem247.com as head coach Jimbo Fisher meets with the media following the Aggies' upset loss to Appalachian State in the team's second contest of the 2022 season. The Aggies struggled in all three phases of the game as they fall to 1-1 on the season.
Fresno State's Tedford, Haener address loss to Oregon State
Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford and quarterback Jake Haener react to their heartbreaking 35-32 loss to Oregon State.
National reaction to Scott Frost's firing as head coach
Nebraska officially parted ways with Scott Frost on Sunday afternoon after four years as head coach. Frost's tenure at Nebraska will end with a 16-31 record and no bowl trips since his first year in 2018. Along the way, the Huskers lost a startling number of close games – 5-22 in one-score affairs. If for a while sometimes viewed as a signal the Huskers were close to breaking through, the narrow defeats happened with such consistency that it became impossible to dismiss it as not being something more.
College football rankings: Georgia, Ohio State edge Alabama among Kirk Herbstreit's top six teams for Week 3
Two weeks into the 2022 college football season, Kirk Herbstreit has updated his rankings of the nation's top six teams with enough sample size to warrant takeaways. Coming off opening weekend and Georgia's domination of Oregon, Herbstreit continues to pound the drum for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs, who haven't allowed a touchdown this fall despite losing eight starters off their defense to the NFL Draft.
Oregon responds to Georgia loss with a 70-14 blowout win
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning highlights how the team was able to bounce back from its tough week one loss to Georgia by blowing out visiting Eastern Washington and what he learned from the 70-14 win.
Louisville Football: Commitment Update
Here's our weekly update on #FlyVille23 after a few weeks of the high school football season. There is a ton of excitement surrounding this University of Louisville football recruiting class in the Class of 2023. The current list of commitments for the '23 class stands at 14 prospects and is not only ranked among the top 20 recruiting classes in the country but is on pace to be the best recruiting class in U of L school history.
Started in the mud and now he's here – Mickey Joseph brings a different voice to ideally spark Huskers
The baton has been transferred from one former Husker quarterback to another. Nebraska's new interim football coach Mickey Joseph already met with the team late this morning after Scott Frost had some time for a final talk with the squad. "I communicated with Mickey that Mickey is the head coach,"...
Heupel shows highly ranked, in-state athlete he's 'priority' for Vols
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel recently traveled to Chattanooga, Tenn., to check on an in-state target who's now a highly ranked prospect.
Three observations from KU football's win over WVU
Kansas football entered Saturday’s game against West Virginia as a near-two-touchdown underdog. But the Jayhawks pulled off the upset, 55-42, thanks to an impressive offensive display and some timely stops on the defensive side of the ball. Overall, KU’s offense gained 6.4 yards per play while rushing for 5.6 yards per carry. Defensively, KU struggled to stop West Virginia and the Mountaineers averaged 6.4 yards per play.
Notre Dame football, Marcus Freeman scolded by media after Marshall loss
"We have to look at the lack of executions in all phases of our team, and where we can improve that. So, again, it's disappointing," Freeman said, via Irish Illustrated. "We've got to take a hard look at ourselves and get back to work and find ways to improve as a football team.
Auburn opens as home underdog against Penn State
Auburn's out for revenge. Looking to even one of the bigger home-and-home series in its recent history, Auburn hosts No. 22 Penn State next Saturday (2:30 p.m. CST, CBS). On Sunday afternoon, the Tigers opened as a 1-point underdog in the SEC vs. Big Ten clash, according to VegasInsider.com. The line rose to Penn State -1.5 over the course of the day.
Everything Josh Heupel said after No. 24 Tennessee's OT win at No. 17 Pitt
PITTSBURGH — Everything head coach Josh Heupel said after No. 24 Tennessee's 34-27 win over No. 17 Pitt in the Johnny Majors Classic on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium:. “Man, it’s a big win for our football team in just, to me, the steps that we took and the ability to compete as hard and as long as we possibly can. There’s so much that we’ve got to do better — coaches and players alike — in particular on offense and special teams. I thought our defense absolutely battled (in the) second, third and fourth quarters and got put in a bunch of sudden-change situations. Handled that really well for the most part and just were relentless all night long.Awesome to come out on top in this one against a really good football team. Players and staff need to enjoy this one tonight on the way back, then we have to grow and learn from it here when we get back in the building Sunday and Monday.
Lane Kiffin talks quarterback performances and what's next
Lane Kiffin did not end the quarterback battle Saturday night, but Jaxson Dart may have. Dart came on in relief of injured starter Luke Altmyer and completed 10-of-16 passes for two touchdowns and no interceptions, as Ole Miss whipped FCS member Central Arkansas 59-3. Altmyer, who started the game on fire, left in the second quarter with what was described as an upper body injury. He could be seen tugging and pulling on his right shoulder. His last pass was an interception straight into the hands of a UCA defender.
Iowa lands 2024 four-star dual-threat quarterback James Resar
After a disappointing Saturday night, Iowa fans woke up to some huge recruiting news as four-star dual-threat quarterback James Resar announced that he would be joining Iowa's 2024 class. Resar visited Iowa earlier this summer for a visit and earned an offer from the Hawkeyes. He also held offers from Indiana, Georgia Tech, and Wake Forest, among others.
