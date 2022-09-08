ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Long-term mortgage rates now at highest point since 2008

By MATT OTT
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AsKps_0hnfeJ9P00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates jumped again this week, hitting the highest levels in almost 14 years and pushing even more would-be buyers out of the market.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the 30-year rate jumped to 5.89% from 5.66% last week. That's the highest the long-term rate has been since November of 2008, just after the housing market collapse set off the Great Recession. One year ago, the rate stood at 2.88%.

The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those looking to refinance their homes, rose to 5.16% from 4.98% last week. That's the first time the 15-year rate has been above 5% since 2009, as the real estate market went into a years-long slump. Last year at this time the rate was 2.19%.

Rising interest rates — in part a result of the Federal Reserve's aggressive push to tamp down inflation — have cooled off a housing market that has been hot for years. Many potential home buyers are getting pushed out of the market as the higher rates have added hundreds of dollars to monthly mortgage payments. Sales of existing homes in the U.S. have fallen for six straight months, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Mortgage rates don’t necessarily mirror the Fed’s rate increases, but tend to track the yield on the 10-year Treasury note. That’s influenced by a variety of factors, including investors’ expectations for future inflation and global demand for U.S. Treasurys.

Recently, faster inflation and strong U.S. economic growth have sent the 10-year Treasury rate up sharply, to 3.27%.

The Fed has raised its benchmark short-term interest rate four times this year, and Chairman Jerome Powell has said that the central bank will likely need to keep interest rates high enough to slow the economy “for some time” in order to tame the worst inflation in 40 years.

The government reported that U.S. economy shrank at a 0.6% annual rate from April through June, a second straight quarter of economic contraction, which meets one informal sign of a recession. Most economists, though, have said they doubt that the economy is in or on the verge of a recession, given that the U.S. job market remains robust.

Applications for jobless aid fell last week to their lowest level since May, despite the Fed's moves to tame inflation, which usually tends to cool the job market as well.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Scotsman Guide's latest sentiment survey confirms mortgage originators' market concerns

BOTHELL, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- The first half of 2022 has been proof positive that a lot can change quickly in the real estate market, and Scotsman Guide’s latest Mortgage Originator Sentiment Survey (MOSS) results confirm that perceptions of the lending landscape have turned. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005238/en/ Scotsman Guide’s latest sentiment survey confirms mortgage originators’ market concerns. (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
960 The Ref

World shares advance after Wall Street's end of week rally

Shares climbed Monday in Europe and Asia after last week’s strong close on Wall Street snapped a three-week losing streak. Many Asian markets were closed for holidays. U.S. futures rose while oil prices turned higher. Investors are watching for U.S. inflation figures and Chinese economic data this week. The...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
960 The Ref

Biden to announce new support for US biotech production

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden is launching a new initiative to encourage biotech production and research in the U.S., the latest move by the White House to boost domestic industry. Biden on Monday signed an executive order implementing the initiative and later, in remarks at the...
AGRICULTURE
960 The Ref

Wall Street futures rise on Fed Chair comments

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street is pointing higher before the opening bell a day after comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman indicated that interest rate increases will likely be within expectations. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 climbed 0.7%, putting...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
960 The Ref

Americans give health care system failing mark: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON — (AP) — When Emmanuel Obeng-Dankwa is worried about making rent on his New York City apartment, he sometimes holds off on filling his blood pressure medication. “If there’s no money, I prefer to skip the medication to being homeless,” said Obeng-Dankwa, a 58-year-old security guard....
PUBLIC HEALTH
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
9K+
Followers
78K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy