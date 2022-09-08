Read full article on original website
appraisalbuzz.com
The Average Homeowner Gained $60k in Equity YoY
Home equity hit a new high in the second quarter according to CoreLogic, as homeowners with mortgages gained a collective $3.6 billion year-over-year over the course of a single quarter. According to CoreLogic’s Homeowner Equity Report, homeowners with mortgages (which is about 63% of all properties) saw equity increase by 27.8% year-over-year, roughly representing $60,200, …
appraisalbuzz.com
Home Equity Finds New Highs
appraisalbuzz.com
An Uncertain Future for iBuying Operations
Since 2020, iBuying has soared in popularity as many sellers have taken advantage since the start of the pandemic. Many homeowners have benefitted from the surge of people departing dense cities in search of lower living costs. Sellers used iBuying to bypass the lengthy aspects of the traditional homebuying process to receive cash payments in an expedited manner.
appraisalbuzz.com
Aspen Grove Debuts New Collections Solution for Servicers
Aspen Grove Solutions has announced the launch of a new collections solution for the mortgage servicing space. Aspen’s collections product guides both an associate and borrower through a series of micro-journeys built to investor and organizational compliance. Each micro-journey is a composition of data points and workflow configured into a defined call flow, ensuring consistent …
S&P 500 companies could see the smallest earnings growth in 2 years as recession chatter from corporate execs reaches highest in a decade
Wall Street analysts have been cutting S&P 500 earnings estimates as executives ramp up recession talk. FactSet said 240 companies cited recession in second quarter calls compared with the five-year average of 52. The estimated third-quarter earnings growth rate of 3.7% is the lowest since 2020. Wall Street analysts have...
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These East Coast States in September
As states review budgets this fall more and more are giving extra COVID relief aid money directly back to residents. Over on the East Coast, tax rebates will be sent out starting in September, with...
appraisalbuzz.com
Market Trends: Where’s the Best State to Retire?
Retirement often brings a slower pace of life, and choosing where to settle down can be a great decision. For this study, Bankrate considered some of soon-to-be retirees and retired homeowners preferences in choosing which region to live, having concluded one’s working or professional career. To find some objective answers to the ‘where-to-retire’ question, Bankrate …
Mortgage rate rise rattles Atlanta home sales in August
The metro Atlanta housing market took a hit late in mid-August as mortgage rates rose, chasing some wannabe buyers back ...
