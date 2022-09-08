ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Comments / 0

Related
appraisalbuzz.com

The Average Homeowner Gained $60k in Equity YoY

Home equity hit a new high in the second quarter according to CoreLogic, as homeowners with mortgages gained a collective $3.6 billion year-over-year over the course of a single quarter. According to CoreLogic’s Homeowner Equity Report, homeowners with mortgages (which is about 63% of all properties) saw equity increase by 27.8% year-over-year, roughly representing $60,200, …
REAL ESTATE
appraisalbuzz.com

Home Equity Finds New Highs

Home equity hit a new high in the second quarter according to CoreLogic, as homeowners with mortgages gained a collective $3.6 billion year-over-year over the course of a single quarter. According to CoreLogic’s Homeowner Equity Report, homeowners with mortgages (which is about 63% of all properties) saw equity increase by 27.8% year-over-year, roughly representing $60,200, …
REAL ESTATE
appraisalbuzz.com

An Uncertain Future for iBuying Operations

Since 2020, iBuying has soared in popularity as many sellers have taken advantage since the start of the pandemic. Many homeowners have benefitted from the surge of people departing dense cities in search of lower living costs. Sellers used iBuying to bypass the lengthy aspects of the traditional homebuying process to receive cash payments in an expedited manner.
REAL ESTATE
appraisalbuzz.com

Aspen Grove Debuts New Collections Solution for Servicers

Aspen Grove Solutions has announced the launch of a new collections solution for the mortgage servicing space. Aspen’s collections product guides both an associate and borrower through a series of micro-journeys built to investor and organizational compliance. Each micro-journey is a composition of data points and workflow configured into a defined call flow, ensuring consistent …
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automation#Paradigm#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Creditlending#Themreport Com
Markets Insider

S&P 500 companies could see the smallest earnings growth in 2 years as recession chatter from corporate execs reaches highest in a decade

Wall Street analysts have been cutting S&P 500 earnings estimates as executives ramp up recession talk. FactSet said 240 companies cited recession in second quarter calls compared with the five-year average of 52. The estimated third-quarter earnings growth rate of 3.7% is the lowest since 2020. Wall Street analysts have...
STOCKS
appraisalbuzz.com

Market Trends: Where’s the Best State to Retire?

Retirement often brings a slower pace of life, and choosing where to settle down can be a great decision. For this study, Bankrate considered some of soon-to-be retirees and retired homeowners preferences in choosing which region to live, having concluded one’s working or professional career. To find some objective answers to the ‘where-to-retire’ question, Bankrate …
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy