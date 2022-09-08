ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Fredonia, TX
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Real Estate
Nacogdoches, TX
Society
Nacogdoches, TX
Business
State
Texas State
City
Nacogdoches, TX
ketk.com

Accident on US 59 in Lufkin has been cleared

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin officials are reporting traffic on northbound US 59 at South First is currently backed up due to accident involving an 18-wheeler. Authorities indicate the accident happened on the northbound side of US 59 and South Medford Drive flyover. Drivers are asked to avoid the...
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 hospitalized after ‘accidental shooting’ in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The Lufkin Police Department is on the scene of an accidental shooting in Crown Colony at a townhouse on Westchester Street, officials said. All people involved were detained and police say foul play does not appear to be involved. The victim was taken to a local hospital and was conscious and […]
LUFKIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Rent#East Texas#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Historic District#Business Industry#Linus Business
KLTV

Lufkin topples No. 3 A&M Consolidated

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Panthers red-hot start to the 2021 season continued in Week 3 after they took down No. 3 A&M Consolidated on the road. Lufkin won the game 31-14. The Panthers are 3-0 following wins over Tyler Legacy and Nacogdoches before Friday night’s win. Lufkin...
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Lufkin PD: Major gambling seizure at six locations Saturday

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Lufkin Police Department began seizing eight liners from six for-cash gambling locations across the city Saturday afternoon. According to officials, a seizure operation began today around 3:30 p.m. at the following locations: 1702 S. First Street 911 Ellis Ave. 2213 S. First Street 502 E. Denman Ave. 210 S. Timberland […]
LUFKIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
House Rent
messenger-news.com

Keisha’s Cafe in Crockett Searches for a New Home

CROCKETT – For the last two years, Keisha’s Cafe in downtown Crockett has served customers from a prime spot on the corner of the square. Housed in a historical building, the small but cozy restaurant has tempted diners with both comfort food and sometimes, exotic and unique offerings.
CROCKETT, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 dead, several injured after crash in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Two people died and several were injured following a crash that happened in Rusk County, officials said. The two-vehicle crash happened just south of FM 850 and US Hwy 259 North, the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department said. Officials said that at the time of the wreck, traffic was diverted […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Crockett, Texas on High Alert After Inmate Escapes from Jail

The Houston County Sheriff's Office has issued a 'Law Enforcement Warning' due to an inmate who escaped custody early this morning. According to the Sheriff of Houston County, Randy Hargrove, authorities are searching for Miguel Alejandro Zuniga. He is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and is 31 years old.
CROCKETT, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Ghosts Of Millard’s Crossing And A Murder Mystery Coming To Nacogdoches, Texas

Halloween time in Deep East Texas is the perfect time to get out to Millard's Crossing for some spooky fun. They have two great events coming up right before Halloween. There is a full celebration of Halloween planned for Saturday, October 29th, 2022. The Ghosts Of Millard's Crossing is from 10 am until 9 pm at Millard's Crossing located at 6020 North Street in Nacogdoches.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
CBS19

2 dead, multiple injuries reported following major crash in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Two people are dead and multiple other injuries were reported following a major overnight crash in Rusk County. According to the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Dept., the two-vehicle wreck occurred just south of FM 850 and Hwy. 259 N. early Sunday morning. All north and southbound lanes were blocked and traffic was being diverted to allow helicopters to land and to give first responders more room for extrication.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

News Talk 860 KSFA

Lufkin, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
275K+
Views
ABOUT

News Talk 860 KSFA has the best news coverage for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://ksfa860.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy