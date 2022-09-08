Read full article on original website
Related
Saddle Up At This Bed And Breakfast For Sale In Lufkin, Texas
Bring your horses and the entire family to this Bed and Breakfast for sale in Lufkin. This stately, two-story, southern mansion has endless possibilities. I have actually been to this property before on the North Loop in Lufkin for a wedding. The horse stables double as a quaint event venue.
Who Has The Best Burger In Downtown Nacogdoches, Texas?
If you asked me what my favorite meal is you will always get the same answer - hamburgers. The Brick Street Burger Battle is looking for people like me and you to decide who has the best burger in downtown Nacogdoches. This first-ever battle begins on Thursday, September 15th, 2022...
Pineywoods Purgatory Brings Bike Riders To Lufkin, Texas
The East Texas Cancer Alliance of Hope's event, the Pineywoods Purgatory, is coming back to Deep East Texas. If you are a rider there are many very challenging courses to choose from. The pitches and thickets in our area of Texas are just like being caught between heaven and hell....
Full Moon Concert Series – 90’s Tribute Coming To Nacogdoches, Texas
The fourth installment of the "Full Moon Concerts" is gearing up to be a huge '90s rock throwback show. It's coming up on October 21st and October 22nd, 2022 in Festival Park in Downtown Nacogdoches. The concert series has covered the '60s, '70s, and ‘80s, and are now going right...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Angelina Master Gardeners Fall Native Plant Sale Coming To Lufkin, Texas
When you are making decisions regarding what to put in your yard in Deep East Texas, you need to know that the plants you decide on are going to survive. Some plants just do better in our soil and sun than others. That's where the Angelina Master Gardeners come in...
ketk.com
Accident on US 59 in Lufkin has been cleared
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin officials are reporting traffic on northbound US 59 at South First is currently backed up due to accident involving an 18-wheeler. Authorities indicate the accident happened on the northbound side of US 59 and South Medford Drive flyover. Drivers are asked to avoid the...
1 hospitalized after ‘accidental shooting’ in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The Lufkin Police Department is on the scene of an accidental shooting in Crown Colony at a townhouse on Westchester Street, officials said. All people involved were detained and police say foul play does not appear to be involved. The victim was taken to a local hospital and was conscious and […]
Four Dogs Pass Away in Midday House Fire in Lufkin, Texas
Sad news to report today concerning a house fire that occurred in Lufkin. According to a press release, Lufkin Fire responded to a house fire just before noon today (Friday, September 2) in the 400 block of Whitehouse Drive. A neighbor called for help after noticing smoke coming from the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
McWilliams & Son/Townsquare Media Are Giving Away $1000 in Gas
I think we have moved beyond the stage of feeling the pinch in our pocketbooks. The current economy is acting more like a full-on drill press on our wallets and purses. So, whenever the opportunity comes around to get some relief, you should take advantage of it. Win $1,000 Worth...
KLTV
Lufkin topples No. 3 A&M Consolidated
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Panthers red-hot start to the 2021 season continued in Week 3 after they took down No. 3 A&M Consolidated on the road. Lufkin won the game 31-14. The Panthers are 3-0 following wins over Tyler Legacy and Nacogdoches before Friday night’s win. Lufkin...
Get Delicious Burgers and BBQ from S&T Pit Burgers for Half Price
I'm sure I don't have to point out to you that the price of eating out is going up. Restaurant owners have no choice but to raise their prices since they are having to pay more for their commodities. That's especially true for various cuts of meat. Restaurants, such as...
Lufkin PD: Major gambling seizure at six locations Saturday
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Lufkin Police Department began seizing eight liners from six for-cash gambling locations across the city Saturday afternoon. According to officials, a seizure operation began today around 3:30 p.m. at the following locations: 1702 S. First Street 911 Ellis Ave. 2213 S. First Street 502 E. Denman Ave. 210 S. Timberland […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
messenger-news.com
Keisha’s Cafe in Crockett Searches for a New Home
CROCKETT – For the last two years, Keisha’s Cafe in downtown Crockett has served customers from a prime spot on the corner of the square. Housed in a historical building, the small but cozy restaurant has tempted diners with both comfort food and sometimes, exotic and unique offerings.
2 dead, several injured after crash in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Two people died and several were injured following a crash that happened in Rusk County, officials said. The two-vehicle crash happened just south of FM 850 and US Hwy 259 North, the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department said. Officials said that at the time of the wreck, traffic was diverted […]
Inmate Who Escaped from Crockett, Texas Jail Has Been Captured
There is good news to report this afternoon concerning an inmate who escape early this morning from the Houston County Jail in Crockett, Texas. According to a Facebook post from the Houston County Sheriff's Office,. at approximately 2:30 p.m., the escaped inmate Miguel Zuniga was apprehended by the Corsicana Police...
Crockett, Texas on High Alert After Inmate Escapes from Jail
The Houston County Sheriff's Office has issued a 'Law Enforcement Warning' due to an inmate who escaped custody early this morning. According to the Sheriff of Houston County, Randy Hargrove, authorities are searching for Miguel Alejandro Zuniga. He is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and is 31 years old.
Crime spree comes to end after 5 Michigan men arrested in East Texas
A "months-long crime spree" came to an end on Sunday when five men from the Detroit area were arrested in East Texas.
Large diesel spill, separate fatal crash reported in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Officials said on Thursday afternoon SH 315 was blocked at FM 840 to FM 95 in Rusk County due to a large diesel spill. Travelers were encouraged to take alternate routes. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were also working a fatal crash on CR 3230 at the intersection of […]
Ghosts Of Millard’s Crossing And A Murder Mystery Coming To Nacogdoches, Texas
Halloween time in Deep East Texas is the perfect time to get out to Millard's Crossing for some spooky fun. They have two great events coming up right before Halloween. There is a full celebration of Halloween planned for Saturday, October 29th, 2022. The Ghosts Of Millard's Crossing is from 10 am until 9 pm at Millard's Crossing located at 6020 North Street in Nacogdoches.
2 dead, multiple injuries reported following major crash in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Two people are dead and multiple other injuries were reported following a major overnight crash in Rusk County. According to the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Dept., the two-vehicle wreck occurred just south of FM 850 and Hwy. 259 N. early Sunday morning. All north and southbound lanes were blocked and traffic was being diverted to allow helicopters to land and to give first responders more room for extrication.
News Talk 860 KSFA
Lufkin, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
275K+
Views
ABOUT
News Talk 860 KSFA has the best news coverage for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://ksfa860.com
Comments / 0