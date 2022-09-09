Read full article on original website
Blue Ridge Muse
Virginia law enforcement officers who belong to the Oath Keepers are not serving in Floyd County
Circuit Court today in the Floyd County Courthouse is one of my weekly stops in news coverage for The Floyd Press. It also reminds us how fortunate we are to have an excellent police force in the Sheriff’s Department and our prosecutors in the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office.
pcpatriot.com
School system issues statement on Pandemic EBT benefits
The following statement is provided by Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS) to Local Education Associations (LEAs) to consider distributing to households by robo-call, email, or other means. Dear Pulaski County Public School Families:. This is an update regarding questions we have received about summer Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits. The...
cardinalnews.org
What will it take to grow manufacturing in Virginia?
Workforce investment is key in bolstering the advanced manufacturing industry, the president and CEO of the National Association of Manufacturers said Monday in Danville. Areas that want to invigorate their manufacturing, like Danville and the surrounding Pittsylvania County, need to grow the talent pool and invest in people. That’s how you attract leading manufacturers, Jay Timmons said.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke leaders welcome A. Duie Pyle to the Star City
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For almost 100 years, A. Duie Pyle has been serving the northeast area of the United States. “The business started almost 100 years ago, my grandfather bought two trucks and that was the beginning of what remains today of a third generation transitioning into a fourth generation,” said Pete Latta, chairman and CEO.
WBTM
Alleged Threat at Tunstall High School Being Investigated
Pittsylvania County schools are looking into an alleged threat at Tunstall High School. On Monday a Snapchat message surfaced that allegedly shows a student threatening a group of students. The school sent out an automated message on Monday to notify parents that they had been made aware of the video and that are working with the Sheriff’s office to investigate the matter.
VSP: Man standing in road hit, killed in Southwest Virginia
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) announced that a pedestrian standing in a travel lane died when a 2017 Dodge Caravan traveling south on Route 100 hit him on Sept. 5. The incident occurred at the Pulaski-Giles Turnpike/Route 100 at the intersection with Route 811/Bane Road, according to a news release from […]
WDBJ7.com
Virginia historical marker commemorates Martinsville Seven
Henry CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Francis Grayson, Frank Hairston Jr., Howard Hairston, James Hairston, Joe Hampton, Booker T. Millner, and John Taylor are collectively known as the Martinsville Seven. “They were seven African-American males that were arrested allegedly accused, tried and executed for the rape of a white woman,” said...
Kroger looking to fill 200+ pharmacy jobs across Virginia
(WFXR) — Kroger stores across the Commonwealth are in need of people filling pharmacy jobs. Throughout Virginia, there are more than 200 openings. Roanoke, New River Valley, Martinsville, and Charlottesville is the high-priority markets for Kroger. “Kroger is eager to welcome new pharmacists and pharmacy technicians to our pharmacy team as we continue to provide […]
WSLS
Community honors legacy of Danville woman by holding engagement walk
DANVILLE, Va, – One step at a time, Danville Police continue to build relationships with their community by hosting engagement neighborhood walks. On Monday, they were in the Westmoreland Neighborhood in remembrance of a community activist who unexpectedly passed away last year. Chief Scott Booth determined that their September...
WSLS
Hundreds of pharmacy jobs open at Virginia Kroger stores
ROANOKE, Va. – Managers of Kroger stores in Virginia are looking to hire. On Monday, Kroger Mid-Atlantic announced that they have more than 200 pharmacy jobs open at Krogers locations in Virginia, including the Martinsville, Roanoke, and NRV Krogers, as well as those in Charlottesville. The release said that...
High-tech devices were used to steal bank info from ATMs across Virginia
A Romanian man lead a conspiracy in Virginia to steal bank information using high-tech devices on ATMs.
wakg.com
AEROFARMS Officially Opens in Danville
Monday afternoon AEROFARMS held a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new Danville location. The new facility is the world’s largest aeroponic smart farm and has already brought over 80 new jobs to the area with the expectation that it will eventually provide 158 jobs. The ceremony featured remarks from...
wvtf.org
Last year Roanoke criminalized sleeping on sidewalks. Here’s what’s happened since
Since 2020 Roanoke has seen an increase in the number of people sleeping on sidewalks and downtown areas. Last December, the city council voted to make sleeping on sidewalks a criminal offense. Other communities across southwest Virginia, including Bristol and Pulaski, have enacted similar policies in the past few months.
WDBJ7.com
Aerofarms opens in Danville bringing over 150 new jobs
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Aerofarms celebrated its grand opening with officials and community members Monday. Community leaders expressed their excitement for the world’s largest indoor vertical farm coming to Danville at the ribbon cutting. “We’re tremendously excited for this moment. It means a lot to us. This is a...
WSET
Pittsylvania Co. parents concerned after social media threat
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Parents at one Southside High School are on edge. A Snapchat message allegedly shows a Tunstall High School student threatening another student and others. ABC13 showed it to Alicia Crumpton who has a son at Tunstall High School. She confirmed that it was the...
WSET
Roanoke Police Department honors their first female officers on National Police Woman Day
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Monday is National Police Woman's Day and the Roanoke Police Department shared their first female officers hired by the city of Roanoke. "In late 1943, when World War II had taken a toll on the availability of young men to fill many of the jobs that were, at the time, considered to be a "man’s job," Roanoke City Council made the position of police officer available for women," said the department.
chathamstartribune.com
Danville Police community walk today
The Danville Police Department will host its monthly community engagement walk today, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. at the corner of Sycamore and Spruce. The focus of the department's community engagement walks is to build public trust and develop positive relationships between officers and community members. The DPD will go in a particular neighborhood, meet and greet residents, and let them know we are here to help. The department hopes to gain information from the neighbors about concerns in their neighborhood, for example, if there is littering in the area, a property nuisance, etc. The DPD will actively listen to citizens' issues and be problem solvers within the community.
WBTM
Averett Nursing Program Celebrates First Pinning Ceremony
Averett University hosted a pinning celebration for the first graduates of their Accelerated Bachelor of Science in nursing program on Friday. Averett launched the program in 2021 as a professional path for those with non-nursing bachelor’s degrees or at least 60 non-nursing college credits. The graduates completed a rigorous 16 month program to complete the transition from students to nurses.
cardinalnews.org
World’s largest indoor vertical farming company has opened in Pittsylvania
The ribbon cutting for Pittsylvania’s AeroFarms facility will be this afternoon, signifying the end of the construction phase for the New Jersey-based indoor vertical farming company. AeroFarms says this operation will be the largest of its kind in the world. The 140,000-square-foot facility is a $42 million investment, located...
993thex.com
Human remains found in Carroll County, Virginia spark investigation
Human remains found in Carroll County, Virginia have sparked an investigation by local police. According to a report from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the remains were discovered by a citizen on September 6th in the Iron Ridge area. Officials say the scene was processed for evidence and the...
Henry County Enterprise
Henry County, VA
ABOUT
The Henry County Enterprise is dedicated to telling the stories of the communities it serves. The publication made its debut in September, 2018, in answer to appeals from residents, businesses and organizations in Martinsville and Henry County and initially was published quarterly.https://henrycountyenterprise.com
