ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, VA

Comments / 2

Related
pcpatriot.com

School system issues statement on Pandemic EBT benefits

The following statement is provided by Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS) to Local Education Associations (LEAs) to consider distributing to households by robo-call, email, or other means. Dear Pulaski County Public School Families:. This is an update regarding questions we have received about summer Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits. The...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

What will it take to grow manufacturing in Virginia?

Workforce investment is key in bolstering the advanced manufacturing industry, the president and CEO of the National Association of Manufacturers said Monday in Danville. Areas that want to invigorate their manufacturing, like Danville and the surrounding Pittsylvania County, need to grow the talent pool and invest in people. That’s how you attract leading manufacturers, Jay Timmons said.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke leaders welcome A. Duie Pyle to the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For almost 100 years, A. Duie Pyle has been serving the northeast area of the United States. “The business started almost 100 years ago, my grandfather bought two trucks and that was the beginning of what remains today of a third generation transitioning into a fourth generation,” said Pete Latta, chairman and CEO.
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Henry County, VA
City
Rocky Mount, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Fairfax, VA
Henry County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
City
Martinsville, VA
WBTM

Alleged Threat at Tunstall High School Being Investigated

Pittsylvania County schools are looking into an alleged threat at Tunstall High School. On Monday a Snapchat message surfaced that allegedly shows a student threatening a group of students. The school sent out an automated message on Monday to notify parents that they had been made aware of the video and that are working with the Sheriff’s office to investigate the matter.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WJHL

VSP: Man standing in road hit, killed in Southwest Virginia

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) announced that a pedestrian standing in a travel lane died when a 2017 Dodge Caravan traveling south on Route 100 hit him on Sept. 5. The incident occurred at the Pulaski-Giles Turnpike/Route 100 at the intersection with Route 811/Bane Road, according to a news release from […]
PEARISBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia historical marker commemorates Martinsville Seven

Henry CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Francis Grayson, Frank Hairston Jr., Howard Hairston, James Hairston, Joe Hampton, Booker T. Millner, and John Taylor are collectively known as the Martinsville Seven. “They were seven African-American males that were arrested allegedly accused, tried and executed for the rape of a white woman,” said...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WFXR

Kroger looking to fill 200+ pharmacy jobs across Virginia

(WFXR) — Kroger stores across the Commonwealth are in need of people filling pharmacy jobs. Throughout Virginia, there are more than 200 openings. Roanoke, New River Valley, Martinsville, and Charlottesville is the high-priority markets for Kroger. “Kroger is eager to welcome new pharmacists and pharmacy technicians to our pharmacy team as we continue to provide […]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Henry County School Board#Commonwealth
WSLS

Community honors legacy of Danville woman by holding engagement walk

DANVILLE, Va, – One step at a time, Danville Police continue to build relationships with their community by hosting engagement neighborhood walks. On Monday, they were in the Westmoreland Neighborhood in remembrance of a community activist who unexpectedly passed away last year. Chief Scott Booth determined that their September...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Hundreds of pharmacy jobs open at Virginia Kroger stores

ROANOKE, Va. – Managers of Kroger stores in Virginia are looking to hire. On Monday, Kroger Mid-Atlantic announced that they have more than 200 pharmacy jobs open at Krogers locations in Virginia, including the Martinsville, Roanoke, and NRV Krogers, as well as those in Charlottesville. The release said that...
ROANOKE, VA
wakg.com

AEROFARMS Officially Opens in Danville

Monday afternoon AEROFARMS held a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new Danville location. The new facility is the world’s largest aeroponic smart farm and has already brought over 80 new jobs to the area with the expectation that it will eventually provide 158 jobs. The ceremony featured remarks from...
DANVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WDBJ7.com

Aerofarms opens in Danville bringing over 150 new jobs

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Aerofarms celebrated its grand opening with officials and community members Monday. Community leaders expressed their excitement for the world’s largest indoor vertical farm coming to Danville at the ribbon cutting. “We’re tremendously excited for this moment. It means a lot to us. This is a...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Roanoke Police Department honors their first female officers on National Police Woman Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Monday is National Police Woman's Day and the Roanoke Police Department shared their first female officers hired by the city of Roanoke. "In late 1943, when World War II had taken a toll on the availability of young men to fill many of the jobs that were, at the time, considered to be a "man’s job," Roanoke City Council made the position of police officer available for women," said the department.
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville Police community walk today

The Danville Police Department will host its monthly community engagement walk today, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. at the corner of Sycamore and Spruce. The focus of the department's community engagement walks is to build public trust and develop positive relationships between officers and community members. The DPD will go in a particular neighborhood, meet and greet residents, and let them know we are here to help. The department hopes to gain information from the neighbors about concerns in their neighborhood, for example, if there is littering in the area, a property nuisance, etc. The DPD will actively listen to citizens' issues and be problem solvers within the community.
DANVILLE, VA
WBTM

Averett Nursing Program Celebrates First Pinning Ceremony

Averett University hosted a pinning celebration for the first graduates of their Accelerated Bachelor of Science in nursing program on Friday. Averett launched the program in 2021 as a professional path for those with non-nursing bachelor’s degrees or at least 60 non-nursing college credits. The graduates completed a rigorous 16 month program to complete the transition from students to nurses.
DANVILLE, VA
993thex.com

Human remains found in Carroll County, Virginia spark investigation

Human remains found in Carroll County, Virginia have sparked an investigation by local police. According to a report from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the remains were discovered by a citizen on September 6th in the Iron Ridge area. Officials say the scene was processed for evidence and the...
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
Henry County Enterprise

Henry County Enterprise

Henry County, VA
199
Followers
247
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henry County Enterprise is dedicated to telling the stories of the communities it serves. The publication made its debut in September, 2018, in answer to appeals from residents, businesses and organizations in Martinsville and Henry County and initially was published quarterly.

 https://henrycountyenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy