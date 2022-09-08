If you were to read Donald Trump's Truth Social feed over the past few days you would think that he was a member of the British royal family. He's posted picture after picture of his bumbling state visit to the U.K. a couple of years ago, along with numerous tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth (always in reference to their allegedly close relationship) and even had someone write a saccharine commemorative op-ed for the Daily Mail under his name. It seems sincere enough. It's clear that he is genuinely smitten with the British monarchy and sees himself as her late majesty's American stepson.

