POTUS

The Independent

Karine Jean-Pierre discovers Queen Elizabeth II has died while answering Fox News question

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was lost for words as she heard the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died as she was giving a press briefing.Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.Footage shows Ms Jean-Pierre answering a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy before being informed of the monarch’s passing.“Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesThe Queen has died aged 96 after historic 70-year reign
The List

Barack Obama's Tribute To The Queen Will Tug At Your Heartstrings

The fondness that former President Barack Obama had for Queen Elizabeth II, and vice versa, was the stuff of political legend. The former president and the late monarch first met in 2009. According to royal author, Tom Quinn, the encounter resulted in the queen developing "a soft spot for Americans ... she completely fell in love with [him], so much so that she has frequently asked her courtiers if they could arrange for him to come to Britain now he is no longer president," per Insider.
Benzinga

Did Trump Really Claim He Was Knighted By Queen Elizabeth II In Private?

The claim that former President Donald Trump was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in private has been assessed as false, according to a report from the Associated Press. What Happened: Soon after the death of the British Monarch on Sept. 8 claims arose, disseminated on social media, that Trump was knighted by the Queen.
The Hill

Trump offers statement on Queen Elizabeth II’s death

Former President Trump responded to news that Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has passed, leaving her son Prince Charles to take the throne as King Charles III. “Queen Elizabeth’s historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain. Her leadership and enduring diplomacy secured and advanced alliances with the United States and countries around the world,” Trump said in a statement from his website 45office.com.
Salon

Donald Trump: Queen Elizabeth's Yank stepson? He seems to think so

If you were to read Donald Trump's Truth Social feed over the past few days you would think that he was a member of the British royal family. He's posted picture after picture of his bumbling state visit to the U.K. a couple of years ago, along with numerous tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth (always in reference to their allegedly close relationship) and even had someone write a saccharine commemorative op-ed for the Daily Mail under his name. It seems sincere enough. It's clear that he is genuinely smitten with the British monarchy and sees himself as her late majesty's American stepson.
The Independent

White House confirms Trump not invited to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

President Joe Biden will not be bringing his predecessor — or any other former president — to accompany him when he travels to London for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the White House has said. In response to a question on whether Mr Biden would invite Donald Trump or any of the three other living ex-presidents to join an official delegation to the late sovereign’s memorial service, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the official invitation from His Majesty’s Government was extended only to the incumbent president and his spouse, First Lady Jill Biden.Ms Jean-Pierre...
Business Insider

Foreign leaders attending Queen Elizabeth's funeral have been advised to fly commercial and will be bussed in groups: 'Can you imagine Joe Biden on the bus?'

Foreign leaders attending Queen Elizabeth's funeral have been advised to fly commercial. They have also been banned from using helicopters, according to documents obtained by Politico. The Queen's funeral is set for September 19 at Westminster Abbey in London. Foreign leaders and their spouses attending Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in...
The Hill

Every living US president pays tribute to Elizabeth

Every living past American president is paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, following the longest-serving British monarch’s death at 96. Elizabeth died on Thursday at her estate in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced. During her lifetime, the queen had met with all but one of the American presidents, Lyndon Johnson,...
The Hill

Thousands gather at Buckingham Palace to honor Elizabeth

Thousands of people gathered at Buckingham Palace on Thursday and into Friday to mourn and honor Queen Elizabeth II following her death. People from across England traveled to London despite heavy rains, where videos were shared showing them singing “God Save the Queen,” while many wept in response to the news of her passing.
AOL Corp

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin leaves her beloved Balmoral

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin left her beloved Scottish estate Balmoral Castle on Sunday as the monarch who died after 70 years on the throne begins her last journey back to London for a state funeral. Gamekeepers from Balmoral, the summer retreat where the queen died...
AOL Corp

Prince Harry pays tribute to "granny" Queen Elizabeth

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry paid a highly personal tribute on Monday to his "granny", the late Queen Elizabeth, saying how he cherished the time he had spent with her and how he would honour his father as the new king. In a statement, Harry, who stepped down from...
