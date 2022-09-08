Read full article on original website
Karine Jean-Pierre discovers Queen Elizabeth II has died while answering Fox News question
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was lost for words as she heard the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died as she was giving a press briefing.Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.Footage shows Ms Jean-Pierre answering a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy before being informed of the monarch’s passing.“Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesThe Queen has died aged 96 after historic 70-year reign
Barack Obama's Tribute To The Queen Will Tug At Your Heartstrings
The fondness that former President Barack Obama had for Queen Elizabeth II, and vice versa, was the stuff of political legend. The former president and the late monarch first met in 2009. According to royal author, Tom Quinn, the encounter resulted in the queen developing "a soft spot for Americans ... she completely fell in love with [him], so much so that she has frequently asked her courtiers if they could arrange for him to come to Britain now he is no longer president," per Insider.
Did Trump Really Claim He Was Knighted By Queen Elizabeth II In Private?
The claim that former President Donald Trump was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in private has been assessed as false, according to a report from the Associated Press. What Happened: Soon after the death of the British Monarch on Sept. 8 claims arose, disseminated on social media, that Trump was knighted by the Queen.
TUCKER CARLSON: Queen Elizabeth II is being attacked by some because she lived in a better time
Queen Elizabeth II died today in Scotland, as you likely know, at the age of 96. She was the longest serving monarch in British history. She was born in one world and died in another. It's not easy to maintain your dignity while living in the public eye. Most of us could not pull it off for an afternoon. Queen Elizabeth did it for more than 70 years.
Trump offers statement on Queen Elizabeth II’s death
Former President Trump responded to news that Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has passed, leaving her son Prince Charles to take the throne as King Charles III. “Queen Elizabeth’s historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain. Her leadership and enduring diplomacy secured and advanced alliances with the United States and countries around the world,” Trump said in a statement from his website 45office.com.
Queen Elizabeth II just died. Here’s what will happen to her $500 million fortune
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles during a visit to officially open the new building of Thames Hospice in Maidenhead, Berkshire, on July 15, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle, her home in Scotland. Her Majesty leaves behind over $500 million in...
Donald Trump: Queen Elizabeth's Yank stepson? He seems to think so
If you were to read Donald Trump's Truth Social feed over the past few days you would think that he was a member of the British royal family. He's posted picture after picture of his bumbling state visit to the U.K. a couple of years ago, along with numerous tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth (always in reference to their allegedly close relationship) and even had someone write a saccharine commemorative op-ed for the Daily Mail under his name. It seems sincere enough. It's clear that he is genuinely smitten with the British monarchy and sees himself as her late majesty's American stepson.
White House confirms Trump not invited to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
President Joe Biden will not be bringing his predecessor — or any other former president — to accompany him when he travels to London for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the White House has said. In response to a question on whether Mr Biden would invite Donald Trump or any of the three other living ex-presidents to join an official delegation to the late sovereign’s memorial service, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the official invitation from His Majesty’s Government was extended only to the incumbent president and his spouse, First Lady Jill Biden.Ms Jean-Pierre...
Foreign leaders attending Queen Elizabeth's funeral have been advised to fly commercial and will be bussed in groups: 'Can you imagine Joe Biden on the bus?'
Foreign leaders attending Queen Elizabeth's funeral have been advised to fly commercial. They have also been banned from using helicopters, according to documents obtained by Politico. The Queen's funeral is set for September 19 at Westminster Abbey in London. Foreign leaders and their spouses attending Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in...
'I Was Queen Elizabeth II's Chef, Our First Encounter Was Unforgettable'
The queen had this way of making you feel like you were the only person in the world at that moment.
Queen Elizabeth II has died at 96. Here's what happens next for the throne, currency, and more.
Queen Elizabeth's death means many changes will be underway in the UK, including several economic and cultural shake-ups.
Every living US president pays tribute to Elizabeth
Every living past American president is paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, following the longest-serving British monarch’s death at 96. Elizabeth died on Thursday at her estate in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced. During her lifetime, the queen had met with all but one of the American presidents, Lyndon Johnson,...
Ukrainians Cheer Russia's Defeats After General Told Putin They Backed War
Videos reportedly show dozens of Ukrainians waving to troops liberating areas from Russian forces.
The queen's last hours as family dashed to deathbed
It began with a short but worrying statement. The palace statement said the queen had died "peacefully" but in line with royal tradition did not give any cause of death.
Queen Elizabeth met every US president since Truman – except one: See her visits with US leaders
Queen Elizabeth has died at age 96. Here’s a look at her meetings and time spend with decades of American presidents, from Truman to Biden.
Thousands gather at Buckingham Palace to honor Elizabeth
Thousands of people gathered at Buckingham Palace on Thursday and into Friday to mourn and honor Queen Elizabeth II following her death. People from across England traveled to London despite heavy rains, where videos were shared showing them singing “God Save the Queen,” while many wept in response to the news of her passing.
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin leaves her beloved Balmoral
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin left her beloved Scottish estate Balmoral Castle on Sunday as the monarch who died after 70 years on the throne begins her last journey back to London for a state funeral. Gamekeepers from Balmoral, the summer retreat where the queen died...
Hillary Clinton compares Nancy Pelosi to Queen Elizabeth II, calls her 'gutsiest woman in politics'
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton compared House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. Clinton made the statement during a Sunday appearance on CNN's "State of the Union," saying Pelosi consistently fights through "turmoil and challenge" for her values. Queen Elizabeth II passed away at a royal...
White House: Invite for queen's funeral was for Bidens only
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The royal invitation sent to the White House to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral was for President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden only, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Monday.
Prince Harry pays tribute to "granny" Queen Elizabeth
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry paid a highly personal tribute on Monday to his "granny", the late Queen Elizabeth, saying how he cherished the time he had spent with her and how he would honour his father as the new king. In a statement, Harry, who stepped down from...
