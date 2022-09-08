Read full article on original website
Derek Jeter's 3 Daughters Join Him At Yankee Stadium During Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Watch: Derek Jeter Talks Fall Out With Alex Rodriguez in New Docu-Series. A grand slam family affair. Derek Jeter was honored at his National Baseball Hall of Fame tribute ceremony on Sept. 9 at Yankees Stadium where he was joined by his wife Hannah Jeter and their three daughters. Before...
Houston Astros Pitcher Justin Verlander & Wife Kate Upton Are Always Exploring The City
Ever since joining the Houston Astros in August 2017, MLB pitcher Justin Verlander and his model wife Kate Upton have had an ever-growing presence in the Texas city. When the MLB All-Star isn't traveling between stadiums and Upton's not fleeting from shoot to shoot, you can find the couple in the Bayou City having a bite to eat at their fave spots.
Ex-World Series champion announces his retirement
After 17 seasons, a record 14 different teams and one World Series ring, pitcher Edwin Jackson has decided to hang it up. On Friday, the 38-year-old Jackson took to Instagram to officially announce his retirement from baseball. The reveal came on his birthday and 19th anniversary of his MLB debut.
BT takes his turn to play Yankees GM: Stanton, Hicks, Donaldson, gone
Brandon Tierney played Yankees GM on Friday, and says he will be trading two Bombers with big contracts in Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson.
Albert Pujols has incredible gesture for Pirates fans that caught HR 697
Albert Pujols was incredibly gracious toward the Pirates fans that caught his historic 697th home run in Pittsburgh. All you can really say about Albert Pujols in 2022 is wow. After being picked up by the St. Louis Cardinals as somewhat of a nostalgia signing, he’s been actually legitimately useful and has gone on a tear to end the season toward the mark of 700 career home runs.
WATCH: New York Yankees star booed by own fans after embarrassing mistake costs team
A New York Yankees star heard it from his own fans Friday night after an embarrassing blunder.
Albert Pujols Retiring After Season Would Be A Mistake
The St. Louis Cardinals legend and one of the greatest right-handed hitters in MLB history, is still driving the ball at a high level in his 22nd season. Pujols homered for the 17th time on Saturday night and that got him one step closer to 700 for his career. The...
Angels in hot water over teenagers’ lawsuit that could send shockwaves to rest of MLB
The Los Angeles Angels find themselves in the middle of another lawsuit this season. Unlike some of their other legal battles, though, this news has some serious implications for how the MLB will operate in the future. The lawsuit was filed by two Dominican prospects, who claimed that L.A. reneged on a verbal agreement with the two players.
Chisox manager La Russa has pacemaker; return date uncertain
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa says he is recovering well from having a pacemaker inserted for his heart, and is uncertain when he will be medically cleared to run the club again. La Russa was back with the White Sox in Oakland on Sunday to celebrate Dave Stewart having his No. 34 jersey retired by the Athletics. La Russa was there for the ceremony, but not to manage his team. The Hall of Famer, who turns 78 on Oct. 4, shared specifics of the procedure with The Associated Press after discussing his absence before Chicago’s series finale against the A’s. He is grateful to have had what he considered a relatively “simple” heart issue. “Health is nothing to mess with,” La Russa said, standing in the dugout wearing jeans, sneakers and a short-sleeve collared golf shirt. “So I got checked in Chicago and the reason that I flew to Arizona is that’s been the place since the ’90s I’ve had my physicals. They addressed it, they fixed it and now it’s just a question of regaining strength.”
Derek Jeter calms immediate speculation about role with Yankees, but adds 'This is home for me'
Derek Jeter fueled some speculation about a possible return to the Yankees in some capacity after his speech Friday night, but quickly calmed those down.
Derek Jeter Shares Heartwarming Video Featuring His Kids
It’s going to be a special night at Yankee Stadium as Derek Jeter will be making his return for a special Hall of Fame tribute ceremony. The legendary New York Yankees shortstop is back in town, and you can bet that Yankees fans are going to be excited to see their Hall of Famer at the ballpark.
Dodgers: Joey Gallo Isn’t Just Okay With Platoon Role, He Loves It
When Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo homered off Jarlin Garcia on Tuesday, it was notable not just because it erased a deficit and gave the Dodgers a 3-1 lead, but also because Garcia throws with his left hand. Gallo, who bats left-handed, doesn’t see much left-handed pitching. When Los Angeles...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Reveals Max Muncy is Battling an Injury
With 26 games remaining in the regular season, the Dodgers are nursing a few injuries hoping to get everyone healthy in time for the postseason. Add Max Muncy to the list of the walking wounded, as Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts told the media that Muncy is out of Friday’s lineup with a knee issue.
Yankees outfield preparing for major shakeup in a week
With the New York Yankees suffering a few injuries in the outfield, things are about to receive a major shake-up in about a week when Harrison Bader is expected to return from injury. Bader has been dealing with plantar fasciitis for several weeks, including during his tenure with the St....
White Sox provide Tony La Russa health update
The Chicago White Sox on Saturday provided a positive update on the status of manager Tony La Russa. The White Sox revealed in a statement that La Russa has been cleared by doctors to travel to to Oakland on Sunday to take part in the jersey retirement of former Athletics pitcher Dave Stewart. La Russa has not yet been cleared to return to managing, but the White Sox are already in Oakland for a weekend series, and the 77-year-old will return to Chicago with the rest of the team.
Derek Jeter stands up for Hal Steinbrenner amid boos: 'You better cheer, trust me'
Yankee fans quickly booed Hal Steinbrenner during Derek Jeter’s Hall of Fame induction celebration, and Jeter stood up for the team’s owner.
Pujols' 697th HR, moves into 4th, rallies Cards over Pirates
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 697th home run, moving past Alex Rodriguez into fourth place on the career list and doing it in dramatic fashion with a ninth-inning drive that rallied the St. Louis Cardinals over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 Sunday. The NL Central-leading Cardinals trailed 2-1 when Pujols connected for a two-run drive. Pujols had tied Rodriguez with a home run Saturday night. Pujols trails Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) on the all-time homer chart. “There’s impressive and then there’s unbelievable,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “What we’re witnessing right now is legendary. You have to take a step back from managing the game and take it all in. It’s amazing.”
Cubs' Happ Speaks Mind on New MLB Rules
The Chicago Cubs' MLBPA representative spoke to the media today following MLB's announcement of its 2023 rule changes.
Vaughn leads White Sox against the Athletics after 4-hit game
Chicago White Sox (72-68, second in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (50-90, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Johnny Cueto (7-7, 2.87 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Athletics: Cole Irvin (7-11, 3.78 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 108 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -161, Athletics +137; over/under...
Video: Adrian Peterson was knocked out so badly by Le’Veon Bell
Adrian Peterson and Le’Veon Bell met in the boxing ring at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. on Saturday night. And things did not go well for Peterson. The two made it to the fifth round of a scheduled five when Bell drilled Peterson with a big right hand. The former Minnesota Vikings star went down like he didn’t know what him him (literally).
