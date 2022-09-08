ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Larry Brown Sports

Ex-World Series champion announces his retirement

After 17 seasons, a record 14 different teams and one World Series ring, pitcher Edwin Jackson has decided to hang it up. On Friday, the 38-year-old Jackson took to Instagram to officially announce his retirement from baseball. The reveal came on his birthday and 19th anniversary of his MLB debut.
MLB
FanSided

Albert Pujols has incredible gesture for Pirates fans that caught HR 697

Albert Pujols was incredibly gracious toward the Pirates fans that caught his historic 697th home run in Pittsburgh. All you can really say about Albert Pujols in 2022 is wow. After being picked up by the St. Louis Cardinals as somewhat of a nostalgia signing, he’s been actually legitimately useful and has gone on a tear to end the season toward the mark of 700 career home runs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Retiring After Season Would Be A Mistake

The St. Louis Cardinals legend and one of the greatest right-handed hitters in MLB history, is still driving the ball at a high level in his 22nd season. Pujols homered for the 17th time on Saturday night and that got him one step closer to 700 for his career. The...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Tony La Russa
Miguel Cairo
Person
Jon Heyman
The Associated Press

Chisox manager La Russa has pacemaker; return date uncertain

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa says he is recovering well from having a pacemaker inserted for his heart, and is uncertain when he will be medically cleared to run the club again. La Russa was back with the White Sox in Oakland on Sunday to celebrate Dave Stewart having his No. 34 jersey retired by the Athletics. La Russa was there for the ceremony, but not to manage his team. The Hall of Famer, who turns 78 on Oct. 4, shared specifics of the procedure with The Associated Press after discussing his absence before Chicago’s series finale against the A’s. He is grateful to have had what he considered a relatively “simple” heart issue. “Health is nothing to mess with,” La Russa said, standing in the dugout wearing jeans, sneakers and a short-sleeve collared golf shirt. “So I got checked in Chicago and the reason that I flew to Arizona is that’s been the place since the ’90s I’ve had my physicals. They addressed it, they fixed it and now it’s just a question of regaining strength.”
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Derek Jeter Shares Heartwarming Video Featuring His Kids

It’s going to be a special night at Yankee Stadium as Derek Jeter will be making his return for a special Hall of Fame tribute ceremony. The legendary New York Yankees shortstop is back in town, and you can bet that Yankees fans are going to be excited to see their Hall of Famer at the ballpark.
BRONX, NY
#The Chicago White Sox#The White Sox#The New York Post
Yardbarker

Yankees outfield preparing for major shakeup in a week

With the New York Yankees suffering a few injuries in the outfield, things are about to receive a major shake-up in about a week when Harrison Bader is expected to return from injury. Bader has been dealing with plantar fasciitis for several weeks, including during his tenure with the St....
BRONX, NY
Larry Brown Sports

White Sox provide Tony La Russa health update

The Chicago White Sox on Saturday provided a positive update on the status of manager Tony La Russa. The White Sox revealed in a statement that La Russa has been cleared by doctors to travel to to Oakland on Sunday to take part in the jersey retirement of former Athletics pitcher Dave Stewart. La Russa has not yet been cleared to return to managing, but the White Sox are already in Oakland for a weekend series, and the 77-year-old will return to Chicago with the rest of the team.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago White Sox
The Associated Press

Pujols' 697th HR, moves into 4th, rallies Cards over Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 697th home run, moving past Alex Rodriguez into fourth place on the career list and doing it in dramatic fashion with a ninth-inning drive that rallied the St. Louis Cardinals over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 Sunday. The NL Central-leading Cardinals trailed 2-1 when Pujols connected for a two-run drive. Pujols had tied Rodriguez with a home run Saturday night. Pujols trails Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) on the all-time homer chart. “There’s impressive and then there’s unbelievable,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “What we’re witnessing right now is legendary. You have to take a step back from managing the game and take it all in. It’s amazing.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Vaughn leads White Sox against the Athletics after 4-hit game

Chicago White Sox (72-68, second in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (50-90, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Johnny Cueto (7-7, 2.87 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Athletics: Cole Irvin (7-11, 3.78 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 108 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -161, Athletics +137; over/under...
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Adrian Peterson was knocked out so badly by Le'Veon Bell

Adrian Peterson and Le’Veon Bell met in the boxing ring at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. on Saturday night. And things did not go well for Peterson. The two made it to the fifth round of a scheduled five when Bell drilled Peterson with a big right hand. The former Minnesota Vikings star went down like he didn’t know what him him (literally).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

