NEW YORK (AP) — More playmakers, better depth and flashy speed had the New York Jets feeling optimistic about their offense. And that was even with Joe Flacco filling in at quarterback and a shuffled line dealing with injuries. Well, it took just one game for the positive vibes to turn to panic for some Jets fans. A mistake-filled performance, especially on offense, led to a 24-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

