DELAND, Fla. – The SIUE volleyball team fell to host Stetson in three sets 20-25, 16-25, 23-25. Following the loss, the Cougars move to 3-3 on the year, while the Hatters improve to 6-1. After trading points back-and-forth in the opening set, the Hatters used a 9-1 run to take a 17-9 advantage over the Cougars. SIUE fought back with a 7-4 run of their own but couldn't rally as Stetson took the first set 25-20. Savannah Christian led the Cougars offensively with 6 kills in the first set.

DELAND, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO