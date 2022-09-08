ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

siuecougars.com

Cougars Split Saturday Doubleheader at Stetson Invitational

DELAND, Fla. - The SIUE volleyball team returned to action on Saturday as the Cougars fell to Mercer in four sets before picking up their first win of the weekend to Bethune-Cookman in a three-set sweep. The Cougars move to 4-4 on their 2022 campaign following the split on Saturday.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
siuecougars.com

Cougars Close Out Nonconference Slate

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – SIUE women's soccer dropped its nonconference season finale Sunday, falling to No. 15-ranked Saint Louis 3-0 at Hermann Stadium. "We competed rally well today and created some quality chances, and our work rate was fantastic," said SIUE Head Coach Derek Burton. "Those two aspects of our game are going well. Now it's time to put all the pieces together."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
siuecougars.com

SIUE Women's Tennis Off to Outstanding Start at Cougar Invite

Box Score EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – SIUE women's tennis unveiled its newcomers and welcomed back its returners at the Cougar Invite. In all, it was an outstanding showing. "This was a nice showing by our team to kick off the fall season," said SIUE women's tennis Head Coach Adam Albertsen. "We have a tremendous mix of impact newcomers and strong returning veterans, so it was great to see them compete and get the year started on a positive note."
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
siuecougars.com

Volleyball Drops Game One of Stetson Invitational

DELAND, Fla. – The SIUE volleyball team fell to host Stetson in three sets 20-25, 16-25, 23-25. Following the loss, the Cougars move to 3-3 on the year, while the Hatters improve to 6-1. After trading points back-and-forth in the opening set, the Hatters used a 9-1 run to take a 17-9 advantage over the Cougars. SIUE fought back with a 7-4 run of their own but couldn't rally as Stetson took the first set 25-20. Savannah Christian led the Cougars offensively with 6 kills in the first set.
DELAND, FL
siuecougars.com

Last Minute Strike Sends Cougars to Third Straight Win

MACOB, Ill. – Pau Palacin netted his third straight game-winning goal, with less than a minute remaining Friday, lifting SIUE to a 1-0 road win at Western Illinois. SIUE has won three in a row and improved to 3-1-1 for the year. Western Illinois fell to 0-3-1. "It was...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
siuecougars.com

SIUE Women's Soccer To Challenge No. 15 Saint Louis

St. Louis, Mo. (Hermann Stadium) Goals-Shot Attempts: 5/66 (.076) Shots on Goal-Attempts 29/66 (.439) Goals Leaders Four tied (1) Assists Leader Sidney Christopher (2) Shots Leader: Lily Schnieders (14) #15 Saint Louis Billikens. (6-1, 0-0 Atlantic 10) Head Coach: Katie Shields. Goals P/G: 3.43. Goals Allowed P/G: 0.71. Goals-Shot Attempts:...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

