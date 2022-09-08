In the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Universal has chosen to delay the UK release of the Julia Roberts/George Clooney romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise “out of respect to the Royal Family.” Originally scheduled to release this coming Friday (September 16), the Working Title film from director Ol Parker will instead go out on September 20, a day after the queen’s state funeral. A Universal spokesperson shared the following statement with Deadline, “With the passing of Her Majesty the Queen, Universal, Working Title, Julia Roberts, George Clooney and director Ol Parker have all decided to delay the opening of Ticket to Paradise in...

