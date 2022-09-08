Read full article on original website
msn.com
Queen Elizabeth’s corgis have a new home: Find out who is taking the royal dogs
Queen Elizabeth ’s beloved corgis reportedly have a new home following Her Majesty’s passing. According to The Telegraph , the late monarch’s dogs will live at Royal Lodge, Windsor with the Queen’s son Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson . A source close to...
msn.com
Wait, What Is Actually Happening to the Queen’s Corgis?
Among the many viral Tweets generated by the news of Queen Elizabeth’s illness on Thursday was writer Ashley Feinberg’s joking interpretation of the Queen’s wish, reported in 2015, that she not survive any of her dogs. Feinberg stretched the idea to its logical extreme, creating an imaginary parallel universe in which the few remaining corgis in Elizabeth’s pack are regretfully dispatched by firing squad, and generating many inspired follow-up tweets.
The time Queen Elizabeth II forgot she had just met Alex Trebek
Late “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek described meeting Queen Elizabeth II in his memoir. What happened when Queen Elizabeth II met Alex Trebek? When is Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral?
Universal Delays UK Release Of ‘Ticket To Paradise’ Until After Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral
In the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Universal has chosen to delay the UK release of the Julia Roberts/George Clooney romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise “out of respect to the Royal Family.” Originally scheduled to release this coming Friday (September 16), the Working Title film from director Ol Parker will instead go out on September 20, a day after the queen’s state funeral. A Universal spokesperson shared the following statement with Deadline, “With the passing of Her Majesty the Queen, Universal, Working Title, Julia Roberts, George Clooney and director Ol Parker have all decided to delay the opening of Ticket to Paradise in...
Prince Harry remembers 1st time queen hugged her 'beloved great-grandchildren'
Harry also recalled the first time the queen met his "darling wife" Meghan.
'Can you imagine Joe Biden on the bus?' Queen state funeral rules banning world leaders' private planes and demanding they are bussed in together spark incredulous reaction
Demands that world leaders use commercial jets and coaches to reach the funeral of Queen Elizabeth instead of private planes and cars have been met with disbelief. Embassies that were sent invites to the solemn send-off over the weekend were told that all attendees will be asked to board a buses from a secret location in West London to Westminster Abbey because of 'tight security and road restrictions'.
