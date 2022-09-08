ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wait, What Is Actually Happening to the Queen’s Corgis?

Among the many viral Tweets generated by the news of Queen Elizabeth’s illness on Thursday was writer Ashley Feinberg’s joking interpretation of the Queen’s wish, reported in 2015, that she not survive any of her dogs. Feinberg stretched the idea to its logical extreme, creating an imaginary parallel universe in which the few remaining corgis in Elizabeth’s pack are regretfully dispatched by firing squad, and generating many inspired follow-up tweets.
Deadline

Universal Delays UK Release Of ‘Ticket To Paradise’ Until After Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral

In the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Universal has chosen to delay the UK release of the Julia Roberts/George Clooney romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise “out of respect to the Royal Family.” Originally scheduled to release this coming Friday (September 16), the Working Title film from director Ol Parker will instead go out on September 20, a day after the queen’s state funeral. A Universal spokesperson shared the following statement with Deadline, “With the passing of Her Majesty the Queen, Universal, Working Title, Julia Roberts, George Clooney and director Ol Parker have all decided to delay the opening of Ticket to Paradise in...
Daily Mail

'Can you imagine Joe Biden on the bus?' Queen state funeral rules banning world leaders' private planes and demanding they are bussed in together spark incredulous reaction

Demands that world leaders use commercial jets and coaches to reach the funeral of Queen Elizabeth instead of private planes and cars have been met with disbelief. Embassies that were sent invites to the solemn send-off over the weekend were told that all attendees will be asked to board a buses from a secret location in West London to Westminster Abbey because of 'tight security and road restrictions'.
