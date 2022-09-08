Read full article on original website
Kuehnert Dairy Farm Fall Festival returns on Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday September 16, the Kuehnert Dairy Farm Fall Festival will be back for another year. It’s quite the milestone as it is the 10th year for the fall festival. Sarah Kuehnert joined First News Sunday on September 11 to preview this year’s festival. On top of the 10th anniversary […]
wfft.com
Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown returns to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Thousands were in downtown Fort Wayne Sunday for Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown. Nine-year-old Zeke spent the day hanging out with his friends at the Botanical Conservatory. “We’re gonna smell the smelly things and we’re gonna go down the slide and look at...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne couple shares favorite features of historic West Central home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After more than two decades living in the West Central neighborhood, Jake Patten and Becky Johnson are known for opening their doors often to visitors. That includes featuring their historic home on the 40th annual West Central Neighborhood Home & Garden Tour. Both have...
Lima News
Real Wheels: 1970 Oldsmobile 442 topped 300,000 miles
ARLINGTON – David Engle was 22 years old in 1969 when his new Oldsmobile 442 arrived the week of Thanksgiving. The Piqua man bought it from Norris Olds in West Milton. It was special-ordered straight from the factory, arriving with a window sticker price of $3,075. It was quite...
Kalida Pioneer Days heats up
KALIDA — A popular destination on Saturday for those trying to avoid a blistering sun and near 80-degree temperature, combined with a punishing 65 percent humidity, involved relaxing with a beer while watching the undefeated Ohio State Buckeyes pummel the Arkansas State Red Wolves 45-12 under the “Beer Town” tent during the third day of Kalida’s “Pioneer Days” festival.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Heritage High School marching band welcomes officer to the field
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Friday night lights in northeast Indiana typically shine on the foot players, the fans, and the cheerleaders, but don’t forget about the marching band. At Heritage High School, the home football season began two weeks ago, and on that night the...
wfft.com
Grabill hosts 49th Annual Grabill Country Fair
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The city of Grabill is hosting it's 49th Annual Country Fair. Mary Smith has been coming to the fair since the 1980's, sharing her love of gourds. "They’re just really a joy to work with," Smith said. "You can do anything from paint to carve, wood burn, use them as birdhouses, use them as decorative pieces in your home."
One dead after semi crash in Mercer County
Investigation revealed that a 51-year-old Texas man was driving a semi south on US-127 while 33-year-old Bradley C. Wendel was traveling west on SR-119. Wendel failed to stop at the stop sign on SR-119 at US-127 and struck the trailer of the semi.
Delphos Herald
Delphos PD reports for August 2022
DELPHOS — The Delphos Police Department received 418 calls for service in the month of August, bringing the total to 2714 calls for the year. The following is a partial list of calls handled for the month of August and do not include traffic citations, crashes, etc. The police...
hometownstations.com
Department of the Army conducting routine training in Shawnee this weekend
A routine training exercise is taking place on the south side of Lima this weekend. The Department of the Army 304th Engineer Company will be conducting a vehicle rescue exercise on the north side of Apollo Career Center on Sunday. The training includes patrolling and looking for unexploded ordinates. These exercises are an essential part of their mission in the event they needed to be mobilized. The weapons will not be fired during the training and there is no danger to the public.
WANE-TV
Fire crews put out flames at home on Fort Wayne’s southwest side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Fire crews put out flames at a home on the city’s southwest side Saturday afternoon, FWFD said in a press release. The fire started around 2:52 p.m. at a home in the 2300 block of Miner Street. Crews reported they had the fire under control by 3:14 p.m.
wktn.com
Limited Information Provided on Two Accidents on Thursday
There are still no details being provided on an injury accident that occurred Thursday afternoon in Kenton. The crash occurred at around 3:50 Thursday afternoon in the 200 block of North Detroit Street. It involved a head-on crash between a car and semi in the northbound lane of Detroit Street...
WANE-TV
Power restored in southwest Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Southwest Allen County Schools announced Friday morning that Deer Ridge Elementary School will be on an eLearning day. The move was prompted by what the school district described as ‘inconsistent power.’. The electrical issue was due to an outage affecting Indiana Michigan Power customers in...
The Whitehouse Inn to be featured on foodie roadshow
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story regarding the Whitehouse Inn that aired on March 1, 2021. America's Best Restaurants will make a stop in northwest Ohio on Sept. 23 to feature a local eatery on their famous roadshow vlog. The national media and...
hometownstations.com
St. Marys woman fatally struck in Auglaize County Sunday
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A St. Marys woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning. The Wapakoneta post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reports 38-year-old Sandra Wills of St. Marys was pronounced dead at the scene. The pedestrian crash in Auglaize County happened just after midnight. The patrol reports Wills was laying partially in the north lane of Lambert Road just North of US 33 when she was struck by an SUV driven by 17-year-old Landon Plattner.
Woman dead after pedestrian strike in Auglaize Co.
The investigation determined that a 17-year-old was driving a black 2017 GMC Acadia north on Lambert Road while 38-year-old Sandra K. Willis of St. Marys was laying partially in the northbound lane. OSHP reported that the SUV struck Willis and sustained disabling damage.
thevillagereporter.com
AKA Designs In Wauseon To Become Das Essen Haus Café
AKA Designs located at 209 North Fulton Street in Wauseon was closed due to the deteriorating health of owner Marc Matheny. Marc served the area for over thirteen years through his business. AKA Designs operated as a café and a flower shop. It was announced by the Das Essen...
WANE-TV
Huntington man arrested after chase
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Huntington man was arrested on several charges after police said he led officers on a chase early Thursday. Just before 1:30 a.m., an Indiana State Police trooper tried to stop a Chevrolet S-10 pickup on S.R. 22 near Interstate 69, between Gas City and Upland, for running a red light and having an inoperable license plate light.
Paulding County Progress
Parade grand marshals announced
Editor’s Note: Below is information provided by Jim Hooker and the Payne Sesquicentennial committee about the Grand Marshals that will be both honored and will represent the village of Payne in Saturday’s parade marking the 150th anniversary of the village. The parade begins at 3:30 p.m at the school and community park.
WANE-TV
Land trust reopens with more accessible features
HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) – A local nonprofit dedicated to preserving land in the area has renovated its headquarters with the goal of providing a more accessible environment. ACRES Land Trust celebrated a grand re-opening of its headquarters Saturday in Huntertown. Visitors were able to explore features like a new trail, which the nonprofit said marks the first phase of an accessible trail system in the area.
