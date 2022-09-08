ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape

A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years. Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year. Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Black people in England and Wales twice as likely to be fined for breaking lockdown rules

Black and Asian people were more likely than white people to be given fines for breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules, police figures for England and Wales suggest. Human rights organisation Liberty said the figures, which showed black people were more than twice as likely to be fined than people from white backgrounds, were evidence of the government prioritising criminalisation over public health and of bias within police forces.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Fourth suspect is arrested over the murder of Ashley Dale: Police quiz woman, 48, over shooting of 28-year-old Liverpool council worker after three others were released on bail

A woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of graduate council worker Ashley Dale. Merseyside Police have revealed a 48-year-old woman from St Helens has been taken in for questioning on suspicion of assisting an offender, and is the fourth person to be arrested. Ms Dale, 28,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Firearms#England And Wales#Violent Crime#The Metropolitan Police#Air Ambulance#British#Inquest
The Independent

Couple confused after their car ‘caught speeding’ in Manchester while they were 1,500 miles away in Spain

A couple was left baffled upon returning home from Spain to find that police had issued them with a fine for speeding – while they had been 1,500 miles away on holiday.Gary Thornburn and Clare Beards, from Leeds dropped off their white Volkswagen Golf GTI at Manchester Airport’s Terminal 3 Meet and Greet parking service on 3 August before they left the UK.Holiday snaps show them enjoying their 13-day break in Murcia with their two daughters and friends of the family.Upon arriving home, they found Greater Manchester Police had sent them a prosecution notice for their car, which had allegedly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Widow of motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash that killed him gets justice after spending thousands on her own investigation following police blunders

The widow of a motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash which killed him and that the driver would not be prosecuted has got justice after paying for her own investigation. David Fudge, 66, was out with fellow motorcycle club members when William Curtis,...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Mail

Female police officer, 41, is cleared of sharing offensive WhatsApp messages mocking George Floyd after judge found prosecutors failed to bring charges in time

A female West Mercia police officer has been cleared of sending offensive messages mocking George Floyd after a judge found prosecutors failed to bring charges in time. Pc Joann Jinks, 41, was facing trial at Westminster Magistrates' Court today but Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikram formally found her not guilty of three charges of sending a grossly offensive message by a public communication network following the administrative blunder and subsequent legal argument.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Pictured: Drill rapper M Lo who was shot dead in housing estate on London's exclusive High Street Kensington - as 29-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder is released under investigation

A man shot dead in a high end block of flats has been named as a father-of-one and drill rapper who ‘would do anything in this world’ for his young daughter. The victim has been named as 29-year-old Maximillian Kusi-Owusu, also known as drill rapper M Lo. He...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Teenage driver in horror smash which killed five of his mates is charged with death by dangerous driving - after locals issued a chilling warning before the tragic crash

The driver in a car crash that killed five teenagers has been charged with five counts of dangerous driving occasioning death and refused bail. Tyrell Edwards, 18, has been charged by police for alleged dangerous driving after five teenagers between the ages of 14 and 16 died in a horror car crash on Tuesday night.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Sheffield police officer charged with rape to appear in court

A Sheffield police officer who has been charged with two counts of rape will appear in court on Tuesday.Former police constable Rowan Horrocks, 26, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court accused of raping a woman in South Yorkshire on November 28 2021.South Yorkshire Police said Horrocks was based in its response team but he was not on duty at the time of the alleged offences, which relate to the same incident.I’d like to give my full assurance to the public that reports of this nature against one of our officers are treated incredibly seriously by the forceSuperintendent Delphine...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Tennessee mother-of-six is left widowed after US military veteran husband who served in Iraq kills himself while suffering PTSD

News station WREG helped raise $1,300 for a mother-of-six whose veteran husband tragically killed himself earlier this summer. Courtney Shelton was left widowed when her husband Chris took his own life in July after a painful ordeal suffering from Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Chris, who Courtney said 'was always doing...
TENNESSEE STATE
Daily Mail

Police hunt red-haired woman with American accent after 'irreplaceable' headstone was stolen from historic graveyard where famous Skye Terrier Greyfriars Bobby is buried

A woman with an American accent is being hunted by police following the theft of a historic headstone from an Edinburgh graveyard. The 'irreplaceable' headstone was taken from Greyfriars Kirk, Candlemaker Row, between 10.30am and 4.30pm on Sunday August 21. The graveyard was made famous by Greyfriar's Bobby, a Skye...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy