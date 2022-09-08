Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape
A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years. Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year. Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised...
Police officer covered Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s gunshot wound with hand, inquest hears
Coroner, who presided over inquest into death of 11-year-old Rhys Jones in 2007, speaks of shock at death of another child
Black people in England and Wales twice as likely to be fined for breaking lockdown rules
Black and Asian people were more likely than white people to be given fines for breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules, police figures for England and Wales suggest. Human rights organisation Liberty said the figures, which showed black people were more than twice as likely to be fined than people from white backgrounds, were evidence of the government prioritising criminalisation over public health and of bias within police forces.
Fourth suspect is arrested over the murder of Ashley Dale: Police quiz woman, 48, over shooting of 28-year-old Liverpool council worker after three others were released on bail
A woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of graduate council worker Ashley Dale. Merseyside Police have revealed a 48-year-old woman from St Helens has been taken in for questioning on suspicion of assisting an offender, and is the fourth person to be arrested. Ms Dale, 28,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Scottish aristocrat Lord Strathnaver, 40, found dead at foot of 30ft cliffs near ruined Thurso castle as police probe ‘unexplained death’
A Scottish aristocrat with a passion for surfing was tragically found dead at the foot of cliffs on Saturday night. Alexander Sutherland, Lord Strathnaver, 40, was found at the bottom of 30ft cliffs at Thurso East, near the ruined 19th century Thurso Castle in Caithness. Thurso Lifeboat reported that a...
This 'CSI: Miami' actress was threatened by a stalker for 12 years. The FBI caught him after he left his DNA on a fast-food straw
An Ohio man has been sentenced to prison for waging a 12-year campaign of violent threats against former "CSI: Miami" actress Eva LaRue and her daughter. He sent dozen of letters signed by "Freddie Kreuger," threatening to rape and kill LaRue and forcing her family to flee their home before the FBI finally caught him.
Couple confused after their car ‘caught speeding’ in Manchester while they were 1,500 miles away in Spain
A couple was left baffled upon returning home from Spain to find that police had issued them with a fine for speeding – while they had been 1,500 miles away on holiday.Gary Thornburn and Clare Beards, from Leeds dropped off their white Volkswagen Golf GTI at Manchester Airport’s Terminal 3 Meet and Greet parking service on 3 August before they left the UK.Holiday snaps show them enjoying their 13-day break in Murcia with their two daughters and friends of the family.Upon arriving home, they found Greater Manchester Police had sent them a prosecution notice for their car, which had allegedly...
Widow of motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash that killed him gets justice after spending thousands on her own investigation following police blunders
The widow of a motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash which killed him and that the driver would not be prosecuted has got justice after paying for her own investigation. David Fudge, 66, was out with fellow motorcycle club members when William Curtis,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Nothing short of devastating': Girl, 14, who died after getting into difficulty in Tameside water is identified
A teenage girl who died after getting into difficulty in water in Tameside has been named as Lucy Smith. The 14-year-old's body was recovered from water near Crowswood Drive in Stalybridge after a huge search was launched on Monday night. Specialist search teams from the fire service and Greater Manchester...
Female police officer, 41, is cleared of sharing offensive WhatsApp messages mocking George Floyd after judge found prosecutors failed to bring charges in time
A female West Mercia police officer has been cleared of sending offensive messages mocking George Floyd after a judge found prosecutors failed to bring charges in time. Pc Joann Jinks, 41, was facing trial at Westminster Magistrates' Court today but Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikram formally found her not guilty of three charges of sending a grossly offensive message by a public communication network following the administrative blunder and subsequent legal argument.
Pictured: Drill rapper M Lo who was shot dead in housing estate on London's exclusive High Street Kensington - as 29-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder is released under investigation
A man shot dead in a high end block of flats has been named as a father-of-one and drill rapper who ‘would do anything in this world’ for his young daughter. The victim has been named as 29-year-old Maximillian Kusi-Owusu, also known as drill rapper M Lo. He...
Human remains are found in skip near cemetery sparking police forensic investigation into grim discovery
Police launched a forensic investigation after human remains were found in a skip at a cemetery in the West Midlands. Officials began investigating the grim discovery on Saturday after the find was reported at Tipton Cemetery, in Tipton. Police sealed off a section of the Alexandra Road site, which is...
Monkeys kill again in India: Farmer, 52, is attacked by troop of 30 enraged primates before plunging to his death from a roof
A farmer who was attacked by a troop of 30 enraged monkeys plunged to his death from a roof after trying to escape from them. The victim Horilal, 52, from Baduan, was on the roof of his house on the evening of August 30 when the angry primates charged him.
Teenage driver in horror smash which killed five of his mates is charged with death by dangerous driving - after locals issued a chilling warning before the tragic crash
The driver in a car crash that killed five teenagers has been charged with five counts of dangerous driving occasioning death and refused bail. Tyrell Edwards, 18, has been charged by police for alleged dangerous driving after five teenagers between the ages of 14 and 16 died in a horror car crash on Tuesday night.
Leeds Festival tragedy as teenage boy, 16, dies after ‘taking grey or black MDMA pill’ - as police launch investigation
A 16-year-old boy has died today after he may have taken a 'grey or black' ecstasy tablet at Leeds Festival on Saturday night, police have said. West Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation following the teenager's suspected drugs-related death. Officers were called around 10.16 on Saturday night and were informed...
Sheffield police officer charged with rape to appear in court
A Sheffield police officer who has been charged with two counts of rape will appear in court on Tuesday.Former police constable Rowan Horrocks, 26, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court accused of raping a woman in South Yorkshire on November 28 2021.South Yorkshire Police said Horrocks was based in its response team but he was not on duty at the time of the alleged offences, which relate to the same incident.I’d like to give my full assurance to the public that reports of this nature against one of our officers are treated incredibly seriously by the forceSuperintendent Delphine...
Tennessee mother-of-six is left widowed after US military veteran husband who served in Iraq kills himself while suffering PTSD
News station WREG helped raise $1,300 for a mother-of-six whose veteran husband tragically killed himself earlier this summer. Courtney Shelton was left widowed when her husband Chris took his own life in July after a painful ordeal suffering from Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Chris, who Courtney said 'was always doing...
Black preacher arrested while watering flowers sues police
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A Black pastor who was arrested by white police officers while watering the flowers of a neighbor who was out of town filed a federal lawsuit alleging the ordeal violated his constitutional rights and caused lingering problems including emotional distress and anxiety. Michael Jennings filed...
BLM protesters shouting 'police are murderers' march down Whitehall to Scotland Yard as Met officer's 'murder' of unarmed rapper Chris Kaba is investigated
A large crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters shouted 'police are murderers' as they marched down Whitehall to Scotland Yard as the Met Police investigate the 'murder' of an unarmed rapper. Father-to-be Chris Kaba, 24, was shot dead by armed police on Monday night following a car chase in south...
Police hunt red-haired woman with American accent after 'irreplaceable' headstone was stolen from historic graveyard where famous Skye Terrier Greyfriars Bobby is buried
A woman with an American accent is being hunted by police following the theft of a historic headstone from an Edinburgh graveyard. The 'irreplaceable' headstone was taken from Greyfriars Kirk, Candlemaker Row, between 10.30am and 4.30pm on Sunday August 21. The graveyard was made famous by Greyfriar's Bobby, a Skye...
CNN
1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 1