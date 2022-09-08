ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

TV Fanatic

NCIS & NCIS: Hawai'i Crossover Trailer Teases High-Stakes Drama

NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i will cross paths once again later this month with their season premieres. CBS has dropped a high-octane 90-second trailer for the event that is sure to shake up both series like never before. "Following the cliffhanger Season 19 finale, with Parker (Gary Cole) still on the...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch Chesapeake Shores Online: Season 6 Episode 5

On Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 5, she realized that things in her life were at a major tipping point. Meanwhile, a fortune-telling machine unpacked secrets about the O'Brien couples. Mick and Megan tried to come to terms with their long-distance relationship. Was there a way forward for all of...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

See Season 3 Episode 3 Review: This Is Your Land

Sibeth is fucking crazy, and it is long past the time someone does something about her. If only they could catch her!. See Season 3 Episode 3 picks up a little after Maghra and Baba Voss discover that Sibeth had escaped -- or so they thought. What follows is frustration, more hate, a reunion of lovers, a new father, and healing due to Baba's presence.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jessica Chastain on Why She Feels “Dirty” Viewing Serial Killer Dramas: “I Don’t Want the Media to Glorify What Happened”

Jessica Chastain isn’t a big fan of true crime dramas, especially those about serial killers. “I’ve always felt a little dirty watching that stuff,” Chastain, who plays a hospital nurse who suspects her friend and colleague is intentionally killing patients in Tobias Lindholm’s The Good Nurse, told a press conference at the Toronto Film Festival on Monday. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Biosphere' Review: Sterling K. Brown and Mark Duplass in a Sharp and Unsettling Buddy Comedy'Sanctuary' Review: Margaret Qualley and Christopher Abbott Are Electric in a Riveting Two-Hander'A Jazzman's Blues' Review: Vintage Tyler Perry, for Better or Worse The Oscar-winning actress said...
MOVIES
TV Fanatic

Monarch Season 1 Episode 1

Monarch Season 1 Episode 1 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Paper Girls Canceled at Prime Video

Prime Video is saying goodbye to another YA drama. Deadline is reporting that Paper Girls has been canceled after a single season on the streaming service. News of the cancellation comes despite critical acclaim. It's difficult to judge the success of streaming services that are not forthcoming with viewership statistics.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Exclusive Clip: Coffee & Confessions

Say what you want about Marvin, and there's plenty to say, but it feels like he's trying to turn over a new leaf. Anger management classes may have been court-ordered, but we've seen him take some of the teachings and apply them to his own life, which is a big step for him. And we've also seen him try, albeit sparingly, to make amends with Jukebox.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TV Fanatic

House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 4 Review: King of the Narrow Seas

House of the Dragon excels when the series puts the complicated dynamics of the Targaryens to the forefront. House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 4 was relatively slower than the first three episodes, but the series clearly wants viewers to be aware of the relationships before the backstabbing begins.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Zach Gilford

Zach Gilford - or, to be precise, Matt Saracen - was thrust into the spotlight after the show's opening episode. Previous TV experience for this young actor includes an appearance on an episode of NBC's Law & Order: SVU. Gilford is a recent graduate of Northwestern University and is a...
CELEBRITIES
TV Fanatic

Cobra Kai Review: The Most Impressive United Front Yet!

Hot damn, I love this series. When you watch installments like Cobra Kai Season 5 Episode 5 and Cobra Kai Season 5 Episode 6, it's evident that this series almost always gets it right. The flow and pacing of this season have been immaculate. Each moment whether it's the emotional...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

National Treasure Sequel Series Unlocks Exciting Mysteries in First Trailer

National Treasure will make its small screen debut this December. Disney+ on Saturday unveiled the premiere date and teaser trailer for National Treasure: The Edge of History. The series will get underway with a two-episode launch on December 14. Lisette Alexis, Zuri Reed, Jordan Rodrigues, Antonio Cipriano, Jake Austin Walker,...
TV & VIDEOS
TV Fanatic

Ellen Pompeo Says Grey's Anatomy Will 'Be Just Fine Without Me'

Ellen Pompeo is speaking out about her scaled-back duties on Grey's Anatomy. As previously reported, the star is dropping down to part-time status for the forthcoming 19th season. What does that mean, exactly?. According to reports, Meredith Grey will appear in the flesh in just eight episodes. In a new...
TV SERIES

