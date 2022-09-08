Read full article on original website
9-1-1 Season 6 Trailer: Will a Blimp Emergency Claim One of the Crew?
The 118 is back in action in a little over a week. FOX has finally unveiled our first look at 9-1-1 Season 6 in the form of a teaser trailer. We learned earlier this summer that the big disaster to kick off the season would be a blimp crashing into a packed stadium.
NCIS & NCIS: Hawai'i Crossover Trailer Teases High-Stakes Drama
NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i will cross paths once again later this month with their season premieres. CBS has dropped a high-octane 90-second trailer for the event that is sure to shake up both series like never before. "Following the cliffhanger Season 19 finale, with Parker (Gary Cole) still on the...
Watch Chesapeake Shores Online: Season 6 Episode 5
On Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 5, she realized that things in her life were at a major tipping point. Meanwhile, a fortune-telling machine unpacked secrets about the O'Brien couples. Mick and Megan tried to come to terms with their long-distance relationship. Was there a way forward for all of...
See Season 3 Episode 3 Review: This Is Your Land
Sibeth is fucking crazy, and it is long past the time someone does something about her. If only they could catch her!. See Season 3 Episode 3 picks up a little after Maghra and Baba Voss discover that Sibeth had escaped -- or so they thought. What follows is frustration, more hate, a reunion of lovers, a new father, and healing due to Baba's presence.
Jessica Chastain on Why She Feels “Dirty” Viewing Serial Killer Dramas: “I Don’t Want the Media to Glorify What Happened”
Jessica Chastain isn’t a big fan of true crime dramas, especially those about serial killers. “I’ve always felt a little dirty watching that stuff,” Chastain, who plays a hospital nurse who suspects her friend and colleague is intentionally killing patients in Tobias Lindholm’s The Good Nurse, told a press conference at the Toronto Film Festival on Monday. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Biosphere' Review: Sterling K. Brown and Mark Duplass in a Sharp and Unsettling Buddy Comedy'Sanctuary' Review: Margaret Qualley and Christopher Abbott Are Electric in a Riveting Two-Hander'A Jazzman's Blues' Review: Vintage Tyler Perry, for Better or Worse The Oscar-winning actress said...
The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 Episode 18
The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 Episode 18 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Monarch Season 1 Episode 1
Monarch Season 1 Episode 1 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Paper Girls Canceled at Prime Video
Prime Video is saying goodbye to another YA drama. Deadline is reporting that Paper Girls has been canceled after a single season on the streaming service. News of the cancellation comes despite critical acclaim. It's difficult to judge the success of streaming services that are not forthcoming with viewership statistics.
The Serpent Queen Season 1 Episode 1
The Serpent Queen Season 1 Episode 1 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 5 Review: What Happens in the Catskills
Ah, there's nothing like a trip to the woods to bring a mother and son closer together. Or maybe not in the case of Raq and Kanan. Especially when Raq planned said trip solely to bury a body. Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 5 took us out...
Kel Mitchell Talks New Book "Prank Day," Nostalgia, & Stepping Out On Faith
It's not often that a person gets to chat it up with one of the most iconic figures from their childhood, and that was the case when TV Fanatic caught up with the '90s icon, comedian, two-time Emmy nominee and all-around ray of sunshine, Kel Mitchell to talk about his latest venture.
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Exclusive Clip: Coffee & Confessions
Say what you want about Marvin, and there's plenty to say, but it feels like he's trying to turn over a new leaf. Anger management classes may have been court-ordered, but we've seen him take some of the teachings and apply them to his own life, which is a big step for him. And we've also seen him try, albeit sparingly, to make amends with Jukebox.
House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 4 Review: King of the Narrow Seas
House of the Dragon excels when the series puts the complicated dynamics of the Targaryens to the forefront. House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 4 was relatively slower than the first three episodes, but the series clearly wants viewers to be aware of the relationships before the backstabbing begins.
Zach Gilford
Zach Gilford - or, to be precise, Matt Saracen - was thrust into the spotlight after the show's opening episode. Previous TV experience for this young actor includes an appearance on an episode of NBC's Law & Order: SVU. Gilford is a recent graduate of Northwestern University and is a...
Cobra Kai Review: The Most Impressive United Front Yet!
Hot damn, I love this series. When you watch installments like Cobra Kai Season 5 Episode 5 and Cobra Kai Season 5 Episode 6, it's evident that this series almost always gets it right. The flow and pacing of this season have been immaculate. Each moment whether it's the emotional...
The Watcher: Jennifer Coolidge Hosts Open House Tour to Promote New Netflix Drama
Promoting a TV show when there are countless offerings out there is tough. Netflix is taking a different approach for Ryan Murphy's limited series The Watcher, which is on track for a fall launch. The streaming service released a clip of Jennifer Coolidge in character as realtor Karen Calhoun. The...
Samantha Morton, Liv Hill and Others on The Serpent Queen and Catherine de Medici's Relevance to Contemporary Society
Catherine de Medici is one of the lesser known Queens despite how her family has impacted popular culture centuries later. It's high time this misunderstood woman, the longest-reigning monarch in France's history, gets a rich and entertaining adaption of her life. A historical drama with an edge, based in part...
What to Watch: The Serpent Queen, The Handmaid's Tale, The Vampire Academy
There's not much to talk about this week, so bask in this time of easy decision-making. Find out what we recommend to watch this week below before the premiere season wallops us next week!. Saturday, September 10. Marry Go Round (Hallmark) Abby has a future planned with Edward. Her wedding...
National Treasure Sequel Series Unlocks Exciting Mysteries in First Trailer
National Treasure will make its small screen debut this December. Disney+ on Saturday unveiled the premiere date and teaser trailer for National Treasure: The Edge of History. The series will get underway with a two-episode launch on December 14. Lisette Alexis, Zuri Reed, Jordan Rodrigues, Antonio Cipriano, Jake Austin Walker,...
Ellen Pompeo Says Grey's Anatomy Will 'Be Just Fine Without Me'
Ellen Pompeo is speaking out about her scaled-back duties on Grey's Anatomy. As previously reported, the star is dropping down to part-time status for the forthcoming 19th season. What does that mean, exactly?. According to reports, Meredith Grey will appear in the flesh in just eight episodes. In a new...
