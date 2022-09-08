Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Crumb Cakes in the Entire State of New JerseyTravel MavenHackensack, NJ
New construction Brooklyn apartments available starting at $465 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenBeacon, NY
Related
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Julio Alcantara-Santiago, 38, Arrested
On Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 2300 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 44th Precinct in tne Bronx. Arrested:. Julio Alcantara-Santiago. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. sexual abuse;. forcible touching. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely...
Bronx woman gets prison term for altercation aboard plane
PHOENIX (AP) — A New York woman has been sentenced to four months in prison for interfering with crew members aboard a flight from Dallas to Los Angeles last year that had to be diverted to Phoenix, according to federal prosecutors. They said Kelly Pichardo and another first-class passenger engaged in intimidating behavior on the […]
VIDEO: Police searching for suspect in shooting of 19-year-old at Bronx public housing complex
Police are searching for an unidentified gunman who shot a 19-year-old at a Bronx NYCHA complex two weeks ago. The shooter fired at the teenager around 8:25 p.m. in the courtyard of the William McKinley Houses in Woodstock on Aug. 29.
Caught on video: Gunman opens fire on Bronx street in broad daylight, injuring 4
NEW YORK - The NYPD wants your help finding the person who shot four people in the Bronx. It happened Friday at around 4:40 p.m. at the Pelham Parkway NYCHA development on Wallace Avenue. Police say four men were sitting on a bench when surveillance video shows the man pulling out a gun and opening fire. Four people were hit. One man, 26, was hit in the buttocks, another, 22, was struck in the ankle, a third, 29, was shot in the foot, and the fourth man, 29, was struck in the buttocks. All four were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. Police say the gunman took off on Matthews Avenue. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn man who stormed U.S. Capitol, then uploaded videos to TikTok, sentenced to prison
Footage showing Dovid Schwartzberg entering the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021. Prosecutors relied on his extensive video documentation of the breach. [ more › ]
14-year-old in custody in knifepoint robbery of Bronx man using walker
NEW YORK - Police have arrested a 14-year-old they say robbed a man using a walker at knifepoint. The whole thing was caught on surveillance video. It happened in a building on Bryant Avenue near Seneca Avenue in the Bronx Friday after 7 p.m. Police say the suspect attacked the victim, 69, as he got into the elevator while using his walker. Video shows the suspect with a knife. Police say he robbed the man of $13. The suspect was arrested Saturday night. He faces robbery and weapon charges.
2 people injured in shooting after dispute on Bronx street
Two people were injured early Saturday after being shot during a dispute on a Bronx sidewalk, authorities said.
NYC to pay $125K to woman who accused two NYPD cops of rape in last-minute civil suit settlement
A woman who accused two ex-NYPD detectives of raping her during an arrest in Brooklyn will settle her civil lawsuit with the city for $125,000 — just days before the case was set to go to trial, the Daily News has learned. The 23-year-old woman, who goes by the name Anna Chambers on social media, filed a federal lawsuit in Brooklyn against the city and disgraced detectives Eddie Martins and ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York City man hired hitman to kill key witness in assault trial
New York, NY- A New York City man has been indicted by a Queens grand...
NYC settles lawsuit with woman who accused two NYPD officers of raping her
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- A New York woman who accused two NYPD officers of raping her reached a $125,000 settlement with the city just days before the trial for her civil lawsuit was set to begin. Lawyers for the woman, named as Anna Doe in court documents, and lawyers for...
17-Year-Old Charged for Knife Attack at Brooklyn Family Dollar
BROOKLYN, MD – A 17-year-old male has been arrested for his role in a fight...
Watch: Robber shoves woman, 77, to the ground while fleeing Manhattan store
UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A thief fleeing a Manhattan bookstore Saturday shoved a 77-year-old woman to the ground, rendering her unconscious, authorities said. The robber was running from security at the Barnes and Noble on East 17th Street in Union Square at around 12:20 p.m. when he barreled into the woman as she walked […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5ny.com
Woman randomly pepper-sprays MTA bus driver in the Bronx
NEW YORK - An MTA bus driver was injured after she was seemingly randomly pepper-sprayed by another woman in the Bronx earlier this year. The victim, a 38-year-old woman, was operating the BX1 MTA bus in front of a home along Grand Concourse on May 29, according to authorities. The...
Suspects Posing as DEA Agents Beat, Kidnap and Rob Man in LIC: NYPD
A group of suspects posing as federal drug agents kidnapped a man in Long Island City last month — before robbing him and abandoning him in Glendale, police said Thursday. The incident took place on Aug. 10 at around 3 a.m. when the unidentified suspects — riding in a black Chevrolet Camaro — approached the victim on Dutch Kills Street and identified themselves as Drug Enforcement Agents.
Centre Daily
Fake DEA agents attack man, force him into his car and drive away, New York cops say
A pair of armed men who identified themselves as DEA agents beat a man, forced him into his own car and drove off in New York City, police say. Authorities are searching for the two fake DEA agents who were seen on surveillance footage during the Aug. 10 incident, NYPD Crime Stoppers wrote Sept. 9 on Twitter.
Brooklyn Judge Made Racist, Homophobic Remarks Before Getting Fired: Report
A Brooklyn judge was removed from the borough’s surrogate court last year after she allegedly made racist, homophobic, and xenophobic remarks directed at Hispanic people, according to the New York Daily News. In comments made “in the presence of United Court System personnel,” Judge Harriet Thompson allegedly derided gay men as “racist f-----s” out to “ruin me and try and get me,” claiming the “Holy Ghost” would get them in return. She also allegedly admitted that she assumed anyone with a Hispanic-sounding name was automatically a liar. “They have a deceitful trait that goes way back to Biblical times,” she...
Man, 20, shot in the neck in Bronx multiple shooting: NYPD
WESTCHESTER SQUARE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 20-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot in the neck following a fight at a party rental hall in the Bronx Sunday morning, according to a law enforcement source and the NYPD. Authorities responded to a multiple shooting at 2368 Zerega Ave. in Westchester […]
Bronx grandmother killed after SUV jumps curb and impales her on spiked fence
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A Bronx woman impaled on a fence in a freak accident Friday night has died, according to an account published in the New York Post. Paulina Nrecaj, 59, was hit by a gray Lexus SUV in front of her building at 2040 Bronxdale Ave. in the Morris Park section of the Bronx at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Friday evening. The car jumped the curb and pushed her into a spiked metal fence.
NYPD: Woman 28, hits worker at pharmacy on Staten Island with lottery-ticket case, kicks cop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 28-year-old woman from Brooklyn assaulted a worker and a police officer more than a week ago at a store in Tompkinsville, police allege. Erika Rivera of Montgomery Street stands accused in the incident on Sept. 1 around 1:15 p.m. at Tompkinsville Pharmacy on Victory Boulevard near St. Marks Place, according to the criminal complaint and police.
Comments / 1