mymoinfo.com
Desoto Woman Appointed by Governor as Appeals Court Judge
(Desoto) Governor Mike Parson announced five judicial appointments to the Missouri Court of Appeals, and one of those is for Jefferson County. Julianne Hand of DeSoto was appointed on Friday as Associate Circuit Judge for the 23rd Judicial Circuit. Hand is currently a senior partner at Kramer, Hand, Buchholz &...
mymoinfo.com
Domestic Violence Shelter Dealing With Overcrowding
(Bonne Terre) The Southeast Missouri Family Violence Council is dealing with a serious overcrowding problem at it’s shelter in Bonne Terre. Tracy Carroll is the assistant director at the shelter. She says they are busting at the seams. Carroll says a big key to cutting down on domestic violence...
KSDK
Fenton native, Ryan Delaney, produces new Western movie 'Corsicana' debuting in theaters
Fenton, Missouri native Ryan Delaney has produced his second feature film to hit theaters along side Amber McNutt. “Corsicana” is based off of a true story around Bass Reeves. Deputy United States Marshal Bass Reeves reunites with his former partner turned fugitive Sam Tanner. Joined by an ex Union Sharpshooter, they are in a race against time as they track Jack Donner and his vicious gang of killers to the oil-rich Texas town of Corsicana.
Tim’s Travels: Celtic Festival in Washington, Mo.
WASHINGTON, Mo. – It’s Friday! Who’s up for a festival? Tim Ezell has found one for ya. He was in Washington, Missouri where the Celtic Festival has kicked into high gear. Click here for more information.
myleaderpaper.com
Mapaville residents resistant to proposed homeless rehab center
Some Mapaville residents say it’s a good idea to help people who are homeless get off the streets, but they’re not so sure they want them housed nearby. The New Hope Fellowship Church, 5919 Antire Road, in High Ridge, is proposing to build a homeless rehabilitation facility on property now owned by the Jefferson Baptist Association at 3627 Baptist Park Road in the Mapaville area between Festus and Hillsboro.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus R-6 student taken into custody over alleged shooting threat
A Festus R-6 student was taken into custody today, Sept. 9, for allegedly making a threat against one of the schools in the district, Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis said. “We received a call from a parent this morning saying his child was told (by the suspect) they were going to shoot the school up sometime next week,” Lewis said. “The SROs (school resource officers) got involved. The child alleged to have made the threat was turned over to juvenile services.”
myleaderpaper.com
Jefferson County sees three more COVID-19 deaths
The Jefferson County Health Department reported three new COVID-19-related deaths this week, bringing the county’s total number of deaths related to the virus to 569 since the start of the pandemic. The latest deaths were a woman in her 80s and two men in their 80s. As of Sept....
myleaderpaper.com
De Soto Fall Festival to include something for everyone
The 31st annual De Soto Fall festival set for Saturday, Sept. 17, will include a lot of low-cost and free activities for the whole family, said Sarah Greenlee, office coordinator for the De Soto Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors the event. Festivities will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m....
Customers say this Wentzville contractor took big deposits, never completed work
WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Viewers have recently reached out to 5 On Your Side with concerns about a Wentzville company that they said took their money and skipped town. Wentzville natives Corliss Foley and Michael Balcom live roughly three miles from one another, but they were recently drawn together by their remarkably similar stories.
gladstonedispatch.com
Roughly 165 citations later, Valley Park sues over scrap heap off I-44
VALLEY PARK — Wrecked cars, rebar and rusted metal parts have piled up for years at a metal recycling business along Interstate 44 in west St. Louis County. The city where it’s located, Valley Park, says it’s an eyesore and a nuisance. The business, Scrap Mart LLC, says it’s a thriving company with a right to be there.
West Newsmagazine
Ellisville backs Panda Express and Massage Heaven bids; rejects Royal Juice
A trio of conditional use permits was the main focus of the Ellisville City Council meeting on Sept. 7. While two received unanimous passage, the third was denied – but barely. Eric Abeln, of Heights Venture Architecture Design and representing a proposed Panda Express, answered a good deal of...
kfmo.com
Washington County Motorcycle Accident
(Washington County, MO) A St. Louis man, 68 year old Neville R. McNaughton, is recovering from moderate injuries after a motorcycle wreck in Washington County Thursday morning. Highway Patrol Records show the accident occurred at 10:45 as McNaughton's bike was headed south on Highway P at Rosary Drive. It crossed over the center of the road and McNaughton overcorrected. The motorcycle rolled over throwing him off as it ran off the right side of the road. McNaughton was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital. He was wearing a helmet when the crash took place.
Washington Missourian
Union still fighting illegal park parking
The city of Union continues to have issues with people parking on grass on the side of the roads at Veterans Memorial Park. Some of the park users are not happy about being told they have to use a parking lot or park in gravel areas along the street, with some complaining to Park Director Chad Pohlmann.
myleaderpaper.com
Pet spot: Dallas is an independent, but sociable horse
Faith Townsend of Festus said she recently participated in a horse show with Dallas, the quarter horse she has owned for about a year. “Dallas and I did our first horse show (in August),” she said. “He did great. He didn’t win. It was just for practice. We didn’t have the right equipment with us. Next time, we will.”
West Newsmagazine
Famous fried chicken dinner returns to in-person dining in Wildwood
Bethel United Methodist Church, “the little white church in Wildwood,” is once again hosting its famous chicken dinner in person on Saturday, Sept. 10. The church has held the dinner every year since 1924, though it did have to pause the event for two years during the pandemic.
mymoinfo.com
That 80’s Band will close Twin City Days
(Festus, Crystal City) If you don’t get enough enjoyable live music at the Cobblestone Celebration Friday night, there’s the Concert in the Park Saturday night to conclude Twin City Days. It will take place on the stage at Crites Memorial Park in Festus. Twin City Days Co-Chair Kirk Mooney says That 80s Band will be a great way to finish the 2022 festival.
933kwto.com
Prosecutor Seeks Death Penalty For Phelps
Prosecutors will seek the death penalty for James Phelps. A filling by Prosecutor Attorney Jonathan David Barker stated the notice of intent to seek the death penalty in the case against James Phelps. The Public Defender representing Phelps has filed for a change of venue in the case. Phelps, and...
threeriverspublishing.com
Charles Lee Auction-Oct. 1, 2022
Due to the death of Charles T. Lee, we will sell the following personal property at auction, located north of Rolla. Take Highway 63 5 miles to Phelps/Maries County Line, turn right on CR 2110 and continue 1 mile to auction. Follow Lorts Auction Today signs on. SATURDAY, OCT. 1, 2022...
Deadly motorcycle crashes Saturday in St. Charles, Franklin counties
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating two deadly motorcycle crashes Saturday, one in St. Charles County and one in Franklin County.
myleaderpaper.com
Imperial man arrested for allegedly assaulting another man over $1
A 41-year-old Imperial man was arrested for allegedly punching another man outside a Phillips 66 gas station in Arnold during a dispute over $1. An officer ran after the alleged assailant, who was riding a bicycle, and took him into custody, Arnold Police reported. Officers were called to the gas...
