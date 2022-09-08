Celebration of Life and time of sharing will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker for John R. Barr, 71 who passed away on Thursday at his home in Becker. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service and burial will be at Crystal Lake Cemetery at a later date.

BECKER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO