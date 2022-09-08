Read full article on original website
Tara R. Webster, 52, Blaine
A Celebration of Life will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, September 19, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Tara R. Webster, age 52, who passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids. There will be a time of sharing at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
John R. Barr, 71, Becker
Celebration of Life and time of sharing will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker for John R. Barr, 71 who passed away on Thursday at his home in Becker. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service and burial will be at Crystal Lake Cemetery at a later date.
