Review: Moorhead Billiards Rail Bar & Café
With a summer full of road construction, the lack of traffic has impacted many area businesses. Downtown Moorhead is no exception. It seems like every day we hear of another restaurant suffering or even closing. With this in mind, we often try to choose restaurants in impacted areas. However, we...
World’s Largest Cake Walk makes history in Moorhead
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – It was one for the record books in Moorhead Saturday as 639 people made history by joining in the World’s Largest Cake Walk at Trollwood Performing Arts School. Five people walked their way to cake for a year from Nothing Bundt Cake in the record-breaking...
Director speaks on controversy surrounding Fargo Drag Show
(Fargo, ND) -- A local drag show is making it's way to Fargo, with organizers saying the event is suitable for all ages. WDAY Radio spoke with Kyle Anderson, co-owner of Scarlet Vision Productions and director of the "Oh My Gourd, It's Fall" drag show being hosted in the Fargo Elks Lodge parking lot.
Prince's family in Detroit Lakes asks for help
DETROIT LAKES - When Rochelle Christianson adopted Prince, 2½, last June, she knew he had mental and physical disabilities. She just didn’t know how rare they were. Through genetic testing, Prince was diagnosed with FOXG1 syndrome. There are less than 1,000 people worldwide with FOXG1, according to an article in the University of Buffalo Department of Biological Sciences. The National Library of Medicine explains FOXG1 causes impaired development and structural brain abnormalities, including an “underdeveloped connection between the right and left halves of the brain.”
American Crystal Sugar reaches tentative agreement with union
MOORHEAD, Minn. — American Crystal Sugar Co. on Thursday, Sept. 8, reached a tentative four-year collective bargaining agreement with the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers union. BCTGM leaders will recommend passage of the agreement when it is presented to their members on Sept. 13, American Crystal Sugar...
NDSU launches technology training initiative to expand career pathways and meet workforce needs
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota State University is offering new online certificates to increase access to technology skills training for industry-recognized programs such as Amazon Web Services, Salesforce, CompTIA and Pega. The courses offered through the partnership will create new pathways to high-earning careers in the technology industry and help...
Bison roll to 40 point win
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 42 point win last week, a 40 point win this week. North Dakota State rolls through North Carolina A&T 43-3 in week two of the regular season. Starting quarterback Cam Miller completed seven of 12 passes for 102 yards and two scores. Hunter Luepke scored twice, and now has at least one touchdown in five straight games, dating back to 2021. Logan Kopp led the defense with seven tackles.
West Fargo Schools considering retention stipends for educators
(West Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo Schools officials are considering providing one-time retention stipends to district educators. The administration is recommending a stipend of up to 500-dollars depending on the work week of each educator. A motion proposing the move will be made and may be approved as soon as...
Late night apartment fire displaces 21 in south Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – 21 people are displaced this morning after a late-night apartment fire in south Fargo. The call came in at 11:41 p.m. Thursday. Battalion Chief Jason Ness says it took about 30-40 minutes to get the fire extinguished. “Upon arrival fire crews were presented with heavy fire...
Exclusive: Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski talks staffing, police oversight and advisory board, downtown safety concerns
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's Police Chief is firing back on comments made by one City Commissioner involving staffing of his department. Chief Dave Zibolski stopped by WDAY Midday to refute claims from Dave Piepkorn over reports that up to 40 veteran Fargo Police officers have applications and resumes out to leave the department.
Becker County calls for halt on cutting trees on Hwy 34
DETROIT LAKES — Becker County has asked Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Transportation for a moratorium on the extensive tree-cutting planning for Highway 34 this year. The Becker County Board unanimously supported asking the state for the moratorium at its meeting Tuesday. The White Earth Nation...
Fargo Police Release Internal Review of Fatal Shooting
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Fargo Police released its internal review of the fatal shooting of Shane Netterville during the police advisory and oversight board meeting. Deputy Police Chief Joe Anderson said the department’s internal investigation determined officer Adam O’Brien didn’t violate use of force policies during the July shooting.
One man injured in UTV rollover crash near Lisbon
LISBON, N.D. (KFGO) – One man was seriously injured in a UTV rollover crash southbound on Cass County Highway 38, approximately 1 mile north of State Highway 46. Bruce Storhoff, 51, of Nome, N.D., drove the UTV from the west ditch onto Highway 38, then into the east ditch. Storhoff attempted to correct the vehicle but rolled several times, ejecting Storhoff from the vehicle. The UTV came to rest in a field on the east side of Highway 38.
Man arrested for armed robbery at Fargo bar
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police have arrested a man tied to a robbery at Rooters Bar, in Downtown Fargo. Police say they got the call around 11:40, Tuesday night. They say Monico Espinoza, 37, entered the bar and pointed a gun at the bar manager, then demanded all the money.
13-year-old girl dies in Minnesota boating accident
A teenager died in a boating accident in northern Minnesota over the Labor Day weekend. The Cass County Sheriff's Office said a 13-year-old girl from Motley was thrown from a boat on Ten Mile Lake — in Hackensack, Minnesota — and later pronounced dead. According to the sheriff's...
One person arrested in custody after high-speed pursuit and search
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – A multi-jurisdictional pursuit and search led to four men being taken into custody in Moorhead overnight. At 9:19pm Wednesday, Fargo Police responded to a call at an apartment building in the 3100 block of 32nd St. S. after shots were fired into an empty, stolen vehicle. No one was injured in the shooting. Three men in dark clothing were seen leaving the area and officers set up surveillance at a nearby apartment building where two individuals known to Fargo police live. A woman approached the officers and said that men fitting the description of those who were seen leaving the shooting had gone into the building. Moments later, four men exited the building and ignored verbal police commands to stop, and sped away in a black SUV without its lights on. The SUV was spotted by another FPD officer who responded and followed it into Moorhead.
Jurors shown video of man following 14-year-old girl moments before fatal attack
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More than 15 months after the grisly murder of a 14-year-old West Fargo girl, surveillance video captured from the attack has been released. The second day of testimony continued Friday, Sept. 9 in the trial of 23-year-old Arthur Kollie who’s accused of stabbing and strangling Jupiter Paulsen to death in a Fargo strip mall parking lot last June. Kollie is charged with murder, robbery and aggravated assault. If convicted on the murder charge, he faces the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.
POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS HEAR INFORMATION ABOUT VIKING GAS TRANSMISSION PROJECT
The Polk County Board of Commissioners met inside the Polk County Government Center on Tuesday morning to hear reports from the Social Services and Planning and Zoning Departments. SOCIAL SERVICES-KAREN WARMACK. Social Services Director Karen Warmack first approached the board with multiple items. The first being some requests to replace...
Testimony begins in trial of man accused of brutally murdering 14-year-old girl
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The trial of a man accused of brutally killing a 14-year-old West Fargo girl last summer began late Thursday afternoon at the Cass County Courthouse. 23-year-old Arthur Kollie is charged with murder, robbery and aggravated assault in the death of Jupiter Paulsen who was...
