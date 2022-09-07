ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

How Have Montanans Reacted to the Shocking State Population Plunge?

Last week, I talked about the shocking statistic that only nearly 54% of Montana's population is made up of people who were born here. The rest belong to people who moved to Montana in some form or fashion. The graphic for this article was originally found by me on Reddit, and, whoa boy. The comments on that thread are definitely heated and some of them might be dishing out the truth.
MONTANA STATE
Burning Eyes? Sore Throat? Air Quality Poor Across Montana Monday

Monday morning began a little darker than usual, with smoke filling the air in the Billings area. I snapped the photo above at 7:24 AM when the sun appeared to barely poke through the haze. The air is currently rated as "hazardous" in many counties across the Treasure State. Accuweather shared that 37 out of 56 counties in Montana are being impacted by high levels of particulates in the air. They posted:
BILLINGS, MT
Spooky. Would You Spend the Night in The Old Montana Prison?

Halloween decorations are on store shelves and it's starting to feel like fall in Big Sky Country. Spooky movies are beginning to appear on your favorite streaming services and for many people, this is the season of ghost stories and creepy things. One of the most (allegedly) haunted places in Montana is the old Montana prison in Deer Lodge.
DEER LODGE, MT
Some Western Montana River Fishing Restrictions Are Now Lifted

Given the policy to lift all restrictions on September 15, it's a small win, but a win all the same. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has announced that as of today (Wednesday) lift fishing restrictions and closures on several rivers in western Montana have been lifted. And we can in part thank the unpleasant, smoky haze, not the as-yet-to-come cooler weather.
MONTANA STATE
This Huge Celebrity Is The Latest To Be Spotted in Montana

I bet this was a pleasant surprise and probably made everyone's day. Montana is no stranger to celebrities coming to enjoy the wonders of our great state. Sometimes these celebrities come to Montana to work on TV shows or movies. Legends such as Sam Elliott and Michael Keaton have recently been seen in the Bozeman area. Well, we have some great news; another Hollywood legend was recently spotted at a local coffee shop in Livingston.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Senator Talks Bobcat and Biden Backdrops, Inflation & More

What a contrast. We were chatting with Montana Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) on Tuesday morning, the day after Labor Day, and I couldn't help but notice the contrast. I spotted this great photo of Senator Daines, similar to the one above. It was the Montana State Bobcats first home game last Saturday, the "Gold Rush" game. During the "Simba Cam" moment of the game, there he was holding up his grandson over the crowd like the Lion King. It was a cool, sea of gold backdrop.
MONTANA STATE
Politics
AG Knudsen, Stockgrowers Dissect the BLM Handout to the APR

A friend of ours in Bozeman came up with the best one-liner describing Montana's Attorney General Austin Knudsen (R-MT): "he's the Ron DeSantis of AG's." Well said. Ron DeSantis is, of course, the hard-charging, freedom-protecting, and popular governor of Florida. (Just ask Gavin Newsom's relatives) If you missed our conversation...
MONTANA STATE
[WATCH] Remarkable 1950s Video of Grizzly Bear in Yellowstone

A friend recently sent me a video of researchers attempting to tag a sedated grizzly bear in 1959, and it's absolutely insane. There are a lot of grizzly bears in Montana. It's not uncommon to hear stories about humans having encounters with grizzlies or getting attacked. Grizzly bears are fierce predators and are incredibly protective of their territory. You never want to get between a grizzly and its food source.
MONTANA STATE
Exposing the “Green Decoy” Enviro Groups in Montana

A new report connects the dots between the deep-pocketed liberal donors and the radical environmental groups operating here in Montana. GreenDecoys.com recently published their report, "Montana in the Balance," which highlights the radical environmental groups posing as "sportsmen" groups. We caught up with Green Decoys Managing Director Will Coggin. Here's...
MONTANA STATE
BZZZZ. My Montana Labor Day Weekend Almost Went Horribly Bad

I typically don't write much about my personal life, because it's frankly not very extraordinary. For the most part, I come to work, play great music on the radio, and share news and stories that I hope you find useful in some way. I then return home to my busy Laurel household that's full of loud kids and dogs and do normal, everyday stuff like everyone else. Take two weeks of vacation each year. Rinse, repeat.
LAUREL, MT
