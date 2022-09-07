Read full article on original website
How Have Montanans Reacted to the Shocking State Population Plunge?
Last week, I talked about the shocking statistic that only nearly 54% of Montana's population is made up of people who were born here. The rest belong to people who moved to Montana in some form or fashion. The graphic for this article was originally found by me on Reddit, and, whoa boy. The comments on that thread are definitely heated and some of them might be dishing out the truth.
Burning Eyes? Sore Throat? Air Quality Poor Across Montana Monday
Monday morning began a little darker than usual, with smoke filling the air in the Billings area. I snapped the photo above at 7:24 AM when the sun appeared to barely poke through the haze. The air is currently rated as "hazardous" in many counties across the Treasure State. Accuweather shared that 37 out of 56 counties in Montana are being impacted by high levels of particulates in the air. They posted:
Spooky. Would You Spend the Night in The Old Montana Prison?
Halloween decorations are on store shelves and it's starting to feel like fall in Big Sky Country. Spooky movies are beginning to appear on your favorite streaming services and for many people, this is the season of ghost stories and creepy things. One of the most (allegedly) haunted places in Montana is the old Montana prison in Deer Lodge.
Montana has it’s fair share of famous people (photos)
While large in size, Montana is actually pretty small compared to the rest of the United States. With a population just over 1 million, Montana ranked #44 in population after the 2020 census. In fact, it is so small that 9 cities in the United States have a larger population than the entire state of Montana.
You Won’t Believe How Many Montanans Aren’t Even From Big Sky Country
The population of Montana isn't large when compared to other states across the country, but, with an estimated 1.1 million people living in the Treasure State, we've got quite a decent number of Montanans here. However, the actual number of native Montanans is much lower than that. In fact, it may be more people than you expected.
Some Western Montana River Fishing Restrictions Are Now Lifted
Given the policy to lift all restrictions on September 15, it's a small win, but a win all the same. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has announced that as of today (Wednesday) lift fishing restrictions and closures on several rivers in western Montana have been lifted. And we can in part thank the unpleasant, smoky haze, not the as-yet-to-come cooler weather.
Fit For A King? Royal Family Member Spent Time On Montana Ranch.
As the world mourns the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, who died at 96 years old after serving as the highest ranking member of the royal family for over 70 years, did you know that a member of her family once visited here in Montana?. Yes, a future King spent...
Only One Piece of the Twin Towers is in Montana. Here’s Where.
If you're over the age of like 28 or so, you remember exactly where you were and what you were doing on the morning of 9/11/2001. Even though it's been over two decades, the memory is burned permanently in my brain. It's as vivid now as it was 20 years ago. So when I hear the words "never forget", my thoughts are, "how could I?"
Montana Senator Talks Bobcat and Biden Backdrops, Inflation & More
What a contrast. We were chatting with Montana Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) on Tuesday morning, the day after Labor Day, and I couldn't help but notice the contrast. I spotted this great photo of Senator Daines, similar to the one above. It was the Montana State Bobcats first home game last Saturday, the "Gold Rush" game. During the "Simba Cam" moment of the game, there he was holding up his grandson over the crowd like the Lion King. It was a cool, sea of gold backdrop.
Exposing the “Green Decoy” Enviro Groups in Montana
A new report connects the dots between the deep-pocketed liberal donors and the radical environmental groups operating here in Montana. GreenDecoys.com recently published their report, "Montana in the Balance," which highlights the radical environmental groups posing as "sportsmen" groups. We caught up with Green Decoys Managing Director Will Coggin. Here's...
Long Road Trips Make the Best (Or Worst) Memories for Montanans
We were talking about long drives this morning. And just about everybody has got a story to tell about theirs. We had one listener tell us about his drive from Anchorage to Oklahoma City in April. And April in Alaska is still the dead of winter for them. We got...
Montana Senator Flacks for Biden’s Horribly Divisive Speech
Joe Biden was criticized across the political spectrum for his horribly divisive speech attacking Trump supporters. You remember the eery, creepy dark red backdrop speech as seen in the photo above. Rather than call a spade a spade, Montana's liberal Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) was flacking for the president on...
Billings is the One of the Least Ethnically Diverse Cities in the United States
The United States is very well known for the diversity of its population, with places like Ellis Island in New York City welcoming over 12 million immigrants from across the world. With a large number of ethnic groups across the country, some cities have more diversity than others and Billings just happens to be one of the cities that don't have a lot of residents of multiple ethnic groups.
Hazy Sky Country: Will Masks Block Wildfire Smoke in Montana?
Thankfully Montana isn't having a massive wildfire season right now. (Knock on wood) But, we are still being inundated with wildfire smoke coming from other states. Most now recognize that those cloth masks were worthless when it came to COVID-19, but should you grab a COVID mask to protect yourself from wildfire smoke?
BZZZZ. My Montana Labor Day Weekend Almost Went Horribly Bad
I typically don't write much about my personal life, because it's frankly not very extraordinary. For the most part, I come to work, play great music on the radio, and share news and stories that I hope you find useful in some way. I then return home to my busy Laurel household that's full of loud kids and dogs and do normal, everyday stuff like everyone else. Take two weeks of vacation each year. Rinse, repeat.
Sadly, it Begins Again. It’s School Bully Season in Montana
The trope of countless teen and pre-teen movies, there's nothing funny about bullies in real life. In the movies, the picked-on kid(s) almost always get some kind of glorious revenge on the butthead bully. We laugh, the credits roll and everything ends happily. But in real life, bullies can leave lasting scars on kids.
This Circus Magnate Had Big Plans for a Montana Tourism Railway
As discussions, meetings, and feasibility studies continue to circulate regarding the proposal to create a new passenger rail service across the southern portion of Montana, I thought I would share with you a different story about trains in the Treasure State. This true tale involves a circus tycoon, a tiny town, and grand plans to build a passenger train that would run from Glacier National Park to Yellowstone National Park.
Do You Vape? Montana AG Gets $6.1 Million From JUUL Labs
This week, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced that the State of Montana will receive at LEAST $6.1 million from a multi-state investigation into JUUL Labs marketing and sales practices. The settlement also forces JUUL to comply with strict rules and regulations limiting their marketing and sales practices. Who is...
As Montana Celebrates The Holiday Weekend, Here’s How We Labor.
It's the last big weekend of the summer. As Labor Day approaches and we get ready to celebrate a three-day weekend and say goodbye to summer, it's time to reflect. Labor Day has been around since 1882 and was established to celebrate the worker. Of course, as time has passed, we focus more on going to the lake, eating, drinking, and spending time with family and friends.
BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out South of 1st Ave North By MetraPark
According to on-the-ground reports, photos, video, and the Billings Fire Department, a fire has broken out near Dick Johnson Bridge between Billings and Lockwood, just south of 1st Ave North. This post will be updated as more information comes in. Top 5 Foods Montana Is Known For. Sure, we've all...
