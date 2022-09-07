ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

103.7 The Hawk

How Have Montanans Reacted to the Shocking State Population Plunge?

Last week, I talked about the shocking statistic that only nearly 54% of Montana's population is made up of people who were born here. The rest belong to people who moved to Montana in some form or fashion. The graphic for this article was originally found by me on Reddit, and, whoa boy. The comments on that thread are definitely heated and some of them might be dishing out the truth.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Burning Eyes? Sore Throat? Air Quality Poor Across Montana Monday

Monday morning began a little darker than usual, with smoke filling the air in the Billings area. I snapped the photo above at 7:24 AM when the sun appeared to barely poke through the haze. The air is currently rated as "hazardous" in many counties across the Treasure State. Accuweather shared that 37 out of 56 counties in Montana are being impacted by high levels of particulates in the air. They posted:
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Spooky. Would You Spend the Night in The Old Montana Prison?

Halloween decorations are on store shelves and it's starting to feel like fall in Big Sky Country. Spooky movies are beginning to appear on your favorite streaming services and for many people, this is the season of ghost stories and creepy things. One of the most (allegedly) haunted places in Montana is the old Montana prison in Deer Lodge.
DEER LODGE, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Montana has it’s fair share of famous people (photos)

While large in size, Montana is actually pretty small compared to the rest of the United States. With a population just over 1 million, Montana ranked #44 in population after the 2020 census. In fact, it is so small that 9 cities in the United States have a larger population than the entire state of Montana.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Some Western Montana River Fishing Restrictions Are Now Lifted

Given the policy to lift all restrictions on September 15, it's a small win, but a win all the same. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has announced that as of today (Wednesday) lift fishing restrictions and closures on several rivers in western Montana have been lifted. And we can in part thank the unpleasant, smoky haze, not the as-yet-to-come cooler weather.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Montana Senator Talks Bobcat and Biden Backdrops, Inflation & More

What a contrast. We were chatting with Montana Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) on Tuesday morning, the day after Labor Day, and I couldn't help but notice the contrast. I spotted this great photo of Senator Daines, similar to the one above. It was the Montana State Bobcats first home game last Saturday, the "Gold Rush" game. During the "Simba Cam" moment of the game, there he was holding up his grandson over the crowd like the Lion King. It was a cool, sea of gold backdrop.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Exposing the “Green Decoy” Enviro Groups in Montana

A new report connects the dots between the deep-pocketed liberal donors and the radical environmental groups operating here in Montana. GreenDecoys.com recently published their report, "Montana in the Balance," which highlights the radical environmental groups posing as "sportsmen" groups. We caught up with Green Decoys Managing Director Will Coggin. Here's...
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Billings is the One of the Least Ethnically Diverse Cities in the United States

The United States is very well known for the diversity of its population, with places like Ellis Island in New York City welcoming over 12 million immigrants from across the world. With a large number of ethnic groups across the country, some cities have more diversity than others and Billings just happens to be one of the cities that don't have a lot of residents of multiple ethnic groups.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

BZZZZ. My Montana Labor Day Weekend Almost Went Horribly Bad

I typically don't write much about my personal life, because it's frankly not very extraordinary. For the most part, I come to work, play great music on the radio, and share news and stories that I hope you find useful in some way. I then return home to my busy Laurel household that's full of loud kids and dogs and do normal, everyday stuff like everyone else. Take two weeks of vacation each year. Rinse, repeat.
LAUREL, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Sadly, it Begins Again. It’s School Bully Season in Montana

The trope of countless teen and pre-teen movies, there's nothing funny about bullies in real life. In the movies, the picked-on kid(s) almost always get some kind of glorious revenge on the butthead bully. We laugh, the credits roll and everything ends happily. But in real life, bullies can leave lasting scars on kids.
LAUREL, MT
103.7 The Hawk

This Circus Magnate Had Big Plans for a Montana Tourism Railway

As discussions, meetings, and feasibility studies continue to circulate regarding the proposal to create a new passenger rail service across the southern portion of Montana, I thought I would share with you a different story about trains in the Treasure State. This true tale involves a circus tycoon, a tiny town, and grand plans to build a passenger train that would run from Glacier National Park to Yellowstone National Park.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Do You Vape? Montana AG Gets $6.1 Million From JUUL Labs

This week, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced that the State of Montana will receive at LEAST $6.1 million from a multi-state investigation into JUUL Labs marketing and sales practices. The settlement also forces JUUL to comply with strict rules and regulations limiting their marketing and sales practices. Who is...
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

As Montana Celebrates The Holiday Weekend, Here’s How We Labor.

It's the last big weekend of the summer. As Labor Day approaches and we get ready to celebrate a three-day weekend and say goodbye to summer, it's time to reflect. Labor Day has been around since 1882 and was established to celebrate the worker. Of course, as time has passed, we focus more on going to the lake, eating, drinking, and spending time with family and friends.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

103.7 The Hawk

Billings, MT
