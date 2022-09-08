Read full article on original website
Related
Why Didn’t Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Visit Queen Elizabeth II When She Died?
Both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stayed behind Thursday (Sept. 8) when their respective royal husbands — Prince Harry and Prince William — went to say their final goodbyes to their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The U.K.'s longest-reigning monarch passed away at the age of 96 at Balmoral...
Harry Styles Honors Late Queen Elizabeth II During Concert: ’70 Years of Service’
Harry Styles honored Queen Elizabeth II by leading fans at his Madison Square Garden concert in a round of applause Thursday night (Sept. 8). "Please join me in a round of applause for 70 years of service. Thank you, Madison Square Garden," the British singer said on stage, addressing the late monarch.
Fans On Social Media Think Prince Harry Is A Better Husband Than Prince William
Prince William and Prince Harry haven’t always gotten along over the years. Recently, the two had a falling out after Prince Harry decided to leave Royal life behind and live in the United States with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children. Now, the brothers and their wives came together after the loss of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.
Late Queen Elizabeth II Mourned on Social Media: See Twitter Reactions to Her Majesty’s Death
Queen Elizabeth II passed away Thursday (Sept. 8). She was 96. "I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. With a heavy heart I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II," rocker Ozzy Osbourne tweeted following the announcement of her death. "RIP...
RELATED PEOPLE
King Charles Addresses Harry and Meghan as ‘They Continue to Build Their Lives Overseas’ in First Speech Following Queen’s Death
King Charles honored his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as well as addressed his son, Prince Harry, and daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, in his first speech as king. "Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen — my beloved Mother — was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother," he said Friday (Sept. 9), according to ITV News.
What's next for the UK as Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest
LONDON (AP) — The death of Queen Elizabeth II set in motion a tightly choreographed series of ceremonial and constitutional steps, as Britain undergoes a period of national mourning and enters the reign of King Charles III. A long-established 10-day plan, code-named Operation London Bridge, covers arrangements for the queen’s final journey to London and state funeral. Here is a look at what will happen in the coming days: — The queen’s oak coffin was carried from Balmoral Castle in Scotland by six gamekeepers from her estate and put into a seven-vehicle entourage. Then it was driven slowly to Edinburgh, passing through towns and villages in the Scottish countryside. People paid their respects along the route, from lining rural roads to coming together in huge crowds in Edinburgh. It rests overnight at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in the Scottish capital. — Charles was proclaimed king in other parts of the U.K.: Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
U.K.・
Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, who celebrated her historic 70-year reign in 2022, passed away Thursday (Sept. 8). She was 96. The late queen passed away "peacefully" at her Scottish holiday home, Balmoral Castle, reportedly surrounded by her family. The news was confirmed by The Royal Family on Twitter. The queen was...
Queen Elizabeth II’s Doctors are Concerned for her Health
It was announced earlier this morning that Queen Elizabeth’s doctors are “concerned for her health.”. A royal source said that the Queen’s immediate family has been informed of her condition. "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended...
Star 93.9
Oneonta, NY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
424K+
Views
ABOUT
Star 93.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://star939.com/
Comments / 0