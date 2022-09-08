ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Prince Harry
Star 93.9

King Charles Addresses Harry and Meghan as ‘They Continue to Build Their Lives Overseas’ in First Speech Following Queen’s Death

King Charles honored his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as well as addressed his son, Prince Harry, and daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, in his first speech as king. "Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen — my beloved Mother — was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother," he said Friday (Sept. 9), according to ITV News.
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

What's next for the UK as Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest

LONDON (AP) — The death of Queen Elizabeth II set in motion a tightly choreographed series of ceremonial and constitutional steps, as Britain undergoes a period of national mourning and enters the reign of King Charles III. A long-established 10-day plan, code-named Operation London Bridge, covers arrangements for the queen’s final journey to London and state funeral. Here is a look at what will happen in the coming days: — The queen’s oak coffin was carried from Balmoral Castle in Scotland by six gamekeepers from her estate and put into a seven-vehicle entourage. Then it was driven slowly to Edinburgh, passing through towns and villages in the Scottish countryside. People paid their respects along the route, from lining rural roads to coming together in huge crowds in Edinburgh. It rests overnight at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in the Scottish capital. — Charles was proclaimed king in other parts of the U.K.: Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
U.K.
Star 93.9

Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96

Queen Elizabeth II, who celebrated her historic 70-year reign in 2022, passed away Thursday (Sept. 8). She was 96. The late queen passed away "peacefully" at her Scottish holiday home, Balmoral Castle, reportedly surrounded by her family. The news was confirmed by The Royal Family on Twitter. The queen was...
WORLD
Star 93.9

Queen Elizabeth II’s Doctors are Concerned for her Health

It was announced earlier this morning that Queen Elizabeth’s doctors are “concerned for her health.”. A royal source said that the Queen’s immediate family has been informed of her condition. "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended...
WORLD
Star 93.9

Star 93.9

Oneonta, NY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
424K+
Views
ABOUT

Star 93.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://star939.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy