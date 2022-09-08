ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnsradio.com

Stolen Car Recovered; Teen Arrested after Crash in Rutherford County

Nashville Metro Police officers this past Friday morning responded to a report of at least three young men breaking into vehicles in the 1700 block of Hobson Pike. As officers arrived during the early morning hours, they saw a red Nissan Sentra leave the area at a high rate of speed. The license plate did not match the car. The officers attempted to initiate a vehicle stop but the driver fled, crashing later in LaVergne.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Woman and Son Missing After Picking-Up Boyfriend At Jail

(MURFREESBORO) A Murfreesboro woman and her juvenile son have not been seen since they left home Thursday (9/8/2022) to pick-up her boyfriend who was being released from the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. Stephanie Whittenberg is a 29-year old white female, about 5-feet and 7-inches tall and weighs around 200...
MURFREESBORO, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Murfreesboro, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Murfreesboro, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walter Hill
fox17.com

Mt. Juliet Police arrest two men in stolen vehicle with cocaine

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WZTV) — Mt. Juliet police officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle from Nashville which led to the arrest of two men who possessed cocaine. Mt. Juliet officers along with Wilson County Sheriff's Office Deputy intercepted the vehicle on Central Pike near Adams Lane, according to Mt. Juliet Police.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Id Card#Debit Card#Automobile#Murfreesboro Police#Mpd#Property Crimes Detective#An Ascend Bank
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

1 killed, 2 injured after shooting outside Nashville taco shop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — One person was killed and two others were injured on Friday after a shooting in the parking lot of a taco shop in Nashville, Tennessee, authorities said. Dyquan Poole, 19, and Omarian Arrington, 17, were charged with criminal homicide and two counts of criminal homicide, WTVF reported.
WSMV

Murfreesboro Police search for missing woman

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police asked the public for assistance in locating a missing woman who went missing Wednesday. MPD said they are looking for 42-year-old Katherine Lynne Hesson, who was last seen in Rutherford County on Wednesday. She is believed to be in a 10′ 2013 GMC UHaul box truck with Arizona tag AE67911. Katherine’s family told police that she might be traveling to Clearwater, Florida.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
thunder1320.com

Coffee County Sheriff’s Department searching for stolen truck

Coffee County Sheriff’s Department officials are asking for help locating a stolen ford pickup. According to Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, a 2011 Ford F250 was taken in the past two weeks. It is two-toned in color, king cab pickup. See photo above. Anyone with information please notify investigator...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
WSMV

3 critically injured, 1 in custody after exchange of gunfire near Nashville taco shop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people are in critical condition, and one person was taken into custody after an exchange of gunfire in South Nashville. Metro Police told WSMV4 that two cars exchanged gunfire near Oscar’s Taco Shop in the 500 block of Fessler’s Lane. After the exchange was over, one of the cars fled the scene. Officers took one person into custody; however, it is unclear if the suspect was in one of the cars.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy