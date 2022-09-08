Read full article on original website
wgnsradio.com
Stolen Car Recovered; Teen Arrested after Crash in Rutherford County
Nashville Metro Police officers this past Friday morning responded to a report of at least three young men breaking into vehicles in the 1700 block of Hobson Pike. As officers arrived during the early morning hours, they saw a red Nissan Sentra leave the area at a high rate of speed. The license plate did not match the car. The officers attempted to initiate a vehicle stop but the driver fled, crashing later in LaVergne.
Man charged with shooting at car on I-40 in North Nashville
A man is charged after police said he shot up a car as it drove on the interstate in North Nashville.
22-year-old man arrested after multiple police chases in Middle Tennessee
A suspect was taken into custody Saturday afternoon after leading police on multiple pursuits this weekend.
wgnsradio.com
Woman and Son Missing After Picking-Up Boyfriend At Jail
(MURFREESBORO) A Murfreesboro woman and her juvenile son have not been seen since they left home Thursday (9/8/2022) to pick-up her boyfriend who was being released from the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. Stephanie Whittenberg is a 29-year old white female, about 5-feet and 7-inches tall and weighs around 200...
Columbia Man Charged with Arson in Franklin County
A 24-year-old Justis Dakota Archey from Columbia has been charged with aggravated arson, aggravated burglary and vandalism in Franklin County. He is accused of burning a home at 118 AEDC Lakeview Road. Apparently, the man was involved in a domestic dispute and then forced his way into the home and...
Shoplifting suspect arrested after jumping out of fleeing vehicle
A shoplifting suspect has been taken into custody after jumping out of a fleeing vehicle.
Criminal homicide warrant issued for man after deadly shooting in Nashville store
Metro police have issued a criminal homicide warrant for a 19-year-old following a deadly shooting that occurred inside a Nashville store on Saturday night.
14-year-old arrested for stealing, crashing car
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with a report of a stolen car, according to Metro Nashville Police.
Deadly shooting at North Nashville gas station
One person has died following a shooting at a North Nashville gas station off Clarksville Pike Saturday.
fox17.com
Mt. Juliet Police arrest two men in stolen vehicle with cocaine
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WZTV) — Mt. Juliet police officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle from Nashville which led to the arrest of two men who possessed cocaine. Mt. Juliet officers along with Wilson County Sheriff's Office Deputy intercepted the vehicle on Central Pike near Adams Lane, according to Mt. Juliet Police.
14-year-old accused of shooting cousin in Mt. Pleasant
A 14-year-old is in custody, accused of shooting his 48-year-old cousin in Mt. Pleasant.
Audio of SRO berating Smyrna High student under investigation
The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is investigating an audio clip wherein a Student Resource Officer is heard verbally harassing a Smyrna High School student and using inappropriate language.
WSMV
14-year-old arrested after allegedly shooting man in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department arrested a 14-year-old in connection to shooting a man. On Saturday night around 7 p.m. officials received a call about shots fired on Third Avenue in Mount Pleasant. The shooting was between a 14-year-old and an adult male. The man...
1 killed, 2 injured after shooting outside Nashville taco shop
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — One person was killed and two others were injured on Friday after a shooting in the parking lot of a taco shop in Nashville, Tennessee, authorities said. Dyquan Poole, 19, and Omarian Arrington, 17, were charged with criminal homicide and two counts of criminal homicide, WTVF reported.
Regions Bank robber wanted by Metro police
An investigation is underway at the Regions Bank on Ridgefield Way in Nashville. A six-foot tall man in his 40s held up the bank wearing a yellow reflective vest, ballcap and surgical mask.
WSMV
Murfreesboro Police search for missing woman
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police asked the public for assistance in locating a missing woman who went missing Wednesday. MPD said they are looking for 42-year-old Katherine Lynne Hesson, who was last seen in Rutherford County on Wednesday. She is believed to be in a 10′ 2013 GMC UHaul box truck with Arizona tag AE67911. Katherine’s family told police that she might be traveling to Clearwater, Florida.
thunder1320.com
Coffee County Sheriff’s Department searching for stolen truck
Coffee County Sheriff’s Department officials are asking for help locating a stolen ford pickup. According to Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, a 2011 Ford F250 was taken in the past two weeks. It is two-toned in color, king cab pickup. See photo above. Anyone with information please notify investigator...
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Sheriff's Office Warns of More Phone Scams Using Deputies Names
(Rutherford County, TN) Criminals are falsely using Sheriff’s deputies’ names to terrify victims and convince the victims to send them money. A 35-year-old Rutherford County woman said she received a call this week from someone using the name of Sheriff’s Sgt. Dan Goodwin. The caller posing as...
Nashville police looking for man in wig after robbing Bellevue bank
Nashville police are looking for a bank robbery suspect in Bellevue, where he allegedly wore a red hat and a black wig.
WSMV
3 critically injured, 1 in custody after exchange of gunfire near Nashville taco shop
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people are in critical condition, and one person was taken into custody after an exchange of gunfire in South Nashville. Metro Police told WSMV4 that two cars exchanged gunfire near Oscar’s Taco Shop in the 500 block of Fessler’s Lane. After the exchange was over, one of the cars fled the scene. Officers took one person into custody; however, it is unclear if the suspect was in one of the cars.
