Chicago, IL

Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Andre Iguodala goes full LeBron James with ‘The Decision’ announcement amid retirement rumors

There has been a lot of talk surrounding Andre Iguodala’s future with the Golden State Warriors now that the 38-year-old’s contract has come to an end. Iggy himself is well aware of all the “chatter” that has been going around, so he decided to address the matter in a recent episode of his Point Forward […] The post Warriors’ Andre Iguodala goes full LeBron James with ‘The Decision’ announcement amid retirement rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ex-Boston Celtics point guard Kemba Walker reportedly having trouble finding a team for a buyout

Former Boston Celtics floor general Kemba Walker is reportedly having trouble finding a new home to play in per The Athletic’s James Edwards III. The former UConn standout was assumed to be a likely buyout candidate after being traded from the New York Knicks to the Detroit Pistons after falling out of the rotation in New York but evidently has not found a team willing to sign him, delaying his potential buyout indefinitely.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Gets Real On Her Relationship With LeBron James: "We Have A Line Of Communication Between The Two Of Us, And He Knows That He Can Reach Me Anytime..."

In Los Angeles, the Lakers are busy preparing for the season ahead. In the aftermath of another failed campaign and summer of turmoil, the franchise has made peace with its roster and intends to try, and make things work with who they have. Of course, the biggest influencer of L.A.'s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Nick Saban didn't know 'Horns Down' gesture is a penalty ahead of Texas game

Nick Saban is likely the most well-prepared coach in college football. But there was one thing even he did not know ahead of Saturday’s game between Alabama and Texas. Saban talked with reporters on Wednesday ahead of the game between his Crimson Tide and the Longhorns. One reporter asked the coach if he had reminded his players not to do the “Horns Down” gesture to avoid a 15-yard penalty.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

Del Harris Says Shaquille O'Neal Would Have Been The GOAT If He Had Kobe Bryant's Mentality

Shaquille O'Neal brought something unique to the NBA, which fans hadn't seen since Wilt Chamberlain was active. The former No. 1 overall pick was expected to do big things in the association, and he exceeded expectations. Shaq went on to become the most dominant player of all time, demolishing the competition during his best years in the league.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Knicks, Jazz could have trade talks around another player?

The New York Knicks may not be about the whole “once bitten, twice shy” thing. John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reported this week that the Knicks have expressed interest in trading for Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic. Gambadoro mentions the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, and Dallas Mavericks as other teams interested in the 33-year-old scorer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

The Montrezl Harrell Signing Exposes Deeper Concern for Sixers

While it has improved the Sixers’ roster for the regular season, the Montrezl Harrell signing exposes deeper concern. For a moment, it seemed like the Philadelphia 76ers‘ offseason may be over. The additions of De’Anthony Melton, PJ Tucker, and Danuel House provided notable upgrades to the supporting cast surrounding James Harden and Joel Embiid. It was an impressive off-season where the Sixers covered some notable holes as inconsistent bench production has plagued the team for several years.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Chicago Bulls
Yardbarker

Watch: Draymond Green gets into it with Akron players at Michigan State football game

Nobody is immune from Draymond Green’s trash talk, not even [checks notes] college kids nearly a decade-and-a-half his junior. Video went viral Saturday of the Golden State Warriors star Green trading words with Akron players ahead of their showdown against Michigan State. Green, a Spartans alum, was inducted this weekend into the Michigan State Hall of Fame and stuck around for Saturday’s home game against Akron.
AKRON, OH

