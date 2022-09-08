Read full article on original website
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
Warriors’ Andre Iguodala goes full LeBron James with ‘The Decision’ announcement amid retirement rumors
There has been a lot of talk surrounding Andre Iguodala’s future with the Golden State Warriors now that the 38-year-old’s contract has come to an end. Iggy himself is well aware of all the “chatter” that has been going around, so he decided to address the matter in a recent episode of his Point Forward […] The post Warriors’ Andre Iguodala goes full LeBron James with ‘The Decision’ announcement amid retirement rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ex-Boston Celtics point guard Kemba Walker reportedly having trouble finding a team for a buyout
Former Boston Celtics floor general Kemba Walker is reportedly having trouble finding a new home to play in per The Athletic’s James Edwards III. The former UConn standout was assumed to be a likely buyout candidate after being traded from the New York Knicks to the Detroit Pistons after falling out of the rotation in New York but evidently has not found a team willing to sign him, delaying his potential buyout indefinitely.
Stephen A. Smith Says Patrick Beverley And Russell Westbrook Can End The Clippers' Dominance Over The Lakers: "I Think Russ Got A Chance To Resurrect Himself."
The Los Angeles Lakers have always been the superior team in L.A. when we compare them to the Los Angeles Clippers. While the Clippers have been in the league for quite some time now, they are yet to make an appearance in the NBA Finals. On the other hand, the...
Los Angeles Lakers Land Nikola Vucevic In Major Trade Scenario
In any given season, every NBA team starts off with its own set of expectations. The success or failure of their season will be measured by how close they come to meeting them. Of course, for some teams, failure is the expectation. One of the league’s worst-kept secrets is that...
Klay Thompson’s older brother gets new job with Warriors
Trayce Thompson is not the only one of Klay Thompson’s brothers who is making a name for himself. The Golden State Warriors announced in a release on Friday that they have hired Mychel Thompson, older brother of the five-time All-Star swingman Klay, as their new video coordinator. Mychel, the...
Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Gets Real On Her Relationship With LeBron James: "We Have A Line Of Communication Between The Two Of Us, And He Knows That He Can Reach Me Anytime..."
In Los Angeles, the Lakers are busy preparing for the season ahead. In the aftermath of another failed campaign and summer of turmoil, the franchise has made peace with its roster and intends to try, and make things work with who they have. Of course, the biggest influencer of L.A.'s...
Rudy Gobert Gets Brutally Honest About Donovan Mitchell
Part of the reason that the Utah Jazz went into their rebuild this NBA offseason was that they felt the All-Star duo of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell had reached its peak. They were a very good duo, but they were unable to reach that elite level like some of the other pairings around the league.
Nick Saban didn't know 'Horns Down' gesture is a penalty ahead of Texas game
Nick Saban is likely the most well-prepared coach in college football. But there was one thing even he did not know ahead of Saturday’s game between Alabama and Texas. Saban talked with reporters on Wednesday ahead of the game between his Crimson Tide and the Longhorns. One reporter asked the coach if he had reminded his players not to do the “Horns Down” gesture to avoid a 15-yard penalty.
Lakers Video: Allen Iverson Says LeBron James Is ‘The One’ When Talking About GOAT Debate
Basketball fans can only count on the NBA season from October through June. However, one of the conversations that the hoops community can look forward to around the calendar is the debate on who is the greatest basketball player of all time. Popularly known as the GOAT debate, the argument...
Del Harris Says Shaquille O'Neal Would Have Been The GOAT If He Had Kobe Bryant's Mentality
Shaquille O'Neal brought something unique to the NBA, which fans hadn't seen since Wilt Chamberlain was active. The former No. 1 overall pick was expected to do big things in the association, and he exceeded expectations. Shaq went on to become the most dominant player of all time, demolishing the competition during his best years in the league.
Knicks, Jazz could have trade talks around another player?
The New York Knicks may not be about the whole “once bitten, twice shy” thing. John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reported this week that the Knicks have expressed interest in trading for Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic. Gambadoro mentions the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, and Dallas Mavericks as other teams interested in the 33-year-old scorer.
Charles Barkley credits Knicks for passing up on Mitchell Donovan deal
The New York Knicks were clowned for missing on Donovan Mitchell, a three-time All-Star guard and a Westchester native who would have made them a legit playoff contender. But one of the team’s top executives shed light on why the Knicks eventually relented in bringing Mitchell home. William Wesley,...
Andy Reid Gives Injury Updates on Mahomes, Butker, Others After Win
The Kansas City Chiefs secured a massive Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals to begin their 2022 season on the right foot, but it came at a bit of a cost. Throughout the contest, multiple players suffered injuries and some even left the game without returning to it. Things...
The Montrezl Harrell Signing Exposes Deeper Concern for Sixers
While it has improved the Sixers’ roster for the regular season, the Montrezl Harrell signing exposes deeper concern. For a moment, it seemed like the Philadelphia 76ers‘ offseason may be over. The additions of De’Anthony Melton, PJ Tucker, and Danuel House provided notable upgrades to the supporting cast surrounding James Harden and Joel Embiid. It was an impressive off-season where the Sixers covered some notable holes as inconsistent bench production has plagued the team for several years.
New York Knicks Land DeMar DeRozan In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Some people say that when men make plans, God laughs. If that’s true, it probably applies doubly to an NBA general manager. With that in mind, all 30 of the league’s teams have a plan. Some extend a decade, while others are strictly related to the 2022-23 season. With that said, if the right opportunity presents itself, any team would be forced to consider pivoting.
Philadelphia 76ers Land Jae Crowder In Intriguing Trade Scenario
The road to an NBA championship is a long and winding one. All 30 of the league’s teams would eventually like to taste victory, and that’s exactly what makes it so challenging to do so. The field is stacked. Some would argue that the NBA is more talented...
Steve Kerr Reveals Thoughts on Andre Iguodala's Looming Decision
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr would like Iggy back
Watch: Draymond Green gets into it with Akron players at Michigan State football game
Nobody is immune from Draymond Green’s trash talk, not even [checks notes] college kids nearly a decade-and-a-half his junior. Video went viral Saturday of the Golden State Warriors star Green trading words with Akron players ahead of their showdown against Michigan State. Green, a Spartans alum, was inducted this weekend into the Michigan State Hall of Fame and stuck around for Saturday’s home game against Akron.
