Pets

19 "Brain-Breaking" Images That'll Leave You Stumped, Baffled, And Straight-Up Flabbergasted

By Hannah Dobrogosz
 4 days ago

1. This disembodied cat head:

He's just on top of the closet from confusing_perspective
BuzzFeed / u/YassarZ / Via reddit.com

2. This headless commuter:

Just a guy wearing a hoodie from confusing_perspective
BuzzFeed / u/zaferemre / Via reddit.com

3. This guy just relaxing in the water:

Thought this was a picture of a guy swimming in the ocean from confusing_perspective
BuzzFeed / u/LurkingAlpaca / Via reddit.com

4. This Muppet in search of love:

Found on Tinder. Muppet woman? from confusing_perspective
BuzzFeed / u/disirregardless1734 / Via reddit.com

5. This dog who is absolutely jacked:

buff dog from confusing_perspective
BuzzFeed / u/SIRoA / Via reddit.com

6. This magical cat:

My sister's hand passing through my cat's body. from confusing_perspective
BuzzFeed / u/Francis__99 / Via reddit.com

7. This confused railing:

A rail support on a tram from confusing_perspective
BuzzFeed / u/punchmagician / Via reddit.com

From another angle...

Sydney Metro Metropolis Stock / Via upload.wikimedia.org

8. These perfectly straight legs:

Great legs… from confusing_perspective
BuzzFeed / u/bucket_of_frogs / Via reddit.com

9. This footless fellow:

A man with no feet, yet has shoes from confusing_perspective
BuzzFeed / u/kukus888 / Via reddit.com

10. These matching motorcyclists:

Took me a minute... from confusing_perspective
BuzzFeed / u/genxdude / Via reddit.com

11. This dirty boat:

I thought this boat was filthy, then realised it was cake. from confusing_perspective
BuzzFeed / u/Sagelegend / Via reddit.com

12. This perplexing pup:

Am I looking at a mutated dog from Chernobyl or is it a dog looking sideways? from confusing_perspective
BuzzFeed / u/JohanStrausss

13. This phantom chair leg:

Shy chair leg from confusing_perspective
BuzzFeed / u/SCH1Z01D / Via reddit.com

14. This crooked house:

Those trees though.. from confusing_perspective
BuzzFeed / u/Secretlyunblock911 / Via reddit.com

From another angle...

u/Darthfloyd / Via imgur.com

15. This knotted napper:

Napping comfortably from confusing_perspective
BuzzFeed / u/MissingTheSun / Via reddit.com

16. This double dog:

From an Ask-A-Vet group. I thought it was about a birth defect. from confusing_perspective
BuzzFeed / u/Quiet-Overall / Via reddit.com

17. This broken chair:

The chair isn't broken from confusing_perspective
BuzzFeed / u/miraculum_one / Via reddit.com

18. This contorted cow:

Just a cow. Its name is Bertha. from confusing_perspective
BuzzFeed / u/Shpinc / Via reddit.com

19. And, this tangled up pup:

Dog on a beach from confusing_perspective
BuzzFeed / u/TheGingerHarris / Via reddit.com

Check out r/confusing_perspective for more wild images!

