19 "Brain-Breaking" Images That'll Leave You Stumped, Baffled, And Straight-Up Flabbergasted
1. This disembodied cat head:
He's just on top of the closet from confusing_perspective
2. This headless commuter:
Just a guy wearing a hoodie from confusing_perspective
3. This guy just relaxing in the water:
Thought this was a picture of a guy swimming in the ocean from confusing_perspective
4. This Muppet in search of love:
Found on Tinder. Muppet woman? from confusing_perspective
5. This dog who is absolutely jacked:
buff dog from confusing_perspective
6. This magical cat:
My sister's hand passing through my cat's body. from confusing_perspective
7. This confused railing:
A rail support on a tram from confusing_perspective
From another angle...
8. These perfectly straight legs:
Great legs… from confusing_perspective
9. This footless fellow:
A man with no feet, yet has shoes from confusing_perspective
10. These matching motorcyclists:
Took me a minute... from confusing_perspective
11. This dirty boat:
I thought this boat was filthy, then realised it was cake. from confusing_perspective
12. This perplexing pup:
Am I looking at a mutated dog from Chernobyl or is it a dog looking sideways? from confusing_perspective
13. This phantom chair leg:
Shy chair leg from confusing_perspective
14. This crooked house:
Those trees though.. from confusing_perspective
From another angle...
15. This knotted napper:
Napping comfortably from confusing_perspective
16. This double dog:
From an Ask-A-Vet group. I thought it was about a birth defect. from confusing_perspective
17. This broken chair:
The chair isn't broken from confusing_perspective
18. This contorted cow:
Just a cow. Its name is Bertha. from confusing_perspective
19. And, this tangled up pup:
Dog on a beach from confusing_perspective
Comments / 0