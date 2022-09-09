19 "She-Hulk" Details From Episode 4 That Are Small, Great, And Just Subtle Enough That You Could've Missed Them
1. First, the "cut-rate magician" we meet in Episode 4 is named "Donny Blaze," which I have to assume is a playful nod to Johnny Blaze, aka Ghost Rider, from the Marvel Comics.
2. You'll notice that Wong is trying to watch the iconic The Sopranos episode "Long Term Parking" (Season 5, Episode 12), which is considered one of the best episodes of the series. He's seen dancing to the intro music before Madisynn arrives, but of course, Madisynn spoils the massive plot moment from the episode for him.
3. Okay, I'm so sorry we are back on the Mephisto/ WandaVision nonsense from 2021 , but I swear it could be real this time (or a brilliant and hilarious nod to all of us freaking out about Mephisto). When Madisynn mentions how she went to another dimension where a talking goat wanted her blood, it could really be a reference to Mephisto, whose true form is a goat-like demon. More on this later in the post, but oh man.
4. Jen's first fourth wall break in this episode mentions how everyone loves Wong and how it's giving the show "Twitter armor for the week." This is a brilliant callout of the real-life trolls on Twitter, who have consistently criticized She-Hulk: Attorney at Law since it was announced. In Episode 3 , the series called out these negative comments as well.
5. When Jen is scrolling through her to-do list, if you pause quick enough, you can read some of the things she has on there. My personal favorites are: "Meet Nikki in the bathroom @ 11:47," "Buy and read 'How to Make Friends And Influence People'," "Gym (lol)," "Call mom re: dad birthday ideas (Pie of the Month Club?)," "Order more chopsticks," "Stop wasting chopsticks," "Find 'direct' contact info for Wong," and more.
6. In fact, one of the to-do list items reads, "Compile depositions for Lee v Byrne," which is a reference to Stan Lee and John Byrne, with John being the artist and writer behind The Sensational She-Hulk comic book series from 1989 to 1994.
7. Also, another to-do list item reads, "File discovery request for Kraft v Soule." David Anthony Kraft and Charles Soule both wrote She-Hulk comics as well. David wrote the Savage She-Hulk comic book series from 1980 to 1982, while Charles wrote She-Hulk Vol. 3 from 2014 to 2015.
8. Alongside her other dating preferences, you can see that Jen has her preferred height for a partner set between 5 feet, 6 inches and almost 8 feet tall, since when she's She-Hulk, she is also super tall.
9. While talking to Jen about his case against Donny Blaze, Wong mentions "The Book of Vishanti," which is the book that Doctor Strange and America Chavez are chasing down and that Wanda ultimately destroys in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness .
10. Just like in Episode 2 , you can see that Jen's phone wallpaper is a photo of Steve Rogers/Captain America's ass.
11. The bar that Jen goes to for her really bad first date is named Finley's, which is likely a nod to Christopher Finley, who was the visual effects production manager on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law .
12. Okay, to continue on the Mephisto Easter egg trend — I know, I'm sorry we are back here — while Madisynn is testifying against Donny Blaze, she mentions that she made a pact with a demon named Jake. Again, Mephisto is basically Marvel's version of the devil.
13. While on one of her blind dates, She-Hulk makes a joke about how people use "incredible" around her a lot, which is a hilarious nod to The Incredible Hulk . Not only was that the name of the 2008 film, but it's also the title of the Hulk-centered Marvel comic books and the nickname for Hulk.
14. Before Wong goes to help Donny Blaze, you'll notice he's watching a heartbreaking episode of This Is Us . Wong's watching "The Car" (Season 2, Episode 15), which aired right after the notable Super Bowl episode that featured Jack's death.
15. Now, I don't know if this is actually where Wong sent the demons that Donny Blaze summoned, but the portal he opens looks a lot like where he traveled to Wundagore with the Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness .
16. When Jen returns to her date, you can see that he's reading Bad Feminist by Roxane Gay.
17. In the credits, you can see Madisynn signing her life away to Jake, the goat demon, which is just another possible Mephisto nod. I swear, this is the last one (for now).
18. During the post-credits scene, Wong and Madisynn are watching another This Is Us episode. This time it's "Light and Shadows" (Season 4, Episode 10).
19. And finally, when Madisynn is asking Wong which alcoholic drinks he's tried, Wong mentions that he had vodka and yak milk and he has some left from "the wedding." Now, I'm not sure which wedding he's referencing, but the last big MCU wedding that involved Wong was Christine's wedding in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness .
