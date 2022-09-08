ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grundy County, TN

Grundy County, TN
Grundy County, TN
Grundy County Herald

Student found with weapon at North Elementary

Grundy County Director of Schools Dr. Clint Durley sent a message to parents this morning regarding an incident at North Elementary School. The letter stated, "This morning, two students reported to school administration that there was a firearm on campus. School administrators located and found the student, and law enforcement responded immediately. After a thorough search, an 'airsoft pistol' was found in the backpack of one student. All students are safe and accounted for. Our administrative team has worked with Sheriff Gunter and his team to get this issue resolved."
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

On Target News

wvlt.tv

