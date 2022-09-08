Read full article on original website
Audio of SRO berating Smyrna High student under investigation
The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is investigating an audio clip wherein a Student Resource Officer is heard verbally harassing a Smyrna High School student and using inappropriate language.
WTVC
Building a 'local' force: New Grundy County Sheriff talks about major staffing shortage
GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. — Violence in Tennessee makes national headlines this week and that has safety and security at the top of many minds. It's a concern for the new Grundy County Sheriff, who faces a significant challenge with only 3 deputies to cover the county. Sheriff Heath Gunter...
WTVCFOX
Grundy County student bringing weapon to class sparks conversation about lack of SROs
GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The newly appointed Grundy County Sheriff Heath Gunter says 21 people quit by the time he was in office, contributing to the lack of SROs in schools. Only 3 deputies under the old administration stayed and 2 of them were SROs. Sheriff Gunter says...
Columbia Man Charged with Arson in Franklin County
A 24-year-old Justis Dakota Archey from Columbia has been charged with aggravated arson, aggravated burglary and vandalism in Franklin County. He is accused of burning a home at 118 AEDC Lakeview Road. Apparently, the man was involved in a domestic dispute and then forced his way into the home and...
Grundy County Herald
Student found with weapon at North Elementary
Grundy County Director of Schools Dr. Clint Durley sent a message to parents this morning regarding an incident at North Elementary School. The letter stated, "This morning, two students reported to school administration that there was a firearm on campus. School administrators located and found the student, and law enforcement responded immediately. After a thorough search, an 'airsoft pistol' was found in the backpack of one student. All students are safe and accounted for. Our administrative team has worked with Sheriff Gunter and his team to get this issue resolved."
wgnsradio.com
Former RCS Teacher Taylor Cruze Indicted by Grand Jury
(SMYRNA, TN) Taylor Cruze, a former fifth-grade teacher at John Coleman Elementary School is free on $100,000 bond and her plea hearing is set for September 28, 2022. She was indicted last week by the Rutherford County Grand Jury for 19 sex crimes. This was after posting videos on Tik Tok.
Funeral for Hart Co middle school student today in Tennessee
The funeral for 14 year-old David Lake Fuller takes place today in Palmer Tennessee: the 8th grade student at Hart County Middle School died in a dirt bike accident that happened during the Labor Day weekend in Hart County. From WSB TV…. Classmates and the community are mourning the loss...
thunder1320.com
Coffee County Sheriff’s Department searching for stolen truck
Coffee County Sheriff’s Department officials are asking for help locating a stolen ford pickup. According to Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, a 2011 Ford F250 was taken in the past two weeks. It is two-toned in color, king cab pickup. See photo above. Anyone with information please notify investigator...
Coffee County Volleyball competes in Knoxville
The Coffee County high school volleyball team played in 5 matches in Knoxville on Saturday. The Lady Raiders defeated Jackson County 25-21 and 25-18. They dropped their match to Montour in 3 sets, 25-20, 12-25 and 6-15. Coffee County defeated Lebanon 25-22 and 25-12 and lost to Red Boiling Springs 25-17 and 25-12. Against South Greene the Lady Raiders fell 13-25, 25-17 and 8-15 to finish 2-3 for the day and are now 8-8 on the season.
WDEF
Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting in Lakeview
ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting last night in the Lakeview community. Officials say it happened sometime between 8:30 and 10 PM on Nawaka Avenue near Lake Winnie. A man in his twenties suffered a gunshot wound to his lower body.
Georgia Cyclist Arrested After Riding Into, Pepper-Spraying, and Stun-Gunning Construction Worker in Chickamauga Battlefield
This 69-year-old cyclist certainly handed Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park rangers one of the strangest arrests they’ve ever made. The incident is just now coming to light, but the National Park Service (NPS) reports that on July 12, 2022, NPS law enforcement rangers responded to a report of a bizarre physical altercation in the park. According to their report, local cyclist Charles Givens, 69, of Ringgold, GA, biked head-first into a completely unnecessary conflict.
Food Pantry for families with students in either Manchester City or Coffee Co. Schools
Coffee County and Manchester City school systems in partnership with First Baptist Church will host a Mobile Food Pantry for Friday, September 16, 2022. This program is for families who have a student enrolled in Coffee County Schools or Manchester City Schools. The event will be held at the church in Manchester, 1006 Hillsboro Blvd. beginning at 9am.
WDEF
Two Dalton men under arrest for DUI in separate incidents around Interstate 75
DALTON (WDEF) – Two Dalton men are under arrest for DUI in separate incidents on Interstate 75 in Catoosa County. Police responded to a crash at Tyler Street at North Hamilton in Dalton, and learned Emmanuel Jacobo fled the scene. While officers were tending to the victim, one of...
wvlt.tv
Kidnapping scam calls reported in East Tennessee, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Claimed kidnapping scam calls have been reported in East Tennessee, according to the Crossville Police Department. The scam caller claims to have kidnapped someone and often asks for money, according to Crime Stoppers. Even if told not to, officials said to always contact law enforcement if called by the scammer.
WDEF
CPD deals with a cluster of four shootings in six days within 3.5 miles of each other
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Four shootings over the past six days in one particular area is what the Chattanooga Police Department is dealing with. All of the sites where the shootings occurred are within three-and-a-half miles of each other. Last Saturday, there were two: one was in the 100 block...
Child Suffers Loss of Hand in Mower Accident
A 5-year-old Wartrace boy lost a hand Wednesday night after falling off a lawn mower at his home. The Shelbyville Times-Gazette reports the child had fallen off a zero-turn mower. The mother told police stated she turned the blades off immediately, but it was too late. The Wartrace Police Chief...
Swim Meet Schedule set for Coffee County/Westwood
One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters and play-by-play sportscasters. Current General Manager Rooster 101.5 FM, 93.9 The Duck and Whiskey Country 105.1 and 95.9. He is currently the play-by-play voice of the Coffee County Red Raiders on The Rooster 101.5 and can be heard M-F broadcasting our local news. Lucky has done play-by-play for nearly 3,650 sports events on Radio & TV. He also served 4 years as the Public Information Officer for the Coffee Co. Sheriff's Dept. and taught Radio/TV for 6 years at Grundy County High School.
Missing Person: Katherine Hesson Last Seen in Rutherford County
Missing Person BOLO: Katherine Lynne Hesson was reported missing on September 8. Hesson was last seen in Rutherford County on Wednesday, Sept. 7. She is believed to be in a 10′ 2013 GMC UHaul box truck with Arizona tag AE67911. She may be possibly traveling to the Clearwater, Florida area, according to family members.
WDEF
Three suspects charged in Bradley County drive by shooting
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County investigators have charged three people with a drive by shooting back in June. They say that the shots were fired into a home in Rolling Brook around 1 AM when five people, including children, were inside. None of them were hit. Sheriff’s officers...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Keep an Eye on Your Mailbox; the City may be Sending You a Citation
I was dumbfounded by the actions of our city last week when a neighbor called and told me he got a letter from the city saying he didn’t have street address numbers on his house or mailbox. He was in trouble. He received a citation. My neighbor said exactly...
