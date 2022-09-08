Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Katie Hobbs tells commission she will not face Kari Lake on debate stage
PHOENIX — Arizona Democratic candidate for governor Katie Hobbs announced Sunday she will not face her opponent Kari Lake on the debate stage. In a statement to the Citizens Clean Elections Commission (CCEC), Hobbs said though she rejects its invitation, she remains willing to participate in a format where a host would interview candidates separately for 30 minutes.
Democrat Katie Hobbs says no to Arizona governor debate
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Katie Hobbs’ campaign announced Sunday that she would not debate Republican Kari Lake as the two battle for the Arizona governor’s office, calling off any negotiations with Lake and the state commission overseeing debates. The decision came after more than a week of efforts by Hobbs, currently secretary of state, to change the debate into separate half-hour interviews with the moderator. The Citizens Clean Elections Commission, which has held debates for two decades featuring candidates for statewide and legislative offices, flatly rejected that proposal on Thursday. Instead, the commission urged its staff to work with Hobbs to come up with minor changes to the debate and gave her a week to come to an agreement. Hobbs’ campaign manager’s statements to the commissioners made it seem unlikely that a deal could be reached. Nicole DeMont instead repeated the campaign’s concerns that debating Lake would “just create another spectacle, like we saw in the GOP primary debate. But on top of that, I would just add, you can’t debate a conspiracy theorist and at the last debate, she brought the conversation back to the 2020 election no less than a dozen times.”
kawc.org
Arizona Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs wanted to scrap a debate. Elections officials said no.
PHOENIX -- Members of the Citizens Clean Elections Commission rejected a demand by Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs to scrap the traditional gubernatorial debate. The panel voted 3-1 Thursday to spurn a request by the Democratic nominee to replace the 60-minute moderated head-to-head debate instead with a "town hall.'' That would give each candidate 30 minutes alone, subject only to questions by Ted Simons, host of the Horizon show on the Phoenix PBS affiliate.
blackchronicle.com
Arizona’s Kari Lake denounces “derogatory” language from Oklahoma candidate she endorsed
Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake denounced bigoted comments reportedly made by an Oklahoma legislative candidate she endorsed. Yes, and: Lake said Saturday she would rescind the endorsement if the comments were true. Driving the news: Jarrin Jackson, the GOP nominee for Oklahoma’s Senate District 2 who announced Lake’s...
Poll finds Kelly locked in tight race with Masters in Arizona
A new poll finds Arizona’s Senate race between Sen. Mark Kelly (D) and Republican opponent Blake Masters is getting razor-tight. The Emerson College poll released Friday shows Kelly leading Masters 47 percent to 45 percent, a finding within the survey’s margin of error, while 4 percent of respondents said they plan to vote for someone else and 5 percent are undecided.
KTAR.com
US renames sites in Arizona, other states with Native American slur
PHOENIX – Nearly 70 geographical features in Arizona were renamed Thursday by federal officials to replace a word considered derogatory toward Native American women. The Interior Department completed a yearlong process of changing out the names of nearly 650 mountain peaks, lakes, streams, springs and other components of the federal landscape that contained the word “squaw.”
AZFamily
Counties with the most seniors in Arizona
PHOENIX (Stacker) - Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents.
azbigmedia.com
How does owning a car in Arizona differ from other states in the U.S.?
Owning a car poses a range of financial implications, which can vary wildly from state to state. Purchase price, fuel costs, maintenance, and registration fees are all different depending on where you are, so if you’re planning a move, or even a visit, it’s worth making yourself aware of these differences.
Washington Examiner
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake wants to abolish state income tax if elected
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake said Thursday she wanted to abolish the state’s income tax but failed to provide details on how she’d do it. “I want to eventually get rid of the income tax if we can do that,” Lake told KTAR News's The Mike Broomhead Show. “I haven’t made that promise because I don’t want to make a promise that I can’t keep.”
azbigmedia.com
Angry at other states, Arizona towns, tribes rethink water cuts
WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it...
prescottenews.com
Arizona governor’s and U.S. Senate races highly competitive, poll shows – The Center Square
If a new poll is any indicator, Arizona will have at least a couple of highly-competitive statewide races on the ballot this November. The poll released by Emerson College this week found that the incumbent in the U.S. Senate race has a slight lead, and no one has a lead in the race to be the state’s next governor.
arizonasuntimes.com
Maricopa County Recorder Tells Arizonans to Prepare for a ‘Blue Night’ in November Election
Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer shared Monday that voters should be ready for Democrats to initially lead on the night of November 8, as early votes are counted first. “The results released at 8:00 PM on Election Night will be comprised of early ballots we receive by the weekend before Election Day,” Richer tweeted. “First moral of the story: In Arizona, Initial results will likely be much bluer than eventual final results. Second moral: if you want your ballot to be part of results released AT 8:00 PM on Election Night, return it before the weekend before Election Day.”
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Elections: Arizona Governor's election neck and neck, Kelly ahead of Masters in Senate race
PHOENIX - With just two months remaining until the November elections, FOX 10 has partnered up with polling firm InsiderAdvantage to see what direction Arizona voters are headed. Governor's Race. For the Governor's election the race is essentially a dead heat between Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs and Republican candidate Kari...
thunderbirdchallenge.com
Pride Month Target Threats
In June, a video surfaced on Twitter of Ethan Schmidt threatening to “hunt” down LGBT supporters in Arizona. “we’re going to be going on a hunting expedition pretty soon, you know, hunting the LGBT supporters across Arizona and Phoenix,” he adds in the video. As anti-LGBT activist, Schmidt is well known for harassing businesses, such as PetSmart, by demanding that they take down their pride flag. He also told supporters of the LGBT community in the video to “keep an eye out… because if you support the LGBT agenda, you are not safe.” 9Schmidt also said he was going to be “exposing” Target, and that his friend, Kyle, would be helping him make “massive” scenes. An anonymous senior stated, “After these threats came out I was honestly afraid. I live in a not so LGBTQ friendly neighborhood, so it definitely seemed like a hate crime could happen. For the entirety of the summer I did not go to Target which sucked because I love their Pride Month collection.”
kjzz.org
Poll of AZ Latinos shows warnings signs for Democrats and Republicans
New polling of Latino voters in Arizona has red flags for Democrat and Republican candidates as their campaigns enter crunch time before the November election. Local results from a multi-state survey done as part of a partnership between UnidosUS and Mi Familia Vota have been released. A bad sign for...
'You don’t ever get to speak to me again': New Arizona law protects crime victims from abusers
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — After waiting nearly two years, an Arizona mother is about to see a state law that bears her name go into effect. Dubbed “Kayleigh’s Law," the statute will allow victims of dangerous crimes, including sex crimes, to petition courts for what amounts to a lifetime restraining order against their assailant.
Eastern Progress
Arizona congressman urges California to cut its Colorado River system water use
(The Center Square) – A U.S. Congressman has a request for California Gov. Gavin Newsom: reduce the state's use of water from the Colorado River. U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton, a Phoenix Democrat, penned a letter to Newsom telling him that because the Colorado River system faces becoming a deadpool, it needs every basin state to take action to prevent an economic catastrophe.
'It's a privilege': Longtime Valley pastor to have street in front of church renamed to honor his commitment to community
PHOENIX — Pastor Warren Stewart may retire. He may give up preaching on Sundays at the First Institutional Baptist Church. He may even give up his seat in the front pew and the post he's held for 45 years. But not yet. "It's a privilege," he said, sitting in...
AZFamily
New York woman gets prison term for altercation aboard plane
PHOENIX (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a New York woman has been sentenced to four months in prison for interfering with crew members aboard a flight from Dallas to Los Angeles in February 2021 that had to be diverted to Phoenix. They say Kelly Pichardo and another first-class passenger engaged...
ABC 15 News
New poll shows shift in key issues for Latino voters in Arizona
Inflation is among the top issues Latino voters in Arizona want elected officials to address. That’s according to a recent national poll conducted by Mi Familia Vota and UnidosUS. Latino voters in the Valley overwhelmingly telling us they couldn’t agree more with the results, even though some numbers were...
