Deadline

‘House Of The Dragon’ Star Emma D’Arcy, ‘Industry’ Actor Harry Lawtey & ‘Willow’ Star Ellie Bamber Join Movie ‘Anna’ About Murdered Russian Journalist & Putin Scourge Anna Politkovskaya

EXCLUSIVE: House Of The Dragon star Emma D’Arcy, Industry actor Harry Lawtey and Willow star Ellie Bamber have joined Maxine Peake (The Village), Oscar nominee Ciaran Hinds (Belfast) and Jason Isaacs (The Death Of Stalin) in feature thriller Anna (formerly known as Mother Russia). As we revealed earlier this year, the film will tell the story of world-renowned journalist and human rights activist Anna Politkovskaya (Peake), who went from being a local print journalist to braving the Chechen killing fields and exposing Russian state corruption under Vladimir Putin. She refused to give up reporting on the war in Chechnya despite numerous acts of intimidation...
talentrecap.com

Is Daniel Durant the First Deaf ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Celeb?

Dancing With The Stars recently revealed their celebrity cast for season 31. One of the names included is a deaf actor Daniel Durant. His inclusion in the series has prompted the question, has a deaf celebrity ever competed on the series before?. DWTS will then become the first live show...
talentrecap.com

‘The Voice’ Shares Season 22 Sneak Peek in New Trailer

The Voice Season 22 is coming up fast, and the show just released a new teaser trailer to get us excited about the competition. The new video makes sure to highlight all four coaches and give us a sneak peek at some of the talent. ‘The Voice’ Shares Season 22...
talentrecap.com

‘AGT’ Judges Make 6 Year Old’s Make-A-Wish Dream Come True

America’s Got Talent judges along with host Terry Crews made a six-year-old cancer survivor’s dream come true. Diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia from a young age, Rosalyn Miller finally got to live out her dream of auditioning for AGT. Through Make-A-Wish Philadelphia and the Susquehanna Valley chapter, Rosalyn...
