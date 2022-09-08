LIFESTANCE HEALTH GROUP, INC. (LFST) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (LFST)

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Madison Covrd Call & Eqt MCN. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 18 cents per share. On Thursday, Madison Covrd Call & Eqt will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 18 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.

STOCKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO