LIFESTANCE HEALTH GROUP, INC. (LFST) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (LFST)

RBB Investor Alert
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In RBB To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against RBB Bancorp RBB ("RBB" or the "Company").
Madison Covrd Call & Eqt: Dividend Insights
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Madison Covrd Call & Eqt MCN. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 18 cents per share. On Thursday, Madison Covrd Call & Eqt will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 18 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Woman Gets $5.2M Settlement In Lawsuit Over Contracting STD In Partner's Vehicle; Elon Musk Calls This 'Crazy'
This article was originally published on June 11, 2022. In a bizarre case, a Missouri woman sued private auto insurance company GEICO for compensation for the HPV infection she contracted from her partner's car. The car was insured with GEICO. The Jackson County Circuit Court ordered a $5.2 million settlement amount by the insurance company to the woman, reports say. This was later upheld by the Missouri Court of Appeals.
Presidio Property Trust: Dividend Insights
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Presidio Property Trust SQFT. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 2 cents per share. On Thursday, Presidio Property Trust will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 2 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Gun Sales At US Stores Could Soon Be Tracked As Visa, Mastercard And American Express Plan To Adopt New ID Code
Payment processors have agreed to adopt a merchant code approved by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) for identifying arms purchases, Reuters reported. The ISO on Friday approved the creation of a merchant code for gun retailers, bowing to pressure from activists who see this as a measure to track suspicious weapons purchases, a separate Reuters report said, citing a spokesperson of the Geneva-based non-profit organization.
Livent, Amgen And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Monday
U.S. stocks traded higher, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 250 points on Monday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. DICE fell 19.6% to $18.20. Stifel, last week, initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $37 price target.
How Wirex Expanded And What The Future Holds For Crypto As 'An Everyday Utility'
Benzinga is hosting a two-day event at New York City’s Pier Sixty, December 7-8, 2022. The likes of Kevin O’Leary and Anthony Scaramucci — as well as leaders at DriveWealth, Prime Trust, Synctera, and beyond — will talk about controversial topics, perspectives on opportunities, and threats in fintech, as well as share insight into how they’re monetizing on disruptive trends.
Superette Announces Court-Approved Sale And Investment Solicitation Process
Superette Inc., together with its subsidiaries, Superette Ontario Inc., 2659198 Ontario Inc., 2662133 Ontario Inc., 2662134 Ontario Inc., and 2662135 Ontario Inc., revealed that on September 9, 2022, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) issued an amended and restated initial order under Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act and an order approving:
