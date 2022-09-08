ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon & Constantin Team For YA Fantasy Movie 'Silver' With Jana McKinnon, Riva Krymalowski, Rhys Mannion & Chaneil Kular Among Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon and German production and distribution force Constantin Film are teaming up on YA fantasy feature Silver (working title), based on the popular novel series of the same name by Kerstin Gier. Silver will chart the story of 17-year-old Liv who moves to London with her mother Ann and little sister Mia. When Liv meets the mysterious Henry, everything changes. He belongs to a secret circle that possesses the ability of ‘lucid dreaming’. But little do they know that the fulfillment of their dreams comes with a high price. The cast, largely made up of emerging and breakout actors and actresses, includes Jana McKinnon (We...
