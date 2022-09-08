Read full article on original website
wfncnews.com
Edwin Cole Andre – Obituary
Edwin ‘Eddie’ Andre Cole, 73, of Raleigh, NC passed to his heavenly home on September 9, 2022. Eddie was born to Wilmer Edwin Cole and Dorothy Elizabeth Reaves Cole on January 25, 1949. Those who knew Eddie knew he never met a stranger. He started his career selling...
wfncnews.com
Cynthia Dillard Louise – Obituary
Cynthia Louis Dillard, age 67, of Youngsville passed away on September 8, 2022, with her family by her side. Cindy was born October 12, 1954, in Raleigh, North Carolina to Ashley Davis Dillard and Elsie Mae Crabtree. Cindy worked in Child Nutrition for several school systems and retired at Zebulon Middle School in June 2022. She loved her family. She enjoyed spending time at the beach. Cindy enjoyed her gardening, painting, and taking care of her four-legged friends.
wfncnews.com
Mary French Elizabeth – Obituary
Mary Elizabeth French, 81, of Raleigh passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022. She was born Maria del Carmen Rey in Melilla Spain daughter of the late Francisca Fernandez de Rey and Antonio Rey. Ms. French was a retired Head Teller in the Banking Business and her passion and focus...
wfncnews.com
Margaret Hathaway – Obituary
Margaret Hathaway, 84, of Louisburg, died Wednesday, September 7,2022. She was born in Edgecombe County, the daughter of Sydney Melvin and Annie Mae (Rowe) Carter. She was preceded in death by her husband George W. Hathaway who died in 2009 and her son Richard Lee Hathaway and brother, Paul Carter.
wfncnews.com
Mrs. Shirley Williams Glenn Crouse – Obituary
Shirley Glenn Crouse Williams, 86, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Born May 24, 1936 in Burlington, NC, she is predeceased by her parents Glenn and Mignell (May) Crouse, her husband and love of her life of 35 years, John Junior Williams, sister, Sarah May Sharpe, brothers, Joseph Crouse and Robert Crouse, and granddaughter, Erin Apple.
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Tree Issue – Sat, 10 Sep 2022 14:31:33 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sat, 10 Sep 2022 14:31:33 -0400: Tree Issue at Address: 502 Elm Ave Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. The maple tree in front of my townhouse is growing into the building. The limbs need trimmed. Thank you!. For more information or to add or update...
wfncnews.com
DOT, Wake Prep Leaders to Meet After Third Day of Delays at Dropoff Time
Wake Forest, N.C. — After a third day of delays on Capital Boulevard in Youngsville, leaders from the newly opened Wake Preparatory Academy are planning to meet with representatives of the …. . WRAL.com and Wake Forest News are in partnership to share news and information relevant to the...
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: High Grass/Weeds on Private Property – Mon, 12 Sep 2022 11:48:23 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Mon, 12 Sep 2022 11:48:23 -0400: High Grass/Weeds on Private Property at Address: 701 Elizabeth Ave Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. Back yard does not get which leads to an investation of rodents, etc. With the closeness of neighbors to this resident, it can become a health risk for neighbors. This is an on going issue at this site. Not sure why this resident doesn’t follow the town rules, in all aspects, and should have consequences for not doing so.
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Dead Animal Pickup – Sat, 10 Sep 2022 07:42:54 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sat, 10 Sep 2022 07:42:54 -0400: Dead Animal Pickup at Address: 4208-4298 Fawn Lily Dr Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Small dear in the roadway. Moved to the side of the road. For more information or to add or update information, click here.
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Traffic Control Issues – Thu, 08 Sep 2022 20:01:55 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Thu, 08 Sep 2022 20:01:55 -0400: Traffic Control Issues at Address: Cottesbrook Dr & Main Divide Dr Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. People are speeding 40+ mph through the neighborhood when using the new connecting road between Bowling Green and Austin Creek. Visibility is poor and an accident is waiting to happen. Also, children play in the area. Need a stop sign to slow/stop traffic.
