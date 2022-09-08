ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklinton, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfncnews.com

Edwin Cole Andre – Obituary

Edwin ‘Eddie’ Andre Cole, 73, of Raleigh, NC passed to his heavenly home on September 9, 2022. Eddie was born to Wilmer Edwin Cole and Dorothy Elizabeth Reaves Cole on January 25, 1949. Those who knew Eddie knew he never met a stranger. He started his career selling...
RALEIGH, NC
wfncnews.com

Cynthia Dillard Louise – Obituary

Cynthia Louis Dillard, age 67, of Youngsville passed away on September 8, 2022, with her family by her side. Cindy was born October 12, 1954, in Raleigh, North Carolina to Ashley Davis Dillard and Elsie Mae Crabtree. Cindy worked in Child Nutrition for several school systems and retired at Zebulon Middle School in June 2022. She loved her family. She enjoyed spending time at the beach. Cindy enjoyed her gardening, painting, and taking care of her four-legged friends.
YOUNGSVILLE, NC
wfncnews.com

Mary French Elizabeth – Obituary

Mary Elizabeth French, 81, of Raleigh passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022. She was born Maria del Carmen Rey in Melilla Spain daughter of the late Francisca Fernandez de Rey and Antonio Rey. Ms. French was a retired Head Teller in the Banking Business and her passion and focus...
RALEIGH, NC
wfncnews.com

Margaret Hathaway – Obituary

Margaret Hathaway, 84, of Louisburg, died Wednesday, September 7,2022. She was born in Edgecombe County, the daughter of Sydney Melvin and Annie Mae (Rowe) Carter. She was preceded in death by her husband George W. Hathaway who died in 2009 and her son Richard Lee Hathaway and brother, Paul Carter.
LOUISBURG, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roxboro, NC
City
Wake Forest, NC
Wake Forest, NC
Obituaries
City
Franklinton, NC
wfncnews.com

Mrs. Shirley Williams Glenn Crouse – Obituary

Shirley Glenn Crouse Williams, 86, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Born May 24, 1936 in Burlington, NC, she is predeceased by her parents Glenn and Mignell (May) Crouse, her husband and love of her life of 35 years, John Junior Williams, sister, Sarah May Sharpe, brothers, Joseph Crouse and Robert Crouse, and granddaughter, Erin Apple.
BURLINGTON, NC
wfncnews.com

Citizen Issue Reported: High Grass/Weeds on Private Property – Mon, 12 Sep 2022 11:48:23 -0400

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Mon, 12 Sep 2022 11:48:23 -0400: High Grass/Weeds on Private Property at Address: 701 Elizabeth Ave Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. Back yard does not get which leads to an investation of rodents, etc. With the closeness of neighbors to this resident, it can become a health risk for neighbors. This is an on going issue at this site. Not sure why this resident doesn’t follow the town rules, in all aspects, and should have consequences for not doing so.
WAKE FOREST, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation
wfncnews.com

Citizen Issue Reported: Traffic Control Issues – Thu, 08 Sep 2022 20:01:55 -0400

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Thu, 08 Sep 2022 20:01:55 -0400: Traffic Control Issues at Address: Cottesbrook Dr & Main Divide Dr Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. People are speeding 40+ mph through the neighborhood when using the new connecting road between Bowling Green and Austin Creek. Visibility is poor and an accident is waiting to happen. Also, children play in the area. Need a stop sign to slow/stop traffic.
WAKE FOREST, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy