Lafayette, LA

theadvocate.com

Fire destroys house on South Magnolia Street

A fire on South Magnolia Street left the inside of a house destroyed, according to Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit. Firefighters responded to a house fire at 3:11 a.m. in the 100 block of South Magnolia Street, according to the fire chief. When firefighters arrived, flames were venting through the...
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating after body found on I-12 West

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department, EBR Coroner and EMS responded to I-12 West near Essen Ln. at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Monday, September 12. The attached video shows what the scene looked like around 2 a.m. as first responders investigated reports of a body...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Officials respond to reported shooting at Airline Hwy. apartments

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials in Baton Rouge responded to a reported shooting near Greenwell Springs Road and Airline Highway Sunday (September 11) evening. The incident was reported shortly after 4 p.m. at Fleur Apartments, which are located within the 7600 block of Airline Highway. Officials say no...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette renters are getting some of the best values among U.S. metros, report shows

Renters in the Lafayette area are getting one of the best rates among cities in the United States for price per square foot, one research firm reported. Lafayette is ranked sixth for its rate of 1,297 square feet renters can get for a monthly budget of $1,500, averaging out to $1.16 per square foot, according to a report from Rentcafe.com, a national apartment listing service.
LAFAYETTE, LA
kadn.com

Opelousas resident tired of blighted properties

Opelousas, La (KADN)- Abandoned Properties are on the rise in several areas and residents want to see something done so their neighborhood can be a cleaner place to live. One Opelousas resident is using her voice in hopes of seeing a change in her community. "To see our neighborhood go...
OPELOUSAS, LA
theadvocate.com

Man, 58, struck and killed in hit-and-run on Ambassador Caffery

A Lafayette man was found dead on Ambassador Caffery Parkway after a hit-and-run early Saturday. The Lafayette Police Department responded to the 3100 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway around 2:53 a.m. and found the victim, 58-year-old Rodney James Dural of Lafayette, lying dead in the road. Dural was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Public's help needed after man shot on Cooper Drive in Lafayette Friday night

The Lafayette Police Department is seeking the public’s help after a man was shot on Cooper Drive Friday night. Lafayette police officers responded to the 200 block of Cooper Drive around 11:15 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Investigators determined a man drove himself to a local hospital after suffering gunshot wounds. He’s currently in critical condition, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
wbrz.com

'Banger Bam from apartment C99' arrested for armed robbery at complex near Nicholson Drive

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man after an investigation into an armed robbery that happened in August at an apartment complex minutes from LSU campus. On Aug. 29, police say a woman was walking around Canterbury Square Apartments on Aster Street toward Nicholson Drive when a man walked up to her and pointed a semi-automatic handgun at her, demanding she "give him her wallet." The woman did, and the man also took her phone before he fled.
BATON ROUGE, LA

