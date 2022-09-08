Read full article on original website
Vermilion River Bridge to Close Sunday + Johnston Street Lane Closures Coming Up
Construction work continues as one-time projects, daily projects, and complete projects are happening across Lafayette.
theadvocate.com
Scotlandville High going to temporary virtual learning Monday, after flooding issues on campus
Scotlandville High School will go to virtual learning on Monday, after plumbing problems caused flooding in one of the school's buildings. The school expects to return to regular, in-person classes on Tuesday, the school said in a statement Sunday. The flooding happened in the school's E building and families will...
theadvocate.com
Fire destroys house on South Magnolia Street
A fire on South Magnolia Street left the inside of a house destroyed, according to Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit. Firefighters responded to a house fire at 3:11 a.m. in the 100 block of South Magnolia Street, according to the fire chief. When firefighters arrived, flames were venting through the...
Lafayette Police responded to a major crash Monday
Sgt. Robin Green told KATC, the crash took place at the intersection of Eraste Landry Road and Ambassador Caffery Parkway around 7:56 a.m.
brproud.com
BRPD investigating after body found on I-12 West
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department, EBR Coroner and EMS responded to I-12 West near Essen Ln. at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Monday, September 12. The attached video shows what the scene looked like around 2 a.m. as first responders investigated reports of a body...
brproud.com
Officials respond to reported shooting at Airline Hwy. apartments
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials in Baton Rouge responded to a reported shooting near Greenwell Springs Road and Airline Highway Sunday (September 11) evening. The incident was reported shortly after 4 p.m. at Fleur Apartments, which are located within the 7600 block of Airline Highway. Officials say no...
Lafayette Police Working Another Shooting in the Hub City
Police are asking for information about the city's latest shooting.
Unidentified Flying Object Meet-Up, Forum Planned in Lafayette for September 22
If you are a UFO enthusiast, you will find yourself in like company at this gathering of those who believe.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette renters are getting some of the best values among U.S. metros, report shows
Renters in the Lafayette area are getting one of the best rates among cities in the United States for price per square foot, one research firm reported. Lafayette is ranked sixth for its rate of 1,297 square feet renters can get for a monthly budget of $1,500, averaging out to $1.16 per square foot, according to a report from Rentcafe.com, a national apartment listing service.
theadvocate.com
Inside the plan to house teens at Angola: Key new details emerge in federal court hearings
When they unveiled a plan to move some young offenders from the Bridge City Center for Youth to a high-security unit at the State Penitentiary at Angola, Louisiana leaders spoke mostly about how it would stem chaos at that single youth jail. Dozens of documents and hours of testimony in...
Seventh Fat Pat’s location to open in Breaux Bridge
Known for their hamburgers, family-friendly experience, and TVs mounted everywhere, Fat Pat's Bar and Grill is now expanding across Acadiana.
kadn.com
Opelousas resident tired of blighted properties
Opelousas, La (KADN)- Abandoned Properties are on the rise in several areas and residents want to see something done so their neighborhood can be a cleaner place to live. One Opelousas resident is using her voice in hopes of seeing a change in her community. "To see our neighborhood go...
theadvocate.com
Man, 58, struck and killed in hit-and-run on Ambassador Caffery
A Lafayette man was found dead on Ambassador Caffery Parkway after a hit-and-run early Saturday. The Lafayette Police Department responded to the 3100 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway around 2:53 a.m. and found the victim, 58-year-old Rodney James Dural of Lafayette, lying dead in the road. Dural was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
theadvocate.com
Scramble to keep digging after court stoppage jeopardizes $22M for Lafayette detention project
On April 6, a court order halted construction on the largest detention pond project Lafayette Consolidated Government has ever built. That same day, the contractor working on it struck a deal to buy land across the river to keep digging. While the legal decision scrubbed LCG’s timeline on the $81...
wbrz.com
Port Allen man, 36, shot to death in Windsor Place neighborhood Thursday evening
BATON ROUGE - A man was shot and killed in Windsor Place neighborhood Thursday evening. Baton Rouge police said the shooting happened near Windsor Drive and North Harco Drive off Florida Boulevard shortly before 7 p.m. A male victim, later identified as 36-year-old Joshua Sanders of Port Allen, was found in a vehicle with gunshot wounds.
Shooting near J.H. Middle School in Abbeville under investigation
Abbeville Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday near J. H. Williams Middle School
theadvocate.com
Public's help needed after man shot on Cooper Drive in Lafayette Friday night
The Lafayette Police Department is seeking the public’s help after a man was shot on Cooper Drive Friday night. Lafayette police officers responded to the 200 block of Cooper Drive around 11:15 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Investigators determined a man drove himself to a local hospital after suffering gunshot wounds. He’s currently in critical condition, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
LPD: Suspect flees after hitting pedestrian in Amb. Caffery hit-and-run
The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) is investigating a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian early this morning.
Entergy Reporting Power Outages
Entergy Louisiana is reporting up to 700 customers are affected by power outages in Vermilion Parish.
wbrz.com
'Banger Bam from apartment C99' arrested for armed robbery at complex near Nicholson Drive
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man after an investigation into an armed robbery that happened in August at an apartment complex minutes from LSU campus. On Aug. 29, police say a woman was walking around Canterbury Square Apartments on Aster Street toward Nicholson Drive when a man walked up to her and pointed a semi-automatic handgun at her, demanding she "give him her wallet." The woman did, and the man also took her phone before he fled.
