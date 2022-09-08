ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Brandon's Breakdown: Reactions from the first day of the Fall Recruiting Period

The Fall Recruiting Period kicked off yesterday and made for an ideal way to identify and analyze the initial priorities at the forefront of coaches' minds. A few of college basketball’s most prominent names in the coaching world decided to play chess and not checkers when it came to the way they approached the first day of being out and about. National Analysts Travis Branham and Brandon Jenkins were tracking where the head coaches were traveling as Jenkins highlights his initial reactions from their movements here:
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Bearcat fans celebrating first win of the season

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats dominated the Kennesaw State Owls Saturday afternoon and fans in Clifton are feeling the excitement of their first victory. "I am stoked. I haven't been to a game in like three years," UC alumnus Chad Moore said. This year, the UC home opener at...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

CovCath wins Colonel battle, loses quarterback in game

Covington Catholic may have lost its starting quarterback in junior Evan Pitzer but senior Zacc Roberts came off the bench helping the blue Colonels (3-1) win the Battle of Dixie Highway, 47-14 over the Dixie Heights red Colonels (2-2). Roberts completed 12 of 14 passes for 179 yards and four touchdowns.
PARK HILLS, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Cincinnati, OH
Basketball
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
New York State
Local
Ohio College Basketball
Cincinnati, OH
College Basketball
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
City
Newtown, OH
linknky.com

NKY philanthropist Eva G. Farris dies at 103

The names of Oakley and Eva G. Farris appear all across Northern Kentucky on buildings, in rooms, inside galleries, and atop programs designed to help young people advance in their lives. The long-married couple has been among the most prolific philanthropists in the region for decades. Eva Farris died last...
COVINGTON, KY
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this joint has fantastic barbecue. Check out their mouthwatering brisket sandwich. Their brisket is smoked for 18 hours and dry rubbed with salt, pepper, and sugar. They also have delicious ribs and smoked chicken legs that have jerk seasoning and are basted in the restaurant's house-made sweet whiskey BBQ sauce. As for sides, patrons highly recommend the mac & cheese and cornbread.
OHIO STATE
thecentersquare.com

Five Ohio cities among best places to retire

(The Center Square) – One Ohio city ranks in the top five of best places to retire in the nation, and four others rank among the best of the nation’s largest cities, according to a new report from WalletHub, a personal finance website. Cincinnati ranked third – behind...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Miller
WEHT/WTVW

LST-325 embarks on Ohio River voyage

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — People waved flags today along the Ohio River as they gave a temporary goodbye to the USS LST-325. Each year, the ship embarks on a fundraising cruise for three and a half weeks. Around 50 crew members are aboard, including some veterans who fought on similar LST’s. “It is really cool. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in the Cincinnati Area

Are you looking for a great pie in Greater Cincinnati?. If so, you should visit these local businesses. For over 20 years, this bakery located in Glendale's Village Square has been serving fantastic pies made from scratch. Check out their triple berry pie, their most popular option, which is filled with red raspberries, black raspberries, and strawberries. You also can't go wrong with a classic apple pie; Bluebird's apple pie has sliced Granny Smith apples, cinnamon, and nutmeg and is topped with cinnamon and butter crumb topping. Customers also say their pumpkin pies are a must around Thanksgiving time.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Big East#Recruiting#The Xavier Musketeers#The New York Renaissance#Vcu#The Cintas Center
Fox 19

UC students say they woke to find strange man in their home

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Terrifying moments Friday morning for two University of Cincinnati students who woke up to find a stranger inside their home. Police are searching for the suspect. It happened on East Daniels Street in Corryville, according to the victims. Alayna Peterson and Lindsay Kumar say they woke around...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University

Comments / 0

Community Policy