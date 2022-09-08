Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Bearcats still receiving votes but remain unranked in AP, Coaches polls
CINCINNATI — For the second-straight week, the Cincinnati Bearcats are not included in the Associated Press' Top 25 poll. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Brandon's Breakdown: Reactions from the first day of the Fall Recruiting Period
The Fall Recruiting Period kicked off yesterday and made for an ideal way to identify and analyze the initial priorities at the forefront of coaches' minds. A few of college basketball’s most prominent names in the coaching world decided to play chess and not checkers when it came to the way they approached the first day of being out and about. National Analysts Travis Branham and Brandon Jenkins were tracking where the head coaches were traveling as Jenkins highlights his initial reactions from their movements here:
WLWT 5
Bearcat fans celebrating first win of the season
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats dominated the Kennesaw State Owls Saturday afternoon and fans in Clifton are feeling the excitement of their first victory. "I am stoked. I haven't been to a game in like three years," UC alumnus Chad Moore said. This year, the UC home opener at...
linknky.com
CovCath wins Colonel battle, loses quarterback in game
Covington Catholic may have lost its starting quarterback in junior Evan Pitzer but senior Zacc Roberts came off the bench helping the blue Colonels (3-1) win the Battle of Dixie Highway, 47-14 over the Dixie Heights red Colonels (2-2). Roberts completed 12 of 14 passes for 179 yards and four touchdowns.
CBS Sports
Cincinnati vs. Kennesaw State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
Current Records: Kennesaw State 0-1; Cincinnati 0-1 Last Season Records: Cincinnati 13-1; Kennesaw State 11-2 The Kennesaw State Owls are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the Cincinnati Bearcats at 3:30 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Nippert Stadium. The Owls came up short against the Samford...
linknky.com
NKY philanthropist Eva G. Farris dies at 103
The names of Oakley and Eva G. Farris appear all across Northern Kentucky on buildings, in rooms, inside galleries, and atop programs designed to help young people advance in their lives. The long-married couple has been among the most prolific philanthropists in the region for decades. Eva Farris died last...
4 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this joint has fantastic barbecue. Check out their mouthwatering brisket sandwich. Their brisket is smoked for 18 hours and dry rubbed with salt, pepper, and sugar. They also have delicious ribs and smoked chicken legs that have jerk seasoning and are basted in the restaurant's house-made sweet whiskey BBQ sauce. As for sides, patrons highly recommend the mac & cheese and cornbread.
thecentersquare.com
Five Ohio cities among best places to retire
(The Center Square) – One Ohio city ranks in the top five of best places to retire in the nation, and four others rank among the best of the nation’s largest cities, according to a new report from WalletHub, a personal finance website. Cincinnati ranked third – behind...
How Intel's Columbus plant could be a huge win for Cincinnati
As Intel builds a $20B semiconductor plant near Columbus, Cincinnati is gearing up to bid for federal designation as a technology hub. One expert says Cincy has 'interesting potential.'
LST-325 embarks on Ohio River voyage
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — People waved flags today along the Ohio River as they gave a temporary goodbye to the USS LST-325. Each year, the ship embarks on a fundraising cruise for three and a half weeks. Around 50 crew members are aboard, including some veterans who fought on similar LST’s. “It is really cool. […]
4 Places To Get Pies in the Cincinnati Area
Are you looking for a great pie in Greater Cincinnati?. If so, you should visit these local businesses. For over 20 years, this bakery located in Glendale's Village Square has been serving fantastic pies made from scratch. Check out their triple berry pie, their most popular option, which is filled with red raspberries, black raspberries, and strawberries. You also can't go wrong with a classic apple pie; Bluebird's apple pie has sliced Granny Smith apples, cinnamon, and nutmeg and is topped with cinnamon and butter crumb topping. Customers also say their pumpkin pies are a must around Thanksgiving time.
2 Cincinnati eateries among Bon Appetit's Top 50 new restaurants of 2022
The list was created by contributors who "crisscrossed the country in search of the 50 best new restaurants of 2022," as well as Bon Appetit staff.
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 Kroger Queen City Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout
The 2022 Kroger Queen City Championship prize money payout is from the $1.75 million purse, with 75 professional players who complete four rounds at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio, earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week. The winner's share of the Kroger Queen City Championship...
spectrumnews1.com
As more families switch their kids to private school, one Boone County mom explains why she did
FLORENCE, Ky. — A northern Kentucky parent provided a different perspective on a recent study showing more Kentucky families are turning to non public education for their kids. While the author of the study says it’s likely the pandemic played a large role in this growing trend, Karen KC...
Reward increased for missing Hamilton woman, Kara Hyde
23-year-old Kara Hyde went missing in December. Since her disappearance Kara’s mother has been organizing searches to look for her daughter. A reward has been raised to $4,000.
Fox 19
UC students say they woke to find strange man in their home
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Terrifying moments Friday morning for two University of Cincinnati students who woke up to find a stranger inside their home. Police are searching for the suspect. It happened on East Daniels Street in Corryville, according to the victims. Alayna Peterson and Lindsay Kumar say they woke around...
WKRC
Frisch's celebrates a big boy birthday on September 9
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Frisch’s Big Boy is celebrating his birthday Sept. 9 in a big way with fun giveaways, treats and more. Jordin Nabi, V.P. of marketing at Frisch's and chef John Zenk share details and grill up a burger.
WLWT 5
Blake Shelton bringing 'Honky Tonk' tour to Cincinnati featuring Carly Pearce
Country music superstar Blake Shelton is bringing his tour to Cincinnati. It was announced Wednesday that his "Back to Honky Tonk" tour will come to the Heritage Bank Center in 2023. With him, he'll have Kentucky native Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean. The show is Thursday, March 23, 2023. Tickets...
WLWT 5
Human remains discovered in northern Kentucky identified as missing Cincinnati woman
ELSMERE, Ky. — Human remains discovered in northern Kentucky have been identified as a 28-year-old woman missing out of Cincinnati, according to the Kenton County Police Department. The woman, identified as Kadidra Roberts, 28, was first reported missing by the Cincinnati Police Department on Aug. 25. On Saturday, human...
Visit The Country's Largest Oktoberfest in Ohio
Ohio has always been known for its proud German community of immigrants and it comes as no surprise that the United States' largest Oktoberfest is celebrated here, right in Cincinnati.
