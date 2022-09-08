Read full article on original website
talentrecap.com
Meet The Celebrity Cast of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31
After weeks of fan speculation, Dancing With the Stars has officially confirmed of the cast members of season 31. Dancing With the Star‘s first season on Disney+ premieres on September 19. Here’s who will compete for this year’s mirrorball trophy. Unlike past seasons, fans were unable to...
Who Is GAC Family’s Trevor Donovan? 6 Things to Know About the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Contestant
Holiday in the sun! Trevor Donovan was a fan favorite on the Hallmark Channel before moving over to GAC Media in fall 2021 — but no matter what the network, his Christmas movies continue to get fans’ attention. After making a name for himself on 90210, which he joined in 2009, Donovan quickly found success […]
tvinsider.com
‘The Goldbergs’ EP Teases Beverly Dating the ‘Anti-Murray,’ Season 10 Movie Tribute & More
When Season 10 of the ’80s-set family sitcom opens, several months will have passed since the offscreen death of patriarch Murray (Jeff Garlin), and widow Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) has a full house. Pregnant newlywed daughter Erica (Hayley Orrantia) moves home with her husband, Geoff (Sam Lerner), to save money.
ABC's Beauty and the Beast Special Casts Josh Groban as the Beast, Plus Rita Moreno and Joshua Henry
The hairy half of ABC’s Beauty and the Beast special will have a beautiful singing voice, at least: Josh Groban will play the Beast in the upcoming 30th anniversary celebration, the network announced on Friday. The chart-topping singer — who also recorded a song for the 2017 Beauty and the Beast live-action film starring Emma Watson — joins H.E.R., who was announced as playing the role of Belle back in July. Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration is billed as a “reimagining” of the classic 1991 animated film, with a blend of animation and live-action performances to be taped in...
Big Sky Adds Angelique Cabral
Maggie‘s Angelique Cabral is Montana-bound. The actress is joining Big Sky‘s upcoming third season, showrunner Elwood Reid tells TVLine exclusively. She’ll take on the role of Carla, ex-wife of Sheriff Beau Arlen, played by new series regular Jensen Ackles. Beau talked about his former wife in the Season 2 finale, when he said that she married “some rich tech dude who owns a ranch just south of town” and that Beau had followed them — as well as his daughter — to Helena. He also admitted to Cassie that he’s still in love with Carla. (Read a full recap.) In addition, TVLine can confirm...
‘Gunsmoke’: Milburn Stone Hated the Show Bringing on Guest Stars
'Gunsmoke' series regular Milburn Stone fired back at CBS for their creative decisions, including the one to bring guest stars onto the show.
‘NCIS’ Confirms Return of Fan Favorite Character in Season 20
NCIS will start its 20th season when it returns on September 19th, and an original cast member is set to return. Joe Spano will reprise his role as FBI agent Tobias Fornell. Long-time fans will recall that Spano was with the series on the very first episode from 2003, “Yankee White.”
This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows
While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
Hallmark Star Lacey Chabert Reveals Her Favorite New Co-Star
If you're a fan of the Hallmark Channel, you definitely know Lacey Chabert. If you're not, you almost certainly recognize Lacey Chabert's face and even her voice. You may know her from her role as Claudia Salinger on "Party of Five" or as the famous Gretchen Wieners in "Mean Girls", but you also may recognize her voice from some of her voice acting roles, like "The Wild Thornberrys" or "Family Guy," among others.
Patrick Swayze’s Wife Says He’d Have Put ‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel In A Corner
Patrick Swayze famously starred alongside Jennifer Grey in 1987’s Dirty Dancing, which was followed by a 2004 sequel, Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights. While Havana Nights serves as a prequel, it featured a cameo by Swayze, and the series is due for yet another entry due out in 2024. Swayze...
Actress Jennifer Esposito Left 'NCIS' After One Season — What Happened?
The third longest-running scripted primetime television series, NCIS, is gearing up to make its much-awaited return to CBS this fall for its 20th season. Throughout its nearly two-decade tenure, the police procedural show has seen various characters come and go, including Special Agent Alexandra "Alex" Quinn (Jennifer Esposito). Article continues...
Jeff Garlin’s ‘Goldbergs’ Character Getting Killed Off in Season 10 After His On-Set Conduct Scandal
The showrunners of The Goldbergs confirmed that Jeff Garlin’s character on the show, Murray, would be killed off following the actor’s departure from the ABC sitcom amidst accusations of on-set misconduct. Garlin left the series back in December, following reports that he allegedly engaged in verbal and physical conduct that made people on the set of The Goldbergs feel uncomfortable. Because The Goldbergs was still filming its ninth season, the show had to figure out how to work around Garlin’s absence, but Season 10 will pick up several months after Murray’s death. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-showrunner Alex Barnow...
The Goldbergs Killing Off Jeff Garlin Ahead of Season 10's 'Huge Reboot'
The Goldbergs has found a solution for its Jeff Garlin problem, and it’s a pretty permanent one. When the ABC comedy returns for Season 10 on Sept. 21 (8:30/7:30c), viewers will learn that Garlin’s character, family patriarch Murray Goldberg, has been dead for several months. Garlin exited the show last season following an investigation over multiple complaints of inappropriate conduct on set. “This is going to be a family that has not reconciled the fact that their father’s gone but has sort of moved on and has dealt with a lot of that,” showrunner Alex Barnow tells EW. “We’re starting with optimism...
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Stars Ellen Pompeo & Patrick Dempsey Reunite At D23: Sweet Video
If ever there was a time to dance it out… Grey’s Anatomy fans rejoiced as the show’s OG lovebirds, Ellen Pompeo & Patrick Dempsey reunited at Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim on September 9th. The occasion? Both were on hand to receive a very special award.
'And the Emmy goes to... ' These are the most iconic moments from TV's biggest night
The 2022 Emmy Awards (Sept. 12) are fast approaching. To prepare for the big night, here's a look at some of the most iconic moments from Emmys past.
Emmys: Steve Martin, Martin Short, Shonda Rhimes & Chandra Wilson Among Presenters Added To Telecast
The Television Academy and NBC have added new talent to the lineup for the 74th Emmy Awards, hosted by Kenan Thompson. The show will air Monday, Sept. 12 on NBC, and will simultaneously stream live on Peacock. Talent includes: Anthony Anderson (Black-ish) Gael García Bernal (Station Eleven) RuPaul Charles (RuPaul’s Drag Race) – WINNER, Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program; Outstanding Competition Program; (Drag Race: Untucked!) – Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program Ismael Cruz Córdova (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) Rosario Dawson (The Book of Boba Fett; Dopesick) Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) Taron Egerton (Black Bird) Regina Hall (Honk for Jesus: Save Your Soul) Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird; Cobra Kai) Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor) Mindy Kaling (Never Have I Ever; The...
2022 Emmys: What to watch for on TV's biggest night
"Squid Games" could make history and "Succession" could win big with 25 nominations.
EW.com
Patrick Dempsey has cute reunion with Ellen Pompeo and makes stunning hair reveal
When the newly blond Dempsey arrived at the D23 Expo in Anaheim on Friday and bumped into his former Grey's Anatomy costar Ellen Pompeo, he jumped straight into interview mode. Swiping the microphone from Yahoo Entertainment's Kevin Polowy, Dempsey started peppering Pompeo with questions, eventually declaring himself the new Yahoo...
‘The Conners’ Producers Tease Return of Fan-Favorite ‘Roseanne’ Character
The Conners is a modern-day comedy that gets its energy from 1990s-era nostalgia. And fans, know that a character from back in the day is about to re-emerge. Yes, someone from Roseanne is about to appear on The Conners. But we’re not sure who that may be. TV Line talked to The Conners executive producers Bruce Helford and Dave Caplan to preview season five. The discussion went back to the Roseanne days. After all, the new show still is about the life of Dan Conner and his friends and family. Roseanne Barr is the only one missing from the cast.
RuPaul, Sofia Vergara, Steve Martin confirmed as Emmys presenters
RuPaul, Sofia Vergara, Steve Martin, Anthony Anderson and Sarah Paulson have been added to the presenters list for Monday night's Emmy Awards ceremony.
