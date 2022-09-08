BALTIMORE -- A man is dead after he was found with a gunshot wound in Northeast Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4600 block of Gunther Avenue around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, police said.That's where they found a man with a gunshot wound, according to authorities.An ambulance took the man to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center where medical staff pronounced him deceased, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO