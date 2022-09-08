Read full article on original website
MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school yearHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Texas and Arizona continue busing migrants to Washington, D.C. – Mayor declares state of emergency.Euri Giles | ClareifiArizona State
This Massive Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MarylandTravel MavenElkridge, MD
Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.Tom Handy
Revisiting Ty Cobb’s Final HitIBWAAWashington, DC
Fairfax Police detective arrested for DUI, placed on leave
The detective was off-duty at the time of the arrest, but was driving his county-issued vehicle, which was found with front-end damage.
Wbaltv.com
Woman involved in crash fatally struck by oncoming traffic on B-W Parkway, police say
LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md. — A woman was struck and killed early Sunday morning on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, Maryland State Police said. State police said troopers were called around 6 a.m. to the southbound lanes of the parkway at Nursery Road, where a Volkswagen SUV was found 10 to 15 feet over a guardrail.
WTOP
Greenbelt, Md. police charge 13-year-old with attempted murder
Prince George’s County and Greenbelt police have confirmed the arrest of a 13-year-old for an alleged noncontact shooting. They will be charged with second-degree attempted murder and additional firearm-related charges. Police said the shooting happened in the area of Springhill Lane and Springhill Drive on Wednesday just before 5...
Gambrills woman killed in hit-and-run on Rt. 295
A Gambrills woman was killed in a hit-and-run after apparently getting out of her car on Route 295 in the Linthicum area on Sunday morning.
39 Year-Old Man Charged In D.C. Homicide
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department Major Crash Investigations Unit has made...
WUSA
3rd violent incident in 1 week on Prince George's Co. street
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A double shooting on a Prince George's County street Sunday has marked the third violent incident to happen in just one week within close proximity,. On Sept. 11, a man and woman were shot, according to police. The double shooting took place in the...
bethesdamagazine.com
Two men found guilty of murder in 2013 fatal shooting of man in Aspen Hill
A Montgomery County Circuit Court jury convicted two men of murder Friday in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Aspen Hill nine years ago. Vaughn Darvel Bellamy, now 32, of Hagerstown and Bryan Byrd, now 31, of Washington, D.C., were charged in the killing of Alexander Buie in 2013.
fox5dc.com
Man arrested after causing power outage at Southern Avenue Metro station
WASHINGTON - Police arrested a suspect accused of tampering with power sources at the Southern Avenue Metro station in Southeast, D.C. According to the Metro Transit Police Department, the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday. Police said the suspect tampered with the power at the station causing an outage. As...
NBC Washington
5 Stabbed at Festival in Hyattsville: Authorities
Five men were stabbed at a festival in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Sunday, authorities said. Prince George’s County police said they responded at about 8:30 p.m. to Catracho Fest 2022, which was held near the Langley Park Boys and Girls Club in Hyattsville. The attacks do not appear to be connected to the Boys and Girls Club.
Man shot, killed in Northeast Baltimore Saturday, police say
BALTIMORE -- A man is dead after he was found with a gunshot wound in Northeast Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4600 block of Gunther Avenue around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, police said.That's where they found a man with a gunshot wound, according to authorities.An ambulance took the man to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center where medical staff pronounced him deceased, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
fox5dc.com
Virginia elementary school principal faces DWI, hit-and-run charges
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A northern Virginia elementary school principal has been charged after police say he drove drunk, crashed into a house and left the scene. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said It all happened Friday around 2 p.m. Jonathon M. Coch, 44 was driving along Winning Glory Drive and Seven Hills Drive in Aldie when he lost control of his vehicle, crashed into a home and bailed.
Suspect Arrested for July Gas Station Shooting in Silver Spring
GAITHERSBURG, MD – A suspect has been arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder and...
Suspect Apprehended After Pistol-Whipping Woman, Crashing Into Patrol Car In Waldorf: Sheriff
A wild scene played out in the parking lot of a busy Maryland shopping center when a man allegedly pistol-whipped a woman and totaled a police cruiser before being struck and injured by responding sheriff’s deputies, authorities said. Prince George’s County resident Keith DeWayne Nickens, Jr., 20, of Accokeek,...
WJLA
'Justice for Jaiden': Protest, vigil held for 19-year-old killed in Woodbridge shooting
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — As chants echoed across the field and candles illuminated the sky at Cloverdale Park in Prince William County Saturday, family and friends of Jaiden Carter, 19, protested the officer-involved shooting that killed the young man earlier this month. Carter was killed in an officer-involved shooting...
Strategic Suspect On The Loose After Tampering With Ankle Monitor In Maryland: Sheriff
Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are attempting to locate a tricky suspect who was able to tamper with his GPS monitoring device while he was out on a pre-trial release for a previous robbery. Hyattsville resident Benjamin Jamal Washington, 22, is wanted by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for...
fox5dc.com
Man arriving at BWI airport arrested for July shooting at Silver Spring gas station: police
LINTHICUM, Md. - Authorities arrested a man as he was getting off of a plane at a Baltimore airport over the weekend for allegedly shooting a person at a Silver Spring gas station over the summer. Police say 20-year-old Abdulfata Sani faces several charges including attempted first-degree murder for the...
bethesdamagazine.com
Silver Spring man charged with attempted murder in July shooting
Montgomery County police have arrested a man who they say shot and injured a person in July at a White Oak convenience store. Abdulfata Sani, 20, of Silver Spring has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and use of a firearm while committing a violent felony, in connection with a July 12 shooting, police said in a press release.
Police: 84-Year-Old Silver Spring Man Missing Since Thursday
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a Silver Spring man who has been missing since Thursday. 84-year-old Milton Earl Smith Jr. was last seen at approximately 11 a.m., on Thursday, September 8, 2022, leaving the 1000 block of Cresthaven Drive, MCPD said in a press release. Smith Jr. is 5 feet, 9-inches tall, and approximately 160 pounds. He is balding with a gray mustache and glasses and was driving a black 2020 Toyota Corolla with Maryland registration plate, 2EY5705.
Mother sues DC charter school for $50 million after son struck by car while leaving
The mother of a child who died as a result of getting hit by a car just outside his Washington, D.C., school is suing the school for $50 million.
WTOP
2 arrested in Northeast DC kidnapping
Two people from Texas have been arrested in connection with a kidnapping in Northeast D.C. on Friday afternoon. 28-year-old Carlos Castillo and a 16-year old boy, both from Houston, Texas, approached a woman and forced her into their car on the 100 block of Michigan Avenue, according to a press release.
