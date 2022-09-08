ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WTOP

Greenbelt, Md. police charge 13-year-old with attempted murder

Prince George’s County and Greenbelt police have confirmed the arrest of a 13-year-old for an alleged noncontact shooting. They will be charged with second-degree attempted murder and additional firearm-related charges. Police said the shooting happened in the area of Springhill Lane and Springhill Drive on Wednesday just before 5...
GREENBELT, MD
fox5dc.com

Man arrested after causing power outage at Southern Avenue Metro station

WASHINGTON - Police arrested a suspect accused of tampering with power sources at the Southern Avenue Metro station in Southeast, D.C. According to the Metro Transit Police Department, the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday. Police said the suspect tampered with the power at the station causing an outage. As...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

5 Stabbed at Festival in Hyattsville: Authorities

Five men were stabbed at a festival in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Sunday, authorities said. Prince George’s County police said they responded at about 8:30 p.m. to Catracho Fest 2022, which was held near the Langley Park Boys and Girls Club in Hyattsville. The attacks do not appear to be connected to the Boys and Girls Club.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man shot, killed in Northeast Baltimore Saturday, police say

BALTIMORE -- A man is dead after he was found with a gunshot wound in Northeast Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4600 block of Gunther Avenue around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, police said.That's where they found a man with a gunshot wound, according to authorities.An ambulance took the man to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center where medical staff pronounced him deceased, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at  410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Virginia elementary school principal faces DWI, hit-and-run charges

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A northern Virginia elementary school principal has been charged after police say he drove drunk, crashed into a house and left the scene. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said It all happened Friday around 2 p.m. Jonathon M. Coch, 44 was driving along Winning Glory Drive and Seven Hills Drive in Aldie when he lost control of his vehicle, crashed into a home and bailed.
ALDIE, VA
bethesdamagazine.com

Silver Spring man charged with attempted murder in July shooting

Montgomery County police have arrested a man who they say shot and injured a person in July at a White Oak convenience store. Abdulfata Sani, 20, of Silver Spring has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and use of a firearm while committing a violent felony, in connection with a July 12 shooting, police said in a press release.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Source of the Spring

Police: 84-Year-Old Silver Spring Man Missing Since Thursday

Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a Silver Spring man who has been missing since Thursday. 84-year-old Milton Earl Smith Jr. was last seen at approximately 11 a.m., on Thursday, September 8, 2022, leaving the 1000 block of Cresthaven Drive, MCPD said in a press release. Smith Jr. is 5 feet, 9-inches tall, and approximately 160 pounds. He is balding with a gray mustache and glasses and was driving a black 2020 Toyota Corolla with Maryland registration plate, 2EY5705.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WTOP

2 arrested in Northeast DC kidnapping

Two people from Texas have been arrested in connection with a kidnapping in Northeast D.C. on Friday afternoon. 28-year-old Carlos Castillo and a 16-year old boy, both from Houston, Texas, approached a woman and forced her into their car on the 100 block of Michigan Avenue, according to a press release.
HOUSTON, TX

