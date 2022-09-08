Read full article on original website
Jeffrey D. Dunn, PharmD, MBA: Is diagnosing vitiligo pretty straightforward? Are there examples where it isn’t clear-cut that a patient has vitiligo?. Brett King, MD, PhD: It’s a fairly straightforward diagnosis to make clinically the vast majority of the time. Uncommonly, we’ll do a skin biopsy to help make the diagnosis, but the list of diagnoses that we consider when we see somebody with what appears to be depigmented skin or a white patch is relatively limited. Sometimes we’ll wonder, “Did you have some inflammation in these areas? Did you have a rash? A red rash? When that rash went away, did the melanocytes, the color cells, respond by lessening their output of color, making hypopigmentation or less color?” That’s different from depigmented skin. Sometimes we use something called a Wood lamp, which is nothing more than a black light, to help us ascertain whether somebody is hypopigmented or depigmented.
