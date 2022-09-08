ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Comments / 0

Related
ajmc.com

Vitiligo Diagnosis Determining Treatment Pathways

Jeffrey D. Dunn, PharmD, MBA: Is diagnosing vitiligo pretty straightforward? Are there examples where it isn’t clear-cut that a patient has vitiligo?. Brett King, MD, PhD: It’s a fairly straightforward diagnosis to make clinically the vast majority of the time. Uncommonly, we’ll do a skin biopsy to help make the diagnosis, but the list of diagnoses that we consider when we see somebody with what appears to be depigmented skin or a white patch is relatively limited. Sometimes we’ll wonder, “Did you have some inflammation in these areas? Did you have a rash? A red rash? When that rash went away, did the melanocytes, the color cells, respond by lessening their output of color, making hypopigmentation or less color?” That’s different from depigmented skin. Sometimes we use something called a Wood lamp, which is nothing more than a black light, to help us ascertain whether somebody is hypopigmented or depigmented.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Fluorescein Angiography Predominantly Peripheral Lesions Associated With Worsening of Diabetic Retinopathy

A prospective, multicenter, longitudinal observational study found that diabetic retinopathy worsening could be associated with fluorescein angiography predominantly peripheral lesions over 4 years. Ultra-widefield (UWF) images can identify predominantly peripheral lesions (PPLs), which may in turn be used to identify eyes that are at risk of diabetic retinopathy (DR). Some...
SCIENCE
ajmc.com

For Those Without COPD but Have Respiratory Problems, Bronchodilators Won’t Help, Study Says

The results show the importance of diagnosing lung conditions through spirometry as well the necessity for more effective therapies for patients without COPD. Dual bronchodilators, often prescribed for individuals with respiratory symptoms and a history of smoking, but do not have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), are ineffective, according to a study published earlier this month.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Could CAR-NK Cells Using Cord Blood Offer a Treatment for Multiple Myeloma?

For several years, investigators have examined the potential for allogenic natural killer (NK) cells as an alternative for “off-the-shelf” chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) treatments. New study results presented at the International Myeloma Society (IMS) meeting showed CD38 CAR-NK cells significantly reduced the tumor burden—and improved survival. For...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Borderline#Prospective Cohort Study#Lin#Diseases#General Health
ajmc.com

Refining Intensive Care Management Programs: Can Providing the Neediest Patients the Right Care in the Right Setting Improve Health and Reduce Expenditures?

The American Journal of Managed Care, September 2022, Volume 28, Issue 9. Given the severe unmet needs of the most vulnerable members of our communities, geographic expansion and rigorous evaluations of comparable, highly personalized care management interventions are warranted. Am J Manag Care. 2022;28(9):In Press. _____. Advocates often assume that...
HEALTH SERVICES
ajmc.com

Inspiratory Muscle Loading May Be Meaningful Therapy in SMA

This study suggests that the diaphragm may fare differently from other muscles in spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). People with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) may benefit from respiratory training, according to a new study that explored how patients’ respiratory muscles responded to endurance tests. SMA is a neuromuscular disease in...
FITNESS
ajmc.com

Rifaximin Plus Lactulose Linked to Greater Effectiveness, Decreased Mortality in HE

Compared with the use of lactulose alone, rifaximin plus lactulose can provide additional benefits in terms of increased effectiveness rate and decreased mortality in patients with hepatic encephalopathy (HE). In patients with hepatic encephalopathy (HE), use of rifaximin plus lactulose can provide benefits in terms of an increased effective rate...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
ajmc.com

Dr Hatim Husain: NCCN Guidelines Adjust to Meet Lung Cancer Treatment Needs

Hatim Husain, MD, discusses how National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) treatment guidelines adjust to meet the treatment needs of patients with lung cancer. Hatim Husain, MD, associate professor in the Department of Medicine at UC San Diego, discusses how National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) treatment guidelines adjust to meet the treatment needs of patients with lung cancer, including providing direction for molecularly guided therapies as new indications are approved.
CANCER
ajmc.com

Dr Jason Ezra Hawkes on Diagnostic Challenges, Strategies in Atopic Dermatitis

Jason Ezra Hawkes, MD, MS, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist and associate professor of dermatology at the University of California Davis in Sacramento, spoke on diagnostic challenges for atopic dermatitis and tips for clinicians in screening for the condition. The lack of biomarkers to distinguish atopic dermatitis (AD) from other similar conditions...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy