I went to Las Vegas and 'couple-watched' at the poolM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Mother accused of killing and abandoning special needs son pleads guiltyLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: sluggish start too much to overcome at CalEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Raiders open the season with yet another exciting one-score game against the ChargersEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: The Rebels prepare to take on the Cal Bears for the first timeEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Yardbarker
Andy Reid Gives Injury Updates on Mahomes, Butker, Others After Win
The Kansas City Chiefs secured a massive Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals to begin their 2022 season on the right foot, but it came at a bit of a cost. Throughout the contest, multiple players suffered injuries and some even left the game without returning to it. Things...
Yardbarker
3 Reasons The Ravens Shouldn’t Keep Lamar Jackson
Time has run out for the Baltimore Ravens to offer a contract extension to quarterback Lamar Jackson. Friday was the self-made deadline by the Ravens QB, and it left him without a new deal. While everyone is talking about his potential contract in 2023, no one is talking about the...
Yardbarker
Giants HC Brian Daboll lays into Daniel Jones after interception, Jones responds with win
First-year New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll is accustomed to working with someone by the name of Josh Allen. Without ripping current Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, we can easily conclude that the former first-round pick is not on Allen’s level. With Jones facing a make-or-break campaign in New...
Bills' Von Miller criticizes play from Bucs-Cowboys game: 'This block must be taken out of the game!'
With his team having played on the Week 1 edition of "Thursday Night Football," Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller was able to kick back and enjoy a full slate of NFL action on Thursday. It appears that the eight-time Pro Bowler was tuning in -- or at least caught the highlights -- of the "Sunday Night Football" tilt between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which turned into a bit of a snooze fest, and nightmare for Dallas.
Skip Bayless: 'You can make the case that Cooper Rush is almost as good as Dak Prescott'
Dallas Cowboys fans received a double dose of bad news late Sunday night, as they not only fell 19-3 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home, but also saw franchise quarterback Dak Prescott go down with a serious thumb injury. While an official timetable for Prescott's return hasn't been revealed as of Monday afternoon, reports have said that he could be out for six-to-eight weeks.
Yardbarker
The controversial reason why Bears great Devin Hester was not a first-ballot Hall of Famer
After a quick glance at the NFL record books, it would be difficult to name a return specialist who had a more profound impact on the game than former Chicago Bears great Devin Hester. After all, he holds the NFL record for the most career special teams touchdowns with 20...
Yardbarker
Cris Collinsworth sounds sick while calling Bucs-Cowboys game
Cris Collinsworth was clearly not feeling like his usual self during Sunday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys. Collinsworth worked in his usual color analyst role for “Sunday Night Football” alongside new partner Mike Tirico. Viewers immediately noticed that he sounded sick, as his voice was raspy and he did not seem as enthusiastic as he usually is. Whatever was bothering Collinsworth was so obvious that Tirico addressed it early in the first quarter.
Yardbarker
Watch: Mike Tomlin does Antonio Brown dance in locker room following win
Mike Tomlin gave a nod to one of his former players during a postgame celebration on Sunday. Tomlin’s Pittsburgh Steelers narrowly escaped Cincinnati with a 23-20 overtime win. After getting the big divisional win, it was time for some celebrating. The Steelers blasted “Take Over Your Trap” by Bankroll...
Yardbarker
The humiliation of Aaron Rodgers, and other takeaways
It looked at times as though Justin Jefferson was taunting Aaron Rodgers. Jefferson was open in the flat for a Minnesota Vikings touchdown. He was open over the middle for another touchdown. He was open all afternoon for nine catches and 184 yards in the 23-7 Vikings victory, doing everything a bona fide WR1 of the caliber Rodgers covets in every draft class could be asked to do. Neener-neener-neener, you can't have me, and your buddies can't catch me!
Yardbarker
Watch: Cowboys fans booed Dak Prescott, threw trash after injury
A bad night got even worse for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday when Dak Prescott suffered an injury, but many fans showed the quarterback no sympathy as he left the field. Prescott headed to the locker room during the Cowboys’ 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he sustained a hand injury. He gave the fans in Dallas a wave as he jogged off, and it sounded like some of them booed him. An object was also seen flying toward Prescott.
Yardbarker
NFL Week 1 grades from around the league
Two games reached the overtime two-minute warning Sunday, coming around the same time two other contests saw game-winning field goals beyond 50 yards. Saquon Barkley and Khalil Mack re-emergences took place in the afternoon as well, and the Cowboys were dealt a brutal blow Sunday night. Here are the grades from the 2022 season's action-packed first week.
Yardbarker
Packers Waive Two From IR With Settlements
Gaines, 24, wound up going undrafted out of TCU back in 2020. He eventually signed on with the Packers in 2021. Gaines returned to Green Bay on a futures contract this past January after being on and off the Packers’ practice squad last year. In 2021, Gaines appeared in...
Yardbarker
Extent of Dak Prescott’s hand injury revealed
Dak Prescott injured his throwing hand in the Dallas Cowboys’ loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, and he will now be sidelined for several games. Prescott suffered a fractured thumb when Bucs linebacker Shaq Barrett hit Prescott’s hand as the quarterback was throwing a pass in the fourth quarter. He is expected to miss 6-8 weeks and will likely be placed on injured reserve, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer.
Yardbarker
Bears’ pursuit of franchise QB nearly cost them Justin Fields
Justin Fields is the unquestioned franchise quarterback of the Chicago Bears, but there was a moment prior to the 2021 NFL Draft that the 23-year-old almost wasn’t in the Bears’ future plans. According to a report from Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado, the Bears were pursuing...
Yardbarker
Dak Prescott Cowboys QB Out For Several Weeks After Injury Suffered In Buccaneers Clash
Head coach Mike McCarthy stated after the game that it is a “significant”. He also added that the team expects to learn more about Prescott’s availability on Monday morning. Dark Prescott, who said he will undergo surgery Monday, described the injury as “much cleaner” than it could...
Yardbarker
Notre Dame paid Marshall $1.25M to play in game Irish lost
The worst part about the Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s home loss to Marshall on Saturday is that they paid good money for the privilege of being beaten. The Fighting Irish lost 26-21 at home against the Thundering Herd at Notre Dame Stadium. Schools like Notre Dame typically have to pay a lesser opponent good money to entice them to come play a tough road game that will likely result in a loss.
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers gets trucked by ex-teammate Za'Darius Smith
Aaron Rodgers ended up on the wrong end of a lot of hits during Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, including one that he might not necessarily have seen coming. The Green Bay Packers quarterback tried to throw a block on a run play, with his target being former teammate Za’Darius Smith. It went quite poorly, and Rodgers ended up getting trucked by the Vikings pass-rusher.
Yardbarker
Report: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott will require surgery for hand injury
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott exited Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter after hitting his hand multiple times. According to Cowboys medical staff, Prescott suffered a clean break in his hand, one that will require surgery to fix. Per USA Today's Jori Epstein, Prescott...
Yardbarker
49ers can't trade Jimmy Garoppolo to Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys need a quarterback, but the QB who makes the most sense for a trade might not be available. Dak Prescott suffered a hand injury late in his Cowboys’ 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. The Cowboys wasted no time announcing that Prescott needs surgery and will miss several weeks.
Yardbarker
What’s Wrong with the Cowboys Offense?
After Dallas’ embarrassing home opener vs the Bucs, Cowboys nation is already stirring. What can be wrong with the Cowboys offense? On the other side of the ball, the Cowboys seemed ready. The defense was able to hold Tom Brady’s offense to 1 touchdown and 4 field goals. Heading into training camp, there were many questions surrounding this offense: from their offensive line, to WR core and their RB situation. This writer breaks down what may be to blame.
