It looked at times as though Justin Jefferson was taunting Aaron Rodgers. Jefferson was open in the flat for a Minnesota Vikings touchdown. He was open over the middle for another touchdown. He was open all afternoon for nine catches and 184 yards in the 23-7 Vikings victory, doing everything a bona fide WR1 of the caliber Rodgers covets in every draft class could be asked to do. Neener-neener-neener, you can't have me, and your buddies can't catch me!

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 15 HOURS AGO