New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Lost after Katrina, the Club Desire was a cornerstone of the Ninth Ward for years

No ordinary day would suit the grand opening of Charley Armstead’s Club Desire in 1948: It had to be Mardi Gras. The ambitious proprietor made sure that his palatial 9th Ward nightclub stood out even on New Orleans’s most festive day, booking Dave Bartholomew’s Orchestra for the first night, placing advertisements in the Louisiana Weekly, sending trucks with music and loudspeakers into the neighborhood, and illuminating the night sky with klieg lights that could be seen for 20 miles.
Talking With Tami

Tamla's Exotic Birthday Affair

Happy 50th birthday goes out to Tamla Pierre-Taylor! Tamla held an Exotic Birthday Affair at her New Orleans styled restaurant called, Neyow’s Creole Cuisine in downtown Atlanta last night. Tamla is not only a restaurateur but she is also a nurse Midwife. We were all asked to wear our best cocktail attire in black and was told this party wouldn’t be for the weak lol.
45 BEST Things To Do With Kids New Orleans, LA (You'll Have Fun Too!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. New Orleans is a lively city in Louisiana located on the Mississippi River, adjacent to the Gulf of Mexico. The area is best known for its music and nightlife scene, along with its French, American, and African cultural influences.
Matthew Kincaid, Former Teacher Turned CEO, Builds a More Equitable World By Overcoming Racism

Anti-race expert and entrepreneur Matthew Kincaid started learning about anti-racism and has been putting it into practice since the age of 13. The former New Orleans-based social studies teacher and school administrator is now the founder, CEO, and chief consulting officer of Overcoming Racism, a consulting firm that provides schools and organizations nationwide with “high-impact race and equity professional development and consultation,” per the firm’s website.
Louisiana rapper Mystikal indicted by grand jury

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD)- Louisiana native and well-known hip hop artist, Mystikal, was indicted by an Ascension Parish grand jury Wednesday, September 7. The 51-year-old entertainer, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, was arrested by Ascension Parish deputies back in July for an alleged sexual assault. Tyler’s attorney, Joel Pearce, confirmed Wednesday that the […]
Will Sutton: Cantrell recall will peter out -- unless we want to see another Black woman mayor fail

For a time, the nation’s Black women mayors seemed to be everywhere. There was Kim Janey, Boston's acting mayor, stepping up after President Joe Biden chose the sitting mayor as labor secretary. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was doing national interviews about COVID-19 and crime. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was leading the nation’s third-largest city, and frequently making headlines as she pushed for pandemic-era school measures teachers didn’t like. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell got national attention as she led the Crescent City from a strong safety position as the pandemic erupted and then dragged on.
Freed prisoner seeks compensation for tossed rape verdict

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana man imprisoned for nearly four decades until conviction in a 1979 rape was thrown out in 2018 is now fighting for compensation for being wrongfully convicted. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that attorneys for Malcolm Alexander took his argument for compensation to...
New pictures and videos of juvenile facility at Angola

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Attorneys presented pictures and videos to the court that show what the facility looks like if juveniles are transferred from the Bridge City Youth Center. A video shown in court is said to show just where the teens would stay if they are transferred to...
Man shot near the edge of Pontchartrain Park

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that happened at the edge of Pontchartrain Park on Sunday morning. According to reports, a man was shot multiple times on the 5000 block of Lakeshore Drive around 4:52 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital to...
