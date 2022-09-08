Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Second Harvest Food Bank Host Rubber Duck DerbyTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints open the 2022 season against rival Falcons with a lot to proveTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints release their Week 1 injury reportTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Beignet Fest in New Orleans is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
bigeasymagazine.com
New and Local Owner Breathes New Life Into Algiers Staple, Chubbie’s
Ursula Newell-Davis was born and raised in Algiers and purchased Chubbie’s on August 29. She has a Master’s degree in social work from Southern University and moved back to Algiers after living in Jefferson Parish for a few years. “I attended elementary, middle, and high school here in...
The Big Health Event aims to change health outcomes in Black community
"We want to be able to empower people so that they can take control of their health."
NOLA.com
Lost after Katrina, the Club Desire was a cornerstone of the Ninth Ward for years
No ordinary day would suit the grand opening of Charley Armstead’s Club Desire in 1948: It had to be Mardi Gras. The ambitious proprietor made sure that his palatial 9th Ward nightclub stood out even on New Orleans’s most festive day, booking Dave Bartholomew’s Orchestra for the first night, placing advertisements in the Louisiana Weekly, sending trucks with music and loudspeakers into the neighborhood, and illuminating the night sky with klieg lights that could be seen for 20 miles.
Talking With Tami
Tamla’s Exotic Birthday Affair
Happy 50th birthday goes out to Tamla Pierre-Taylor! Tamla held an Exotic Birthday Affair at her New Orleans styled restaurant called, Neyow’s Creole Cuisine in downtown Atlanta last night. Tamla is not only a restaurateur but she is also a nurse Midwife. We were all asked to wear our best cocktail attire in black and was told this party wouldn’t be for the weak lol.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: Mr. Chill's barber shop was once a pharmacy that served sweets
On Carrollton Avenue, where Mr. Chill’s barber shop is now, there used to be a pharmacy. We lived nearby and during the 1940s my father worked there packing ice cream. Can you tell me more about it?. The building at South Carrollton Avenue and Apricot Street has had many...
townandtourist.com
45 BEST Things To Do With Kids New Orleans, LA (You’ll Have Fun Too!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. New Orleans is a lively city in Louisiana located on the Mississippi River, adjacent to the Gulf of Mexico. The area is best known for its music and nightlife scene, along with its French, American, and African cultural influences.
Matthew Kincaid, Former Teacher Turned CEO, Builds a More Equitable World By Overcoming Racism
Anti-race expert and entrepreneur Matthew Kincaid started learning about anti-racism and has been putting it into practice since the age of 13. The former New Orleans-based social studies teacher and school administrator is now the founder, CEO, and chief consulting officer of Overcoming Racism, a consulting firm that provides schools and organizations nationwide with “high-impact race and equity professional development and consultation,” per the firm’s website.
Louisiana rapper Mystikal indicted by grand jury
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD)- Louisiana native and well-known hip hop artist, Mystikal, was indicted by an Ascension Parish grand jury Wednesday, September 7. The 51-year-old entertainer, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, was arrested by Ascension Parish deputies back in July for an alleged sexual assault. Tyler’s attorney, Joel Pearce, confirmed Wednesday that the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Will Sutton: Cantrell recall will peter out -- unless we want to see another Black woman mayor fail
For a time, the nation’s Black women mayors seemed to be everywhere. There was Kim Janey, Boston's acting mayor, stepping up after President Joe Biden chose the sitting mayor as labor secretary. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was doing national interviews about COVID-19 and crime. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was leading the nation’s third-largest city, and frequently making headlines as she pushed for pandemic-era school measures teachers didn’t like. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell got national attention as she led the Crescent City from a strong safety position as the pandemic erupted and then dragged on.
Community members pick up groceries at drive-thru food pantry at DePaul Community Health Center
On the second Friday of every month, the DePaul Community Health Center partners with Second Harvest Food Bank to distribute free groceries through a drive-thru food pantry.
Another $100,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Louisiana
Louisiana's lottery lucky continues its winning streak with a $100,000 Powerball winner reported to have been sold in the state for Saturday night's drawing. If you played Powerball for the September 10th game, you probably want to check your numbers and see if your weekend hasn't improved by quite a bit.
NOLA.com
Convenience store graffiti masterpiece pops up in Bridge City: Jay and Silent Bob are back
Who knew a boarded-up convenience store in Bridge City could be the Louvre?. A graffiti artist recently stenciled portraits of two iconic characters from the cult movie “Clerks” on the plywood protecting the windows of a derelict filling station convenience store at 1020 Bridge City Ave. "Clerks" centered...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
crossroadstoday.com
Freed prisoner seeks compensation for tossed rape verdict
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana man imprisoned for nearly four decades until conviction in a 1979 rape was thrown out in 2018 is now fighting for compensation for being wrongfully convicted. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that attorneys for Malcolm Alexander took his argument for compensation to...
New pictures and videos of juvenile facility at Angola
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Attorneys presented pictures and videos to the court that show what the facility looks like if juveniles are transferred from the Bridge City Youth Center. A video shown in court is said to show just where the teens would stay if they are transferred to...
gentillymessenger.com
Man accused of shooting up Pontchartrain Park church is former NOPD sergeant and disabled veteran, NOLA.com reports
A Pontchartrain Park resident accused of shooting up the Bethany United Methodist Church on Mendez Street on Friday morning (Sept. 9) is a disabled veteran and former New Orleans police sergeant, Missy Wilkinson reports on NOLA.com. No one was inured in the incident. The church’s pastor, the Rev. Joey Connelly,...
NOPD investigating third shooting of the day
The latest incident happened around 7:30 p.m. near the Hoffman Triangle and landed one person in the hospital. It’s the third shooting the NOPD has worked today.
WDSU
Man shot near the edge of Pontchartrain Park
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that happened at the edge of Pontchartrain Park on Sunday morning. According to reports, a man was shot multiple times on the 5000 block of Lakeshore Drive around 4:52 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital to...
Mother of 8 fatally shot, family remembers her as loving woman who would do anything for her kids
A newly married mother to eight kids was shot to death in Algiers on Monday. Family and friends say 32-year-old Delshawnique Taylor-Fluker is the last person they would've expected this to happen to.
Victim’s condition unknown after Gentilly shooting Sunday
According to the New Orleans Police Department the incident happened in the 5000 block Lakeshore Dr.
Chalmette mother shot, killed after altercation
At about 8:30, deputies say they were called to the 4000 block of Hamlet Place, responding to a shooting in the area.
Comments / 0