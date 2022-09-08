After a rough loss last Sunday against Florida State, players have been undermined and harassed for their poor play, however Coach Brian Kelly still puts faith and the team and their players. The Bayou Boys simply block out the noise and continue to play ball, preparing for their historic matchup against Southern. Welcome to LSU Tiger TV: The Official TV Station of LSU Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook @lsutigertv Check us out on our website for more! https://www.tigertv.tv/

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO