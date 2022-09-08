Read full article on original website
Mike the Tiger statue and other locations on campus vandalized
Last night, several locations on LSU’s campus were vandalized with graffiti. According to LSU Spokesperson Ernie Ballard, various locations across campus including the Mike the Tiger statue, parts of Tiger Stadium and the Shaquille O’Neal statue were spray painted. This morning, workers began cleaning up the areas, which...
LSU and Southern will finally meet in Tiger Stadium
L-S-U AND SOUTHERN ARE TWO LONG STANDING BATON ROUGE INSTITUTIONS AND HAVE MATCHED UP MULTIPLE TIMES IN MANY OTHER SPORTS. TONIGHT IS THEIR FIRST TIME FACING OFF ON THE GRIDIRON. THE CITY OF BATON ROUGE WILL POUR INTO TIGER STADIUM IN WHAT IS A SOLD OUT GAME THAT WILL FOR...
LSU Players Continue to Ignore Hate in Preparation for Southern
After a rough loss last Sunday against Florida State, players have been undermined and harassed for their poor play, however Coach Brian Kelly still puts faith and the team and their players. The Bayou Boys simply block out the noise and continue to play ball, preparing for their historic matchup against Southern. Welcome to LSU Tiger TV: The Official TV Station of LSU Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook @lsutigertv Check us out on our website for more! https://www.tigertv.tv/
Gunshots fired in Tigerland
During the late hours of Sept. 10, after the LSU v.s. Southern University game, gunshots were heard outside. As of now, there is no official information on any injuries or deaths. This is a developing story, with more information to come.
