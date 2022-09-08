Read full article on original website
Epicurious
One-Pan Tartiflette With Bitter Lettuces and Pear Salad
This Alpine potato-and-bacon casserole is golden and gloriously gooey thanks to the slices of soft washed-rind cheese nestled on top before baking. Classic tartiflette recipes have you boil the potatoes separately in one pot, brown the onion and bacon in a skillet, and then combine everything into a casserole dish for baking. This streamlined version accomplishes it all in one large skillet or sauté pan. I like to serve this with a leafy salad of peppery bitter greens to cut the richness.
Make spicy-sweet Indonesian noodles, and dinner's ready in 10 minutes
You don’t need an expensive new piece of equipment, or an obscure ingredient you have to hunt for. You just need a fresh way of preparing an old favorite. In "One Way," we’ll revisit classic ingredients and dishes, giving them a new twist with an easy technique you haven’t tried before.
Epicurious
Cheater’s Chicken and Dumplings in the Instant Pot
There are two major shortcuts in this cheater’s (but still deeply flavorful) take on classic Southern chicken and dumplings. The first is that instead of making dumplings from scratch, I use packaged potato gnocchi, which are, after all, technically dumplings, and make for an especially hearty dish. The second is that I don’t bother browning all the chicken pieces. I only brown as many as fit in the pot for one batch. Since the skin is discarded after cooking, there’s no need to stand there getting splattered by chicken fat for any longer than you have to, which is just long enough to build a caramelized layer on the bottom of the pressure cooker to add flavor to the broth. This comforting recipe takes some time to put together, but it’s still doable on a weeknight, and worth every minute.
We Would Wake Up Every Day for This Double Banana and Chocolate Bread
You’re going to go bananas for this recipe! With double the banana AND a banana glaze, you’re sure to get the best banana bread flavors (with a twist!) in every bite of Chef Jon Ashton's creative take on the classic. Banana Bread Ingredients. 2 cups all-purpose flour. 1-½...
12tomatoes.com
Easy Cheesy Chicken Enchilada Casserole
An easy, cheesy, saucy 30-minute meal that always hits the spot. For me and enchiladas, it was love at first bite. That’s no exaggeration — mole, Suiza, ranchero, basic cheese… If it’s an enchilada, I’m all in. I’m even all in on enchilada casserole, which is not at all traditional but requires no rolling and yet still gives you the same saucy experience. (More or less, anyway.) This Chicken Enchilada Casserole is one to turn to when you’re craving enchiladas but don’t want to put a lot of work into getting them. It’s easy and cheesy and crowd-pleasing thanks to its approachable flavors and simple prep and it’s sure to make it into your regular dinner rotation.
Epicurious
This Vegan Cookbook Celebrates Chinese Home Cooking
All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In 2019, blogger and cookbook author Hannah Che packed up her life in Portland, Oregon and headed to the Guangzhou Vegetarian Culinary Institute in China. Che wanted to immerse herself in the art of Chinese plant-based cooking, a journey that has culminated in her first book, The Vegan Chinese Kitchen. The pages are filled with the rich histories and traditions behind the many recipes and ingredients used in the cuisines of China today.
Epicurious
17 Gooey Desserts You'll Want to Eat Straight From the Serving Dish
The subject of gooey desserts sparked a bit of debate amongst the Epicurious staff—sure, brownies can be gooey, and anything drizzled with dulce de leche or toffee sauce. Gooey butter cake, a St. Louis specialty, has it right in the name. But are lemon bars gooey? Chess pie? Maybe gooey is in the eye of the beholder, but below you'll find a few of our favorites, including a giant skillet cookie, the quickest molten chocolate mug cake, old fashioned pecan pie, and more. Scroll down and get your spoons ready to dive in.
Tips and recipes to use up the last of the summer veg
Every year, the UK throws away 6.6 million tons of household food waste and almost three-quarters of that is food that could’ve been eaten. Recent research shows that nearly three quarters (73 per cent) of Brits are becoming more aware of the impact of their food choices on the environment. Thinking about sourcing ethical produce and reducing food miles are just two sustainable eating habits that are on their way to becoming part of our everyday routines. The expert chefs at Gousto are on a mission to combat waste, sending out precise ingredients that save, on average, 2kg of household...
Bon Appétit
Cheese-Stuffed Pork Katsu
Originating in Japan, katsu is a panko-crusted fried dish that is frequently made with such base ingredients as chicken, pork, oysters, or tofu. Chunky flakes of panko create a golden brown crust that shatters at the first bite. Recently, cheese katsu has gained popularity throughout Korea and Japan. Like traditional katsu, it is often made with pork or chicken, but what differs is the cheese stuffed in the center, which melts into a tiny cheesy pool once cut open.
One Green Planet
Strawberry Rhubarb Crumble [Vegan]
2 cups fresh rhubarb, sliced in 1/2-inch thick ( 1.3 cm) pieces. 1 cup small-size rolled oats (divided equally in two 1/2 cups) 1/3 cup brown organic granulated sugar (e.g. coconut sugar or Mascobado sugar cane) 1/4 cup plant-based butter, softened at room temp. 1 teaspoon (tsp) cinnamon. 1/2 tsp...
12tomatoes.com
Greek Tomato Fritters
A popular Santorini fritter using vegetables you probably already have on the counter. Have extra ripening tomatoes laying around? This Greek fried street food uses a blend of conventional produce mixed with fresh herbs and salty feta. A satisfying herby bite that tastes great with a squeeze of citrus! Don’t worry, we’re shallow frying these for way less oil to worry about later. The best part about these fritters is how quickly they come together. You won’t regret making this light yet decadent snack.
Ravneet Gill’s recipe for damson crumble cakes
There’s a damson tree outside my house, which means I get my pick of the fruit to make jelly, jam, pickles and more. When damsons are at their absolute prime, though, I love baking with them. The crumble topping here needs to be baked in advance to give a nice crunch to the final cake. And, because the baking time is short, doing this ahead means it bakes with the cake, rather than sitting on top turning pale.
Here Comes The Donug, Your Next Glorious Hangover Cure
These days, it seems like we can never have enough food items to enjoy. This constant need for more and more of everything has led to the emergence of food hybrids and cross-overs. The first food hybrids came in the form of cronuts and cruffins. The popular cronut is a cross between a croissant and a donut, invented by pastry chef Dominique Ansel in his NYC-based bakery (via Definitions). The pastry is fried in oil and filled with cream. It was even proclaimed one of the best inventions of 2013, and unsurprisingly, the cronut became imitated and recreated across the globe (per Time).
Chickpea dog treats
This is a healthy dog treat that's packed with nutritional benefits. The dough in this dog treat recipe can be prepared in two ways, baked or dehydrated. I am baking mine today, but I will also include the instructions (towards the end of my article) on how you can dehydrate the dog treats.
Classic Monte Cristo Sandwich Recipe
The Monte Cristo sandwich is a dish that may take its name from a 19th century French novel called "The Count of Monte Cristo" written by Alexander Dumas (the same guy who wrote "The Three Musketeers"), but we daresay more people these days are familiar with the sandwich than the novel or even the numerous movie versions. Fair enough, as it is a pretty great sandwich, so much so that it even has its own national day celebrated on September 17th. Mark that on your calendars and be sure to save this recipe for your festivities. As per developer Ting Dalton, "This is the ultimate grilled sandwich. Crunchy and buttery on the outside, and super delicious flavors and melted cheese on the inside."
12tomatoes.com
Teriyaki Pork Skewers with Sesame Dipping Sauce
Teriyaki pork skewers are classic reproductions of the famed Japanese yakitori “meat on a stick.” They are light on the veg but packed full of delightfully grilled meat, and are matched with goma dare, a hugely popular Japanese sesame based dipping sauce that you can make at home. The best thing about this recipe is that it takes little to no time to put together, yet could be served in a restaurant!
This 5-minute tomato sauce has a secret star
Food stylist: Anna Billingskog. Prop stylist: Milly Fitzsimons. (James Ransom / Food52) This recipe is a sneak peek from our new "Simply Genius" cookbook — the third in the best-selling Genius family, with the simplest, most rule-breaking recipes yet. Five-minute tomato sauce sounds like it could very well be...
12tomatoes.com
Slow Cooker Angel Chicken
Some great recipes are all about cooking from scratch. This is not one of those recipes. This is about pairing chicken with five shortcut ingredients and your slow cooker and ending up with a delicious meal that took basically no effort from you. Maybe Slow Cooker Angel Chicken is named that way because it’s sent from heaven… or maybe because it’s plated over angel hair pasta. We’ll never know.
Bertolli® Spinach & Artichoke Dip
1.In a greased 4-qt. slow cooker, combine the first 9 ingredients. Cook, covered, on low 2-3 hours or until heated through. Serve with crackers and/or cucumber slices.
Why Andrew Zimmern Prefers The Reverse Searing Method For Beef
A good cook, whether a celebrity chef or your mom, knows how to build flavor while cooking. Julia Child knew this and showed Americans how to get the most flavor out of their ingredients for the first time on television. Seasoned cooks know when a squeeze of lemon will brighten a dish, how to balance a spicy recipe, or that even salads should be seasoned with salt.
