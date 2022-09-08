ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
investing.com

1 Stock To Buy, 1 Stock To Dump This Week: Roblox, Virgin Galactic

U.S. inflation data, retail sales to drive sentiment. Roblox stock is a buy ahead of its investor day event. Virgin Galactic set to struggle amid growing headwinds. Stocks on Wall Street rallied on Friday, with the major indexes recording their first weekly gain in four weeks as investors continued to assess the path for inflation and the Federal Reserve's aggressiveness in interest rate hikes.
investing.com

Market Review, Corporate Updates, Commodities & Currencies - 12.09.22

South African markets closed in the green on Friday, boosted by gains in mining sector stocks. Diversified miners, Anglo American (JO: AMSJ ), African Rainbow Minerals (JO: ARIJ ) and Exxaro Resources (JO: EXXJ ) climbed 6.0%, 4.1% and 4.0%, respectively. Newspaper company, Caxton & CTP Publishers and Printers (JO:...
investing.com

Why Clovis Oncology Is Trading Higher By 14%; Here Are 28 Stocks Moving Premarket

© Reuters. Why Clovis Oncology Is Trading Higher By 14%; Here Are 28 Stocks Moving Premarket. Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) rose 46.1% to $0.2801 in pre-market trading after jumping 37% on Friday. Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) shares rose 24% to $3.41 in pre-market trading. Quhuo filed request for withdrawal...
investing.com

Mega-Cap Bajaj Finserv Trades Ex-Split & Ex-Bonus: Corporate Rewards’ Details

Investing.com -- Shares of the financial services heavyweight Bajaj Finserv (NS: BJFS ) traded ex-split and ex-bonus on Tuesday, ahead of the record date of two corporate rewards for its shareholders, announced a month back. The leading NBFC’s board of directors had fixed September 14, 2022, as the record date...
investing.com

Dow Futures Rise 115 Pts; Sentiment Positive Ahead of Key CPI Release

Investing.com -- U.S. stocks are seen opening higher Monday, continuing the positive tone seen at the end of last week ahead of the release of key inflation data which could guide the Federal Reserve’s thinking. At 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was up 115 points or...
investing.com

Here's What Three Top U.S. Strategists Have to Say About Stocks Right Now

The U.S. stock market closed higher last week to fully recover from a Federal Reserve-induced slump earlier in the week. S&P 500 closed 3.65% higher to trade comfortably above the 4000 mark after bouncing off 3900 support. For this week, all eyes are set on tomorrow when BLS is due to release the CPI data for August. Analysts are calling for a negative reading on an MoM basis with the YoY reading expected to slip to 8.1%.
investing.com

S&P 500 Earnings: You Have To Respect The Bear Case

After last week, the 2022 YTD return on the 60% / 40% benchmark portfolio is -12.78%, improved from the previous week’s -14.41 and improved from the week of June 17th’s -17.98%. The improvement in the 60% / 40% return, came entirely from the gain in the S&P 500...
investing.com

Consumer price index (CPI) watch

After several weeks of losses, global stocks bounced back last week on little new fundamental news, likely reflecting end-of-month rebalancing and profit taking from short sellers. If there was one possible fundamental reason, it was a couple of Fed speakers (Brainard and Mester) acknowledging that the aggressive pace of policy...
investing.com

MA Financial Group Ltd (MAF)

April 23 (Reuters) - Moelis Australia Ltd MOE.AX : * RESOLUTION 4 AT AGM SEEKS SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL TO CHANGE CO'S NAME TO MA FINANCIAL GROUP LTD * INVESTMENT BANKING PARTNERSHIP... Feb 17 (Reuters) - Moelis Australia Ltd MOE.AX : * FINAL DIVIDEND 10.0 CENTS PER SHARE * FY NET PROFIT...
investing.com

MicroStrategy to reinvest $500M stock sales into Bitcoin: SEC filing

MicroStrategy to reinvest $500M stock sales into Bitcoin: SEC filing. MicroStrategy, the largest institutional Bitcoin (BTC) buyer, entered an agreement with two agents — Cowen and Company and BTIG — to sell its aggregated class A common stock worth $500,000,000, reveals Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing. MicroStrategy,...
investing.com

Ukraine Advance, Euro Gains, Peace at Disney - What's Moving Markets

Investing.com -- Ukraine's spectacularly advances on the battlefield give a pep to risk appetite, especially in Europe. ECB officials push for more interest rate hikes. Walt Disney 's in focus after Dan Loeb swings behind the board's plans for ESPN, and Oracle reports after the close. The Department of Agriculture kicks off a big week for grains with its WASDE report. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Monday, September 12.
investing.com

Why Immunocore Shares Dipped 22%; Here Are 73 Biggest Movers From Friday

© Reuters. Why Immunocore Shares Dipped 22%; Here Are 73 Biggest Movers From Friday. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS) shares climbed 71.9% to close at $2.20 on Friday after the company received a non-binding go-private proposal from Prism Data for $2.50 per share in cash. GeoVax Labs, Inc....
investing.com

Bitcoin Surges to $22K, While Altcoins Are Plummeting

Bitcoin recently attained a sudden price surge, reaching above $22k. Major altcoins witnessed a price downfall, during the last 24 hours. After falling around $18,000 in the previous week, the market dominator, Bitcoin (BTC) has now been going through a positive momentum in the global cryptocurrency market. During the past 24 hours, Bitcoin has attained significant price growth, registering more than $22,000. However, over the past few days, the price of BTC has been continuously going up and down.
investing.com

Nio Continues as Top China Pick at Deutsche Bank

A Deutsche Bank analyst reiterated a Buy rating and $39.00 price target on Nio Inc (NYSE:NIO) following the company’s earnings release last week. The electric vehicle maker reported mostly solid 2Q results. EPS was ($1.34) missing Deutsche Bank's ($1.17) estimate. However, deliveries for the quarter were reported at 25,059 units, leading to revenue of 10.3 billion RMB, better than the consensus estimate of 9.8 billion RMB due to stronger ASP/mix.
investing.com

10 Headwinds For Markets

There are various drivers of the positive action. 1. Oil prices have been falling quite steeply (see chart below). This will help take pressure off the escalating inflation picture. After hitting a high of $120 a barrel in June, oil prices have declined by about 30% to the low $80's....
investing.com

Hydration Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd (HPC)

EU attempting to revive Iran nuclear deal with market staying pessimistic Crude prices could rebound from oversold conditions but stay off 2022 highs Both Iran, US likely looking... Industry. Sector. Employees. Market. The Hydration Pharmaceuticals Company Limited is a consumer products company that markets and sells a range of liquid,...
