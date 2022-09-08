Bitcoin recently attained a sudden price surge, reaching above $22k. Major altcoins witnessed a price downfall, during the last 24 hours. After falling around $18,000 in the previous week, the market dominator, Bitcoin (BTC) has now been going through a positive momentum in the global cryptocurrency market. During the past 24 hours, Bitcoin has attained significant price growth, registering more than $22,000. However, over the past few days, the price of BTC has been continuously going up and down.

