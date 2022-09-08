ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

empath
3d ago

It’s a California crisis cause Newsom invited them all here. With no plan of action in place. Horrible leadership

Big Bob
3d ago

Biden opened Americas borders to illegals and terrorist. I'm sure that America have heard of all the terrorist they've caught at the border. Many they haven't caught. Biden needs to be tried for TREASON.

Ecoop
3d ago

This article is factually incorrect. For many homeless it is a choice and they would rather live how they do instead of being responsible and a functional member of society. The other issue is that they are addicted to drugs and alcohol and would rather be on the street rather than family members getting on their case about getting sober. And the final issue is that they are mentally unstable. Every city needs to put them all behind bars and from there figure out there next step. Treatment, mental hospital, or find them a job. If they screw that up then keep them behind bars. Responsible citizens shouldn’t have to deal with this cancer on our streets

The Valley Citizen

Gavin Newsom: End this Cruelty Now

It’s bad enough that homeless sweeps throughout the state do little more than add to the stress and misery of the poorest among us. Even worse, California Governor Gavin Newsom has taken to bragging about them, especially the sweeps conducted by Caltrans along the state’s highways. One of...
Witness LA

Where people in prison come from: The geography of mass incarceration in California

One of the most important criminal legal system disparities in California has long been difficult to decipher: Which communities throughout the state do incarcerated people come from? Anyone who lives in, works within heavily policed and incarcerated communities, or who has an incarcerated loved one intuitively knows that certain neighborhoods disproportionately experience incarceration. But data have never been available to quantify how many people from each community are imprisoned with any real precision.
ABC7 News Bay Area

Get help with mental health issues

Navigating during this time of uncertainty can be stressful and upsetting to many. Whether you are dealing with anxiety, depression or are experiencing a crisis we have resources that can help. See below for more information that can help you find an ally and get help.
kgoradio.com

Mysterious Billboards Warn Californians 'Don't Move To Texas'

As residents continue to leave California in droves, a number of mysterious new billboards have turned up in the state that warn people against moving to Texas. The billboards, which have appeared in Los Angeles and San Francisco, feature a hooded figure alongside the following message: “The Texas Miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas.”
KCRA.com

California's birthday is today! Happy California Admission Day

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Happy birthday, California!. It might actually be more appropriate, really, to say "Happy California Admission Day!" This is the day that California officially became a U.S. state. The 31st state, to be precise. That isn't to say the path to statehood wasn't messy. We start with...
pctonline.com

Turkestan Cockroaches Have Made Themselves at Home in California

SAN FRANCISCO - The invasive Turkestan cockroach, Blatta lateralis, has gone from exotic to commonplace in many parts of the state, taking over in habitats formerly occupied by the oriental cockroach. As reported in the San Francisco Chronicle, seven years ago, Alameda County’s Vector Control Services received no calls involving...
J.R. Heimbigner

Residents receiving up to $1,050 in new inflation relief package

money in handPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of California, here is some important news you need to know. You will be receiving an inflation relief package that will help you with bills and rising costs. The cost of living in San Francisco is over two and half times more than anywhere else in the country. But, thankfully, the state of California is doing something to help you with these rising costs.
Antelope Valley Press

AV's homeless population falls

PALMDALE — The number of unhoused people in the Antelope Valley decreased 3% from 2020, according to the latest point-in-time count data released, Thursday, by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority. The 2022 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, which took place from Feb. 22 to 24, was the first...
oaklandside.org

Oakland to return land rights to Indigenous group

The city of Oakland plans to return five acres of Joaquin Miller Park to permanent Indigenous control, in what’s thought to be the first case of a city giving land back to Native people. Under the proposed “cultural conservation easement,” Oakland would retain ownership of the designated area, but...
