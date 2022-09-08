It’s a California crisis cause Newsom invited them all here. With no plan of action in place. Horrible leadership
Biden opened Americas borders to illegals and terrorist. I'm sure that America have heard of all the terrorist they've caught at the border. Many they haven't caught. Biden needs to be tried for TREASON.
This article is factually incorrect. For many homeless it is a choice and they would rather live how they do instead of being responsible and a functional member of society. The other issue is that they are addicted to drugs and alcohol and would rather be on the street rather than family members getting on their case about getting sober. And the final issue is that they are mentally unstable. Every city needs to put them all behind bars and from there figure out there next step. Treatment, mental hospital, or find them a job. If they screw that up then keep them behind bars. Responsible citizens shouldn’t have to deal with this cancer on our streets
Comments / 69