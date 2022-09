WFO BOISE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 12, 2022. ...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL. QUALITY FOR Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,. Valley, and Washington Counties... * WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because degraded air quality due to. wildfire smoke. Air Quality Index is...

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO