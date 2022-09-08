ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

iPhone 14 Pro Max: Here’s everything we know so far

More and more leaks are coming out as the very much anticipated launch gets closer and closer. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is expected to launch at Apple’s Far Out launch event on September 7. This means we might see the new iPhone 14 series sooner than we expected.
CBS News

Apple maintains starting prices for iPhone 14 and other new products

Apple's latest line-up of iPhones will boast better cameras, faster processors and a longer lasting battery — all at the same prices as last year's models, despite inflationary pressure that has driven up the cost of many other everyday items. That pricing decision, revealed Wednesday during Apple's first in-person...
The Verge

The Apple Watch Ultra is finally here

After over a year of rumors, Apple has finally announced the Apple Watch Ultra — a rugged, premium smartwatch that now sits atop Apple’s smartwatch lineup. The watch introduces a new design with a bigger display as well as a new design for exploration and outdoor activities. There’s...
The Penny Hoarder

Is Buying a Refurbished iPhone or MacBook Worth the Savings?

Unboxing a brand new iPhone, iPad or MacBook is exciting, but what if you could save some money in the process?. Apple offers certified refurbished versions of its products, allowing you to pick up your favorite Apple electronics with discounts around 23% and higher. We found a certified refurbished iPhone for 50% less than a comparable new phone.
CNET

Apple Watch Series 8 Is Official

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 8 during the company's annual fall product event on Wednesday. The GPS version starts at $399 (£419, AU$629) while the cellular version begins at $499. It'll be available on Sept. 16 with preorders beginning immediately.
The Penny Hoarder

5 Budget Laptops Under $850 for Everyone (Even Gamers)

Searching for the best laptop on a budget can be challenging. It’s difficult to discern the difference between a great deal and a poorly constructed mess of plastic. With a seemingly endless list of models from more than a handful of manufacturers, which laptop is the best choice for your needs? And how much should you pay for it?
The Independent

The Apple watch 7 is cheaper than it’s ever been at Amazon

Ahead of rumours that the Apple watch 8 will be revealed at the tech giant’s conference next week, Amazon is discounting the outgoing Apple watch 7 by up to £120.There’s a 20 per cent discount to be had on the Apple watch 7 (was £599, now £479.20, Amazon.co.uk) – the cheapest this version of the watch has ever been. The Apple watch 7 without mobile data can be had with a 16 per cent discount (was £369, now £309, Amazon.co.uk).Some colourways, sizes and strap combinations are discounted more than others, and limited stock of each is available, so it’s worth...
Cult of Mac

What to expect at the Apple October product-launch event

Apple isn’t ready tho relax just because the September iPhone event is done. An Apple October event is almost certainly planned with new MacBooks and iPads. And maybe more. Here’s everything we’re expecting to be on the agenda. September and October Apple events are traditional. An October...
pocketnow.com

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation): Everything you need to know

Apple finally unveiled the new AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) wireless earbuds. The new audio wireless earbuds come with a similar design to the last generation, which was unveiled in 2019. The new earbuds feature new audio drivers, improved noise cancelation features, new touch controls, gestures, and more. At the Apple...
TechRadar

Hands on: Apple Watch SE 2 review

- Thick bezel around screen. Apple's latest update to its entry-level wristwear comes in the form of the Apple Watch SE 2 (also called the Watch SE (2022) by some people). This is a smartwatch that's all about the cost - given that the Watch SE 2 price has been announced as $249/£259/AU$399 for the GPS model and $299/£299/AU$479 for the cellular model (which is a shame in the UK, where prices have quietly risen due to inflation). At this relatively low price point, this is a great device to pick up if you want the base-model Apple Watch and nothing else.
9to5Mac

Apple Store is down ahead of iPhone 14 preorders

In classic fashion, the Apple Store is down as Apple prepares the store for the rush of iPhone 14 sales. The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max will all be available to order starting at 5 AM PT. AirPods Pro 2 will also be available to order at that time.
The Independent

iPhone 14 launch - live: Apple to release new iPhone, AirPods, Watch and more at livestream event

Apple is about to hold its biggest event of the year, announcing its biggest product.The company is holding a livestreamed event where it will show off the new iPhone 14, revised Apple Watches and perhaps even a new update to the AirPods Pro.In fact, there are rumoured to be four new iPhone 14s: a small and large version of the Pro and non-Pro. Apple could also introduce a new “rugged” or “Pro” Apple Watch, according to rumours.It will all begin at 10am local pacific time on Wednesday, 7 September, when Tim Cook and others will take to the stage at the Apple Park campus to introduce the new products.It looks to be the first real on-stage event for the company since before the pandemic. Since then, Apple has decided to show off its new product in spectacular, special effects-heavy livestreamed productions – some of which may still be in evidence in the new event.Here is all the late-breaking rumours, news and speculation about the phones ahead of the latest event.
Android Authority

How to unpair the Apple Watch from your iPhone

It's easy to break the connection if need be. If you want to unpair your Apple Watch from your iPhone, due to wanting to sell, upgrade, or buy another brand, it’s easy enough to do. All you need is the Watch app on the paired iPhone and the watch itself. Here’s how to quickly unpair a paired Apple Watch tethered to its iPhone master.
GeekyGadgets

iPhone 14 battery capacities revealed

The new iPhone 14 handsets are available to pre-order and they will go on sale this Friday the 16th of September, now we have some details on the handset’s battery capacities. When the new iPhone 14 handsets were made official, Apple did not confirm the battery capacities for each...
