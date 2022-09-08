King Charles III has been defended by his fans after his security guard told his well-wishers at Buckingham Palace to put their phones away.As the new monarch greeted the large crowds on Friday, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, he was seen shaking hands with the public.While King Charles thanked people for their condolences, one of his security officers was seen gesturing his hand over a few people’s phones which were directed towards the monarch.In one instance, the guard pushed down the phone of a woman who was filming the King. There were also multiple occasions where the...

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO